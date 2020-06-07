How Do You Cope With a Parent in a Nursing Home?

—

When your parents reach a certain age, you are now responsible for their well being. If their medical needs become too much for you to cope with, you may end up making the difficult decision to place them into a long-term care facility. A nursing home has advantages and disadvantages that must be weighed carefully.

When the time comes, learn how to make the best out of this difficult decision. Nursing homes can be lonely places, but they don’t have to be if you make the effort to stay in communication and spend time with your parent.

6 Tips for Making a Nursing Home Stay Easier

Follow these tips if you want to make your parent’s stay in a nursing home easier. They may also make it easier for you.

Make Frequent Visits

Visit your parent as often as you can. However, do not make it seem like you have to visit them. Instead, let them know you want to visit. If you live nearby, stop by whenever you have some free time or want to have a friendly conversation. The point is to enjoy spending time with your aged parent instead of feeling like the meeting was forced.

Visit the Doctor Regularly

A lot of adult children are worried about the health of their aging parents. To reduce your concerns, schedule regular visits with a family physician. By the age of 50, seniors have to undergo routine checkups with specialists such as eye doctors or oncologists. Your parent may also need to have their medications regularly monitored and evaluated.

Go on Frequent Outings

To show your parents that you still care, go on frequent outings together. A simple walk in the park is enough to show that you still enjoy their company. Give them the opportunity to live and function outside of the nursing home and away from the nurses’ prying eyes. Help them to enjoy the full independence that they had when they were younger.

Talk to Other Residents

Talk to the other residents, and get an idea of how your parent genuinely feels about the living arrangement. Often a parent will not tell you everything, especially if they ashamed about certain information. Most nursing home residents are open to giving inside information about everything, such as daily activities, the behaviors of nurses, the quality of the food, etc.

Keep in Touch Virtually

Nowadays, young and old people are staying connected online. Here are some ways you can regularly interact with your parent:

Over the phone

Through a webcam

Using instant messaging

Another tip is to set up virtual meetings regularly. Have other family members and friends join in on the conversation. Parents should know that they have a large network of support to fall back on.

Make it a Temporary Stay

Once a parent is placed in a nursing home, it does not have to be a permanent stay. You can reverse your decision and place your parent in an alternative residence. In addition to nursing homes, there are assisted living townhomes and apartment buildings that provide greater levels of independence.

Your parent is allowed to live with people their own age and from similar backgrounds, as well. You may want to consider finding a home or apartment in an active adult community. These communities are designed so seniors can socialize, have fun, and go on outings.

How to Alleviate Any Guilt You May Have

If you are feeling guilty or worried that your parent is unhappy, ask them if they are truly happy there. Some parents will say yes, some will say no and others will be uncertain. The final decision is left to your parent. But if your family member is happy, you can feel far less guilty about your nursing home decision.

If your parent has complaints about the home, speak to the nursing home’s staff or administrators to see if improvements can be made. If there is a serious problem, file a formal report with the facility. For issues like elder abuse or medication mistakes, you may want to consider reaching out to a medical malpractice lawyer or nursing home abuse attorney.

Deciding to keep your parents at home or send them off to a nursing home is not an easy decision for anyone. However, a nursing home placement does not have to be a permanent, no-turning-back choice. Also, keep in mind that living in a home is not a detrimental experience for everyone. This may be the right choice for you and your parent.

