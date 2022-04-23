How to Balance Family Planning and Student Loans

—

Student loans can pose financial challenges no matter how old you are, but for the 14.8 million millennials still carrying student loan debt, the burden and stress of student loans may also be impacting other major life decisions.

According to the Harris Poll, around 12% of millennials delayed starting a family due to their student loans, and 10% pushed back marriage due to their student loan debt. Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Planning & Progress Study says that millennials have about $38,000 in debt, with student loans making up the biggest single factor (21%) of that debt.

The burden of student loan debt can feel overwhelming, especially with the uncertainty of the end of the COVID-19 forbearance, but there are ways to start planning your family before your loans are fully paid off. Here are some strategies to get ahead on your student loans so they don’t hold you back from your bigger life goals.

Balancing Family and Student Loans

You can be proactive in preparing for a family or balancing your budget if you already have one. The following are some options to help you tackle that student loan figure so you can feel more in control and less stressed.

Income-Driven Repayment (IDR)

You may be eligible for an income-driven repayment plan for federal student loans, especially if your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is high. As part of an IDR plan, your monthly student loan payments will be a percentage of your discretionary income. Typically, if you have a balance after 25 years, the rest of the loan amount will be forgiven if you qualify for this program. However, you will be responsible for taxes on any canceled debt. These plans are a good choice for managing payments if your monthly payment is too high, but it won’t help you get out of debt more quickly.

Student Loan Refinancing

If you have various student loans at different interest rates, consider consolidating them into one debt with one interest rate through a refinance. When you refinance student loans you could also get the chance to get a low, fixed interest rate and/or change your repayment term — if you want to tackle your debt aggressively and pay it off within ten years, you can; if you want to spread payments over a longer term, that could give you a lower monthly amount. Compare refinance offers and look for the best ones for your current financial situation.

Pay More When You Can

When your budget allows for it, add extra money to your monthly student loan payment. Tax refund time is a great opportunity to do this. Make sure to apply any extra money towards the principal of your loan, rather than interest.

Stick to a Firm Budget

If you want to balance family and student loans, you must create a firm budget and stick to it. Budgeting is a key element of financial planning and can help you outline your true financial priorities.

You want to free up as much money as you can to help you feel more secure while raising a family. Building a solid emergency fund is a great way to start, even if you can only save a little more each month. In the future, your budget may also need to include plans for life insurance, future college funds, and other family investments.

The Bottom Line

Consider all your financial options when it comes to balancing your finances, student loans, and family planning. There are several ways you can find some relief from the stresses of student loan debt. If you qualify, federal repayment plans can help manage your student loans, and refinancing can help tackle them aggressively when you have the funds.

Student loans don’t have to keep you from beginning or enjoying a family. If you need more help, consider contacting a finance coach or consultant.

