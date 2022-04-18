How to Instill Respect for the Environment in Your Children

One of the best things parents can do is evaluate their own practices that affect the environment and be willing to make changes. Children mimic what they see their parents doing, so making better choices on a personal level gets the ball rolling for children. Plus, here are three more steps you can do to teach your kids to be stewards of the environment.

My friend was part of a hiking club for years and was told to never leave anything behind except his footprints — and even those should be light. When thinking about the future of our planet and the impact climate change will have on the environment, it’s hard not to wonder what we’ll leave behind for our children. They’re already witnessing and experiencing extreme weather patterns, whether directly by living through extreme drought, wildfires, hurricanes, and tornados — all of which are occurring with more frequency — or secondhand by watching the news and seeing stories on social media.

Pediatricians have stated that children are affected by climate change already, whether we realize it or not. Outside activities have been restricted due to extreme heat, for example, and kids with asthma or other pulmonary illnesses have experienced increased breathing problems (especially in places where temperature imbalances have increased pollution). Also, in some parts of the world, extreme weather patterns have led to less food availability and, therefore, fewer options for healthy eating.

Clearly, kids today are being exposed to the impacts of climate change. By teaching them the importance of respecting and caring for our planet from a young age, we can hopefully help them mitigate some of the effects of climate change in the future.

Educating our youth is necessary if we want to raise kids who respect the environment. A recent poll by NPR shows that 74% of teachers and 68% of parents believe that climate change and its impacts should be taught in schools. However, not every classroom is set up for success when it comes to teaching a curriculum around climate change. What can’t be taught at school needs to be taught at home, and that’s where parents and families come in. Teaching your children about climate change and how to care for Mother Earth begins on the home front.

Teaching Our Kids to Be Better Citizens of the World

Regardless of what you believe when it comes to the science of climate change, we should all be educating our children on the importance of being a good citizen. I raised my children around Denver, Colorado, which is an area known for drought. So we raised them to be mindful of their water usage. We watched how much water we used for household chores and activities and talked about our choices for landscaping, explaining why we were replacing grass with more practical plants and why it’s best to water lawns before sunrise or after sunset.

Modeling these kinds of environmentally friendly practices should begin when children are toddlers. When parents talk to their kids about why it’s important to take care of the planet and apply those lessons to everyday tasks, it helps children better understand the challenges of climate change — it makes it routine. From there, the conversation can grow, just as the child grows and takes on more responsibility in the home.

One of the best things parents can ultimately do is evaluate their own practices that affect the environment and be willing to make changes. Children mimic what they see their parents doing, after all, so making better choices on a personal level gets the ball rolling for children. Here’s what else you can do to teach your kids to be stewards of the environment:

Use everyday events to start the conversation about what you can do as a family.

As mentioned, children see big and small examples of climate change every day. Maybe it’s a tree dying due to a lack of rainfall, a tree being uprooted due to high winds, or their favorite sledding hill having no snow in January due to a lack of snowfall. Whatever the situation is that they witness and can understand is a great starting point to discuss cause and effect. Be careful to impart enough information that the child understands the causes of the results without overwhelming them too much.

In cases where children might be directly exposed to more catastrophic events — such as the recent Marshall Fire that destroyed almost 1,100 homes and buildings outside of Boulder, Colorado — the media coverage can be very frightening for young children and adults alike.

In situations like these, be proactive when talking to your kids. Ask them questions, tell them that it’s OK to be scared, speak openly with them, and answer honestly about how these fires and natural disasters happen. You can talk about strategies that everyone can take such as fire safety, ask them to tell you what happens during a fire drill at school, come up with a plan for your home together, and ask them what we can do to help others who are suffering. The challenge in these conversations is that children might feel helpless. By working through solutions and coming up with actionable plans together, you’ll help empower them.

2. Make a list of environmentally friendly practices you already do at home.

As a family, make a list of things you do around the house that are good for the environment. This can help your kids begin to understand how small actions at home can have a big impact. Some examples of things you already do might include:

Turning off lights when you leave a room.

Walking or biking somewhere instead of driving.

Turning off the water when you brush your teeth.

Taking shorter showers or showering instead of taking a bath.

Helping your kids understand the “why” behind each habit is important, too. For example, the EPA estimates that an average family in the United States uses more than 300 gallons of water per day, 70% of which takes place indoors. Adjusting your family’s water usage habits can have a huge impact on how much is wasted each day. So if you turn off the water while brushing your teeth, you can save four gallons per brushing session!

3. Make a list of new strategies you can adopt to help the environment.

After you’ve made a list of the things you already do at home, ask your kids to think of other things you can start doing every day to help reduce your family’s environmental impact. Some examples might include:

Wearing a sweater or extra blankets instead of turning up the heat.

Reducing food waste by saving scraps to use for other things.

Using reusable straws.

Using reusable bags for shopping.

Explain to your kids that trash that isn’t recycled mostly goes into landfills, which is why composting is a good practice. And it’s fairly easy to do. Most cities, in fact, offer compost pickup. Unfortunately, my city does not (and I live in an area with lots of wild animals, which isn’t good for at-home composting), and my grandkids have asked why I don’t compost. Their question made me think more about how I can be better. So I try to make sure that my trash doesn’t contain items that can go down the garbage disposal. It’s something small, but small steps can add up to a big impact.

There is the old saying that it takes a village, and in the case of dealing with climate change, it rings true. As individuals, we often feel helpless, and it’s easy to communicate that with our children. We might say, “Well, there are plenty of smart and powerful people who are worrying about this; we’ll leave it to them to sort it all out.” Instead, we should instill in our children that small, individual actions can make a difference. And we can also put pressure on those who can make bigger, more broad-sweeping changes. For example, I can keep requesting that the trash companies pick up batteries for recycling once a month! With enough pressure, we could make an important change.

