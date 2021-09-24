How To Make A Baby Hand and Footprints: A Unique Gift To Give Family Members

—

Baby is the most cherished gift from heaven. Parents are about to embark on the incredible journey of their life. These little feet leave the most significant footprints in our hearts. These little hands hold our hands for just a little while but hold our hearts forever. If you are looking to preserve these adorable little handprints and footprints, this guide is for you. Let’s retain these valuable memories in countless years to come. Let’s work on building strong parent-child bonds and create wonderful moments together.

Why Preserve Your Little One’s Hand and Footprints?

By protecting these precious, small things, you are preserving these imprints of our children’s tiny hands and feet. We can also have this remarkable, lasting impression of their tiny, delicate fingers and toes. We can capture their unique features, such as the shape of their faces, eyes, and mouth. We can never forget their precious little hands and feet when they are gone.

Hand and footprints are an attractive gift that can be cherished for generations to come. Families can remember, for example, their grandparents and great-grandparents who they have lost. Instead of losing someone who was just a tiny figure in our minds, they can also be remembered in our hearts. Showing your baby and the family you love how much you care by capturing their hand and footprints in ink.

Make them even more special by preserving and displaying the baby handprint in frames or different albums. You can include a few of the prints on a canvas. Not only will this exhibit your child’s existence, but it will also serve as a portrait gallery.

You can display the pictures in the room where your child grew up. This will help in keeping your child’s memories alive. There are several different ways to preserve these precious handprints.

The Process of Creating a Baby Handprint and Footprint

To create these pieces of art, we started with a wooden table. The table would be the same height as the baby’s feet, and as the baby grows, the table would move higher. For capturing the best image, we preferred a baby on his back, in a gentle sitting position.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The baby must be placed upright so that the toes and bottom of the feet can be perfectly captured in the palm of your hand. To avoid uncomfortable pressure from holding the baby’s feet (whether you’re holding the print in the air or resting it on your palm), the child should wear no shoes, socks, or tights. The next step is to warm the print in the hand-held light-box. The prints look more lifelike when they are heated.

Baby Footprints Molds

Baby feet and handprint molds, and wood crafts have always been considered a fun thing for gifting to babies. There are many kinds of wood for making footprints. Different types of wood have different properties. Softwoods like beech can be moldable and textured very quickly. Unlike medium and hardwoods like mahogany, they have been extremely difficult to mold. You can use wood from any type of tree.

Handprints and footprints are created when a baby places their hands firmly on a hard surface like a bed or a blanket. This is the only way for the infant to make their own art and create their own future. You’ll get your prints back just like the ones your baby made.

A Baby’s Paper Handprints

The baby is placed on a white cotton cloth and carefully “pulled down” like a coloring page. Each hand is assigned to one parent, so they are placed on both sides if you have two families in the picture. The baby is then carefully positioned on the paper as if it is to be baptized. The entire process is repeated with the little foot, and the angelic picture is complete.

There are a lot of custom baby handprints and footprints, imprinted canvases and more, so do your research to find the best one for your child. Your child will “wash” their feet in a large diaper changing bag, and we will provide a small card with a quote from your child or the year. They will be soaked in our custom-designed ink, paper towel-dried, and given a sheet of matching fabric.

What Do You Do with These Keepsakes?

Baby foot & footprint keepsakes can be stored and used for years to come. You can use them to decorate walls, cubbies, caskets, or use them as a baby shower gift. You can give them as gifts to loved ones. This is a beautiful alternative to baby showers. This is an excellent gift for your significant other, your best friend, or your mom. You can make them as attractive as you want. Here are a few ideas for inspiration:

Choose the best frame that will match the design of your house or room you will store the keepsake.

Choose a picture of your newborn with the tagline “Hand and Footprint Edition.”

There are also options to make an animal or a piece of jewelry readily available in all leading retail stores. You can add water to the mold.

Make a unique painting to give a personal touch to this piece of art.

Conclusion

Baby hand and footprints are beautiful handcrafted pieces, a keepsake that will live on for years to come.

Choosing a unique design for your baby’s handprints and footprints is a lot of fun. Especially if you have different kids in your family. You can select a gift box, a beautifully printed photo, and a personalized card. It’s a perfect way to share this unique moment in your child’s life with your family members.

Be attentive and careful when it comes to your little one’s safety. You are responsible for your little angel, and you have a whole life of happiness ahead. So be caring and loving in everything you do for them. Ensure that the environment and materials you are using for crafting are safe, so these fun and memorable moments of the baby’s life are not associated with injuries.

—

This content is brought to you by Evelina Brown.

Shutterstock