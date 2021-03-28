How to make yourself the MVP of parenthood in 3 easy steps.

The most valuable player in a team is not the one who takes the glory and the obvious wins, it’s the player who sets up the shot, the player who is always right where you need them to be, the player who enables everyone else to do well.

Often unseen and celebrated only by their teammates who know their true value, the most important person is the one who gets satisfaction from their achievements without needing the validation of others.

In parenting, daily life can often feel like a never-ending game, that you just can’t win. There is always the next job to be done, and the monotony can easily wear down your motivation.

There are days I feel like a terrible parent. I know we all have them, it is an inescapable part of the job.

I know that the critical, mean voice I hear in my head who tells me on repeat ‘You’re not doing enough’, can’t be silenced so instead I create a voice that’s louder and full of the facts of my daily life. Facts that cannot be disputed, that show the parent I am trying my best to be, and those facts are built from all the unseen things that show me how much I care, and how much I do to enable everyone else in my household to thrive.

So, how can you evaluate your MVP status?

Break down all the tasks you do in the morning between waking and starting your day, whether that be going to work, getting the kids to school, or sitting down together at the table to begin your studies if you home educate.

Now go back over your list and add in all the things you do on automatic pilot. The clothes you pick up from the floor, the water jug and kettle you fill because you know they’ll want it, the fridge door you close, the toilet roll your change. Every. little. thing.

Next, as you go through your day make a note of how often you spend time planning ahead for your family. The meals you’re going to have, the clothes that need to be ready, the logistics of getting them from A to B to D after C.

The trick to making yourself MVP is realizing you already are, you just need to be awarded the title and the only person who can do that is you.

The reason you feel like you’re never doing enough is that you endlessly demonstrate your love and care for the people in your life through the things you do for them. You could think up a million things you’d love to do with them and for them, but you’d never have time for them all. Not because you’re lazy or selfish, or any of the other things you call yourself, but because there simply aren’t enough hours in the day.

Without you, they couldn’t score day after day, all day long. They couldn’t achieve all that they do, all that you are so proud of them for. You facilitate that.

What you do may not always be visible to others, or even to yourself, but know that every night you stay up late or wake up early to fit more in, countless other parents are doing the same thing. You are not alone.

By acknowledging the work that you do, the effort you put in, and celebrating the unseen you can quieten the negative voice that creeps in and begin to know, without doubt, for your family you will always be their MVP. That negative voice was created by doubt, worry, and downright nonsense. The facts speak for themselves. You are an amazing parent, your children drift off to sleep at night both happy and secure in the knowledge that you love them.

So, when the house goes quiet at the end of the day, and you sigh with relief, know that you have succeeded yet again to be the most valued player in your family team.

