How to Stop Children’s Bad Behavior | Dad University

While it may seem difficult to understand why a child is misbehaving, the reality is that there are typically only a handful of reasons why children have bad behavior.

in this video we cover the major reasons

why children misbehave once you

understand what’s going on with them

it’s much easier to solve it hello I am

Jason Kreitman and this is dad

University today we’re talking about why

children misbehave there’s actually only

a couple of reasons why children

misbehave so let’s get to it the most

important thing to remember as a dad is

not to take it personally these kids

aren’t out to get you they’re just

trying to be able to manage themselves

in this big world so the first reason

kids miss fade they’re tired this one’s

an easy solution you make sure that

they’re getting plenty of rest and if

you’re in a situation where you can tell

they’re misbehaving because they’re

tired make sure they go to sleep that

one’s an easy one another reason kids

act up is to assert their independence

they want to push the boundaries to try

to have a little control so the answer

for this one giving choices say hey hey

instead of telling them what to do

give them option a and option B they

still get to make the choice and they

feel like they’re in control here’s

another one they don’t understand the

rules it might be common sense to you

and me but to a four or five year old

common sense doesn’t come into play you

might have to post the rules if it’s

something let’s say in the house or you

have to explain the rules of where you

are or what you’re doing so that they

understand it you might have to do it

multiple times as well they could just

be bored but you’re gonna have to take

some responsibility on this one if

you’ve been their source of

entertainment maybe instead of making up

the entertainment for them or being

their entertainment ask them some

questions hey what do you like to do

what’s something that you could go do

outside that would get them thinking so

that they can entertain themselves

here’s a big one your expectations are

too high so while you think that the

child is misbehaving it’s actually

normal child

behavior and you have too high of

expectations if you are in a restaurant

and you have a two or three year old

who’s acting up and not sitting there

quietly you might have to change your

expectations if you have a four year old

who’s whining and in a situation where

they’re complaining pretty normal child

behavior for a four-year-old so go ahead

and look at your expectations and put

those in check so here’s another they

saw the behavior somewhere else and are

simply mimicking that behavior now that

could be their friends or it could even

be you so you might have to look at what

that behavior is and notice hey is it a

friend of theirs that they’re getting

that from or somebody at school or is it

actually some way that you’ve behaved

and they’re simply mimicking you so the

thing that you’re gonna want to do is

explain to them what the correct

behavior is not necessarily focusing on

the poor behavior or the negative

behavior but focus on the positive

behavior what is it that you want to see

and tell them that next they don’t know

how to control their emotions now it’s

up to us to teach them how to calm

themselves or deal with their emotions

appropriately we don’t want to tell them

that they can’t have emotions we just

want to tell them how to deal with them

correctly and that’s we have another

video on emotional intelligence which

touches on that so here’s a common one

they’re hungry I know this one seems

very simple but when you are hungry it’s

easy to get irritable or upset and

children misbehave we as adults call it

maybe being hangry you’re gonna want to

make sure that your kids are eating on a

regular time schedule and if you go

anywhere be sure to have snacks you’re

not gonna want to be in a situation

where your child is hungry misbehaving

and that’s something you could have

easily avoided and finally they

misbehave sometimes just to get

attention but here’s the key do not give

them the attention when they are

misbehaving in order to get it it’s very

very important that you don’t do that

we have another video on a tension that

you’ll probably want to check out it’s

really important to give them positive

attention

versus negative attention so that’s it

for today thank you for watching be sure

to subscribe to our channel as we put

out regular videos also if you’d like to

support dad University we’ll put a store

link in the description below we’ve got

some hats and hoodies and t-shirts etc

we’ll see you next time

