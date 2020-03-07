How to Stop Children’s Bad Behavior | Dad University

—
While it may seem difficult to understand why a child is misbehaving, the reality is that there are typically only a handful of reasons why children have bad behavior.
Transcript:
in this video we cover the major reasons
why children misbehave once you
understand what’s going on with them
it’s much easier to solve it hello I am
Jason Kreitman and this is dad
University today we’re talking about why
children misbehave there’s actually only
a couple of reasons why children
misbehave so let’s get to it the most
important thing to remember as a dad is
not to take it personally these kids
aren’t out to get you they’re just
trying to be able to manage themselves
in this big world so the first reason
kids miss fade they’re tired this one’s
an easy solution you make sure that
they’re getting plenty of rest and if
you’re in a situation where you can tell
they’re misbehaving because they’re
tired make sure they go to sleep that
one’s an easy one another reason kids
act up is to assert their independence
they want to push the boundaries to try
to have a little control so the answer
for this one giving choices say hey hey
01:13
instead of telling them what to do
give them option a and option B they
still get to make the choice and they
feel like they’re in control here’s
another one they don’t understand the
rules it might be common sense to you
and me but to a four or five year old
common sense doesn’t come into play you
might have to post the rules if it’s
something let’s say in the house or you
have to explain the rules of where you
are or what you’re doing so that they
understand it you might have to do it
multiple times as well they could just
be bored but you’re gonna have to take
some responsibility on this one if
you’ve been their source of
entertainment maybe instead of making up
the entertainment for them or being
their entertainment ask them some
questions hey what do you like to do
what’s something that you could go do
outside that would get them thinking so
that they can entertain themselves
here’s a big one your expectations are
too high so while you think that the
child is misbehaving it’s actually
02:12
normal child
behavior and you have too high of
expectations if you are in a restaurant
and you have a two or three year old
who’s acting up and not sitting there
quietly you might have to change your
expectations if you have a four year old
who’s whining and in a situation where
they’re complaining pretty normal child
behavior for a four-year-old so go ahead
and look at your expectations and put
those in check so here’s another they
saw the behavior somewhere else and are
simply mimicking that behavior now that
could be their friends or it could even
be you so you might have to look at what
that behavior is and notice hey is it a
friend of theirs that they’re getting
that from or somebody at school or is it
actually some way that you’ve behaved
and they’re simply mimicking you so the
thing that you’re gonna want to do is
explain to them what the correct
03:02
behavior is not necessarily focusing on
the poor behavior or the negative
behavior but focus on the positive
behavior what is it that you want to see
and tell them that next they don’t know
how to control their emotions now it’s
up to us to teach them how to calm
themselves or deal with their emotions
appropriately we don’t want to tell them
that they can’t have emotions we just
want to tell them how to deal with them
correctly and that’s we have another
video on emotional intelligence which
touches on that so here’s a common one
they’re hungry I know this one seems
very simple but when you are hungry it’s
easy to get irritable or upset and
children misbehave we as adults call it
maybe being hangry you’re gonna want to
make sure that your kids are eating on a
regular time schedule and if you go
anywhere be sure to have snacks you’re
not gonna want to be in a situation
where your child is hungry misbehaving
and that’s something you could have
easily avoided and finally they
misbehave sometimes just to get
attention but here’s the key do not give
them the attention when they are
misbehaving in order to get it it’s very
very important that you don’t do that
we have another video on a tension that
you’ll probably want to check out it’s
really important to give them positive
04:21
attention
versus negative attention so that’s it
for today thank you for watching be sure
to subscribe to our channel as we put
out regular videos also if you’d like to
support dad University we’ll put a store
link in the description below we’ve got
some hats and hoodies and t-shirts etc
we’ll see you next time
