Home / Families / How to Stop Children’s Bad Behavior | Dad University

How to Stop Children’s Bad Behavior | Dad University

There are usually only a few reasons why they mis-behave.

by Leave a Comment


While it may seem difficult to understand why a child is misbehaving, the reality is that there are typically only a handful of reasons why children have bad behavior.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
in this video we cover the major reasons
00:02
why children misbehave once you
00:05
understand what’s going on with them
00:07
it’s much easier to solve it hello I am
00:25
Jason Kreitman and this is dad
00:27
University today we’re talking about why
00:29
children misbehave there’s actually only
00:32
a couple of reasons why children
00:34
misbehave so let’s get to it the most
00:37
important thing to remember as a dad is
00:40
not to take it personally these kids
00:43
aren’t out to get you they’re just
00:45
trying to be able to manage themselves
00:47
in this big world so the first reason
00:49
kids miss fade they’re tired this one’s
00:52
an easy solution you make sure that
00:54
they’re getting plenty of rest and if
00:55
you’re in a situation where you can tell
00:57
they’re misbehaving because they’re
00:58
tired make sure they go to sleep that
01:01
one’s an easy one another reason kids
01:03
act up is to assert their independence
01:05
they want to push the boundaries to try
01:08
to have a little control so the answer
01:10
for this one giving choices say hey hey
01:13
instead of telling them what to do
01:15
give them option a and option B they
01:17
still get to make the choice and they
01:19
feel like they’re in control here’s
01:21
another one they don’t understand the
01:23
rules it might be common sense to you
01:25
and me but to a four or five year old
01:28
common sense doesn’t come into play you
01:30
might have to post the rules if it’s
01:32
something let’s say in the house or you
01:35
have to explain the rules of where you
01:37
are or what you’re doing so that they
01:38
understand it you might have to do it
01:40
multiple times as well they could just
01:43
be bored but you’re gonna have to take
01:45
some responsibility on this one if
01:47
you’ve been their source of
01:49
entertainment maybe instead of making up
01:51
the entertainment for them or being
01:53
their entertainment ask them some
01:55
questions hey what do you like to do
01:58
what’s something that you could go do
01:59
outside that would get them thinking so
02:02
that they can entertain themselves
02:03
here’s a big one your expectations are
02:07
too high so while you think that the
02:10
child is misbehaving it’s actually
02:12
normal child
02:13
behavior and you have too high of
02:16
expectations if you are in a restaurant
02:19
and you have a two or three year old
02:20
who’s acting up and not sitting there
02:22
quietly you might have to change your
02:25
expectations if you have a four year old
02:27
who’s whining and in a situation where
02:29
they’re complaining pretty normal child
02:32
behavior for a four-year-old so go ahead
02:35
and look at your expectations and put
02:37
those in check so here’s another they
02:40
saw the behavior somewhere else and are
02:42
simply mimicking that behavior now that
02:44
could be their friends or it could even
02:47
be you so you might have to look at what
02:50
that behavior is and notice hey is it a
02:52
friend of theirs that they’re getting
02:53
that from or somebody at school or is it
02:55
actually some way that you’ve behaved
02:57
and they’re simply mimicking you so the
02:59
thing that you’re gonna want to do is
03:01
explain to them what the correct
03:02
behavior is not necessarily focusing on
03:06
the poor behavior or the negative
03:08
behavior but focus on the positive
03:10
behavior what is it that you want to see
03:12
and tell them that next they don’t know
03:15
how to control their emotions now it’s
03:18
up to us to teach them how to calm
03:19
themselves or deal with their emotions
03:21
appropriately we don’t want to tell them
03:24
that they can’t have emotions we just
03:26
want to tell them how to deal with them
03:28
correctly and that’s we have another
03:30
video on emotional intelligence which
03:32
touches on that so here’s a common one
03:35
they’re hungry I know this one seems
03:38
very simple but when you are hungry it’s
03:40
easy to get irritable or upset and
03:43
children misbehave we as adults call it
03:46
maybe being hangry you’re gonna want to
03:49
make sure that your kids are eating on a
03:50
regular time schedule and if you go
03:53
anywhere be sure to have snacks you’re
03:55
not gonna want to be in a situation
03:57
where your child is hungry misbehaving
03:59
and that’s something you could have
04:00
easily avoided and finally they
04:03
misbehave sometimes just to get
04:05
attention but here’s the key do not give
04:09
them the attention when they are
04:11
misbehaving in order to get it it’s very
04:13
very important that you don’t do that
04:15
we have another video on a tension that
04:18
you’ll probably want to check out it’s
04:20
really important to give them positive
04:21
attention
04:22
versus negative attention so that’s it
04:25
for today thank you for watching be sure
04:27
to subscribe to our channel as we put
04:29
out regular videos also if you’d like to
04:32
support dad University we’ll put a store
04:35
link in the description below we’ve got
04:37
some hats and hoodies and t-shirts etc
04:39
we’ll see you next time

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

