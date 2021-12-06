I Am Teacher, See Me Teach

Free Range Learning

With desks, full bookshelves, a dry-erase board, cubbies for their things and completed work, enormous lesson plan books, plus my wife’s home office set up, our sons’ homeschool classroom looks and feels like the real thing.

The difference is, much of the learning happens elsewhere. At the kitchen table, at a museum, running errands, in the car, talking, exercising, watching a show.

Their schooling happens on the go, and it appears to be working. What is also working is their adaptability to learn anywhere, anytime.

At the beginning of all of this, I resisted. Where is the routine? Why are they sitting around doing nothing when they could be reading or practicing their penmanship???

It was maddening to me. So maddening, I fell into a little funk. I was the one who could not adapt to this new set up of free range learning.

A cold silence about how to go about this grew between my wife and I. As the primary teacher, she was holding all the cards—or the Teachers’ Editions, as it were.

I was an outsider. I was the useless vice-principle of the so-called school peeping into the classroom to make sure the pupils were making good use of tax-payer dollars.

That was until I began to teach.

I hate the phrases, “Lean in” or “Going all in,” but damn it, that is what I had to do.

My wife’s work increased in November, a time when mine was a bit slower, and so I became Mrs. Viola Swamp. I stepped in, and oh my gosh, what I learned in the process.

I started with history, my favorite subject anyway. Then my wife handed over their math booklets. Then their language arts assignments. And I’m a writer, so that was fun and easy.

We started our days with flashcards, lessons and stories about archeology. We moved into digraphs and poetry. We worked at our community’s clubhouse, at Chipotle over dinner, and on the way to a field trip I arranged at the University of California’s Cultural Engineering Lab.

Now that I have made peace with the fact that kids learn every minute of every day, and that the intentional teacher-student interaction is only a relatively small portion of their learning journey, I am dedicated to filling in the rest.

I’m a teacher now. All last year, I said I wasn’t. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t. But I am. I cannot not be my sons’ teacher. This is what I was meant to do, and I will keep doing it as long as I am able.

