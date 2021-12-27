I Didn’t Create Holiday ‘Magic’ By Myself This Season

I didn’t want to go into December being the one parent who makes the “magic” happen — the house and tree holiday decorations, the present buying, the “family photo” card making and mailing, and the “Santa” role playing for our kid so that she can wake up to beautiful stocking stuffers. It’s wonderful doing all these things because the payoff is getting to see everyone happy — which honestly makes me happy in return.

But the mental load is totally exhausting.

The decisions. The energy. The time. Oh, where would I find the time? As an English teacher, my grading load and campus commitment to certain projects were already maxing me out, and final exams week would soon hit me harder than a sleigh of toys.

“I feel like I’m drowning already,” I confessed to my therapist.

“Why don’t you try telling him that?” she suggested. “Tell him how you feel and what you need.”

She was right. I’ve never really tried communicating my needs so directly before to him. I guess . . . I wasn’t sure how to not sound like a nagging wife.

When are we going to get our tree? This weekend, after Thanksgiving?

Nagg-y-sounding already — GREAT.

At the end of November, I gave up trying to elicit a response (he’s a man of few words), and I did the simple thing by ordering the Christmas tree online. It stayed in its box for a few days.

Was I irritated? A little.

One evening, when I emerged from my home office after doing some grading and wandered into the living room, I was surprised and pleased to see he’d set up the tree in the corner.

“Wow, thank you,” I said, and the Grinch in me dissolved. After I put on some Mariah Carey’s holiday tunes, we three hung tree ornaments. My daughter loved it. She dusted off and admired hand-made ornaments from previous years. The evening became a a heart-warming experience, one I’d initially hoped for.

In early December, I told my husband I wanted to have a finance-focused conversation. I knew that money was his thing — basically, his “love language.” If we could connect on this level, I knew we would be more than okay. So we marked the “finance conversation” date on our weekly calendar.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This “finance” talk ended up being easy — and meaningful. I got a chance to first express to him how as women, we often get burdened with creating all the holiday “magic.” We put a lot of thought and effort into spreading holiday cheer. It’s all in the details — the eggnog, the frosted gingerbread houses, and more (and I don’t even go as far as some folks . . . like the whole “Elf on the Shelf” game — not for me).

I told him what my mental load consisted of, and how I was concerned about doing all the shopping and spending, when my work plate was already full. I listed all the family members and friends we needed to get presents for, what it would take, and more. I told him my budget and asked him for feedback on the numbers. Also, I explained that men are not incompetent; they can fill in the gaps and help if they really want to (I said this in a nicer way, though).

Basically, I genuinely conveyed my feelings to my partner and where I needed him the most.

“Can you go shopping with E — sometime?” I asked, referencing our six-year-old. “You know what she did? I looked under the tree the other day, and she’d put a painted rock inside a travel-size first-aid box, stuck a red bow on it, labeled it ‘To Mom.’ She’d also put some coins and dollar bills — from her own unicorn bank — into an envelope and wrote in a blank card ‘I like you Mom and Dad.’ I love her generous heart, but clearly, we need to take her out shopping and empower her with opportunities to ‘give’ to others this Christmas. Maybe you could take her sometime this week with you to the mall.”

He agreed, and I felt relief wash over me. This was my first time being this transparent and saying what would make December run more smoothly and joyfully for me and for the whole household.

If he loves me, he should want to make my life easier, not harder, I figured.

Some might say I shouldn’t have to “spell out” all my needs or wishes. If approached the wrong way, it can sound condescending or micro-manage-y (which I was borderline sounding like a few different times, I’m sure). However, I understand that my partner is a perfectly imperfect human being, not a telepathetic know-it-all. If I’m warm and as transparent as a car windshield from the start, then no fogginess or frost will build up overnight.

And the thing is this: we ended up having an amazing Christmas because of that one early December conversation on finances and holiday planning.

In the days to follow that talk we had, I had to let go. I had to not micro-manage. And guess what happened? My partner did step it up. He took the initiative to go shopping with our daughter on a day of his choice at a location of his choice. One afternoon while I was out at an event, the two of them stayed home and wrapped and labeled presents, proudly placing them under the tree. They couldn’t wait to show me once I got home.

My partner also hand-selected and bought all of her toys and wrapped them, which means he saved me 1,001 decisions and a whole lot of energy. He also probably saved us a lot of money (I mostly likely would have bought her a ridiculous number of expensive toys — and then he and I would have argued about it later).

The energy and effort was shared this year. It felt so good.

And I still got to play Santa and spoil our daughter through the “stocking stuffer” gifts (not to mention: she lost her first tooth on Christmas Eve, so I was both the Tooth Fairy AND Santa. . . So. Much. Sneakery)!

Throughout Christmas day, I was smiling and relaxed. I was playful and cracking jokes. I had energy to make meals, watch a movie with the family, take our daughter to the park, and get fully immersed for hours in a new book I just got. Wow — I was nowhere near exhausted, like I could have been.

As the day settled into evening, I saw our daughter drawing happily in an activity book and watching a cartoon show.

I went into the kitchen and wrapped my arms around my husband.

“Thank you,” I said to him. And I described all the ways in which he’s made me feel loved lately. He’s shown up in so many ways I felt that I could not have. We got through this chaotic holiday month together, as a team, and neither of us felt maxed out to full capacity.

And all of this effort wasn’t just for our daughter.

He and I needed to experience the magic, too, and it’s sparked up our love for one another in ways I couldn’t have imagined.

—

Originally published on Good Men Project’s Medium publication, A Parent is Born

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: iStock

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.