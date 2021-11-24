It Takes a Secure Man To Raise a Self-Confident, Sex-Positive Daughter

“She has daddy issues” is a phrase commonly heard by women who struggle with relationships. Fathers play a huge role in the development of a daughter’s healthy romantic relationships.

When I conducted an informal survey in my community about a man’s role in sex education, most men who responded said they felt comfortable discussing reproduction, contraception, and consent. However, none of them had spoken to their children or mentees about sexual pleasure, the timing of the first sexual encounter, or body image. What it comes down to is this: it is really important that both parents cover these topics with their teens.

Historically, if the father figure has gotten involved in the discussion of sex, it was to fearmonger with threats such as, “Don’t get pregnant,” “use condoms,” and “if he hurts you, I will kill him.”

In my practice, I have repeatedly witnessed the impact of a lack of opposite-sex role models, especially for girls. I am not surprised to hear when working with a young woman struggling with self-esteem or body image issues, that she did not feel the influence of an adult male role model in her life. Sometimes I find these young women are behaving promiscuously not because they want sex or pleasure, but because they are seeking male attention of any sort.

This does not mean there needs to be a traditional family structure. The modern family and parents may be nuclear, blended, same-sex, transgender, or any other variation. I don’t want to imply that it has to be a traditional father/daughter paradigm. A male identifying close family member or friend can fill this role for a girl, so that young girls have positive male role models in their life, but for the purpose of this article they will be called “fathers”.

Talking about sex is sometimes seen as taboo. If it is uncomfortable for you to talk about sex as an adult, imagine what it is like to be a teenager navigating the muddy waters of communication about sex. They need your help. I am often asked, “how can a father teach their daughters about sex and sexuality?”. I often suggest these critical topics for discussion:

When a daughter starts to develop secondary sex characteristics, there is a need for her father to talk to her about respecting her own body while developing and going through puberty. Boundaries and consent: A father should provide direct advice about how to deal with unwanted touch or sexual advances and explain that no one should touch without given permission. Teaching boundaries and consent from a male perspective can have a powerful impact on the child.

A father should provide direct advice about how to deal with unwanted touch or sexual advances and explain that no one should touch without given permission. Teaching boundaries and consent from a male perspective can have a powerful impact on the child. Prioritizing pleasure: It is powerful for a father to say that a partner should prioritize sexual pleasure, that his daughter should be enjoying sex, and, if not, that there might be something wrong. Sex is not just a case of “do no harm”; rather, the partnership should be mutually beneficial. A father can really impact his daughter’s sense of self, feeling of empowerment, and the adoption of an attitude of “taking sex,” not “giving it away, or “losing virginity”.

It is powerful for a father to say that a partner should prioritize sexual pleasure, that his daughter should be enjoying sex, and, if not, that there might be something wrong. Sex is not just a case of “do no harm”; rather, the partnership should be mutually beneficial. A father can really impact his daughter’s sense of self, feeling of empowerment, and the adoption of an attitude of “taking sex,” not “giving it away, or “losing virginity”. Body image: A father can help explain the media’s distortion of women and that the female body is attractive in all sizes. Magazines show beautiful women that are often very thin, but that body type is not the only form of beauty or attractiveness. Being attractive is not just about how much you weigh, but also how you walk and dress and feel about yourself; most people find confidence attractive.

Men should explain and model behavior that shows that men should treat women with kindness and respect.

Witnessing a father praising the child’s mother or other women for their capabilities, character, sense of humor or any other traits beyond appearance leaves a positive impact. This places more value on the overall characteristics of the woman and recognizes there is more than just beauty.

Fathers can have a more active role in the process.

They should run towards— and not away from—the “uncomfortable” conversations with their daughters. The idea that the “sex talk” should happen between fathers and sons, or mothers and daughters, is a fallacy that needs to be revamped.

Raising strong and healthy girls is best accomplished when there is a secure father who supports her in cultivating her body-positive self-esteem and is willing to discuss healthy sexual development with her. A girl will benefit from that male perspective, which will likely lead to a healthy body image and provide the foundation for more meaningful and satisfying relationships.

So daddies, let’s rewrite what it means to have “daddy issues,” and make raising sex- and body-positive daughters an “issue” in your parenting. Get out there and address the awkward.

