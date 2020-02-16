Get Daily Email
Home / Families / Katherine Secaida – I Come From the Hood

Katherine Secaida – I Come From the Hood

Welcome to MY neighborhood.

by Leave a Comment

Words by Katherine Secaida
Video by Lexis-Olivier Ray (www.LexisOlivierRay.com)

well I am living currently on the west
00:04
side of LA in the projects I grew up in
00:08
a very difficult neighborhood where I’ve
00:10
seen a lot of things that I children
00:12
shouldn’t be able to see I’m proud from
00:15
where I’m coming from because it brings
00:17
a lot of perspectives there’s a lot of
00:19
smart people here I feel like my
00:23
neighborhood has really taught me a lot
00:24
of things that a lot of people can’t
00:26
learn I come from the hood where the
00:31
birds are so huge they look like
00:33
helicopters I come from the hood for
00:36
Christmas
00:37
cars with red and blue lights park our
00:39
neighborhood I come from the hood
00:42
they make art with one color I come from
00:46
the hood but that doesn’t mean I need to
00:48
look or talk hood the reason why I
00:53
decided to write this piece was because
00:56
last year I decided to tell my dad how I
01:00
felt about his addiction and he
01:03
basically just laughed at me so I
01:07
decided to just reflect his addiction as
01:10
my addiction as well right now I’m able
01:12
to acknowledge his addiction and accept
01:15
him but then the other side of addiction
01:17
is denying it my father’s addiction has
01:21
painted an image of a lovable monster a
01:24
monster who conceals his addiction with
01:27
the lab he is able to give
01:30
when I express my pain about his
01:33
addiction
01:33
his addiction labs got me my father’s
01:37
addiction taught me love doesn’t always
01:39
win
01:40
[Music]

◊♦◊

◊♦◊

 

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

