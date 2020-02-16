Katherine Secaida – I Come From the Hood

Words by Katherine Secaida
Video by Lexis-Olivier Ray (www.LexisOlivierRay.com)
well I am living currently on the west
side of LA in the projects I grew up in
a very difficult neighborhood where I’ve
seen a lot of things that I children
shouldn’t be able to see I’m proud from
where I’m coming from because it brings
a lot of perspectives there’s a lot of
smart people here I feel like my
neighborhood has really taught me a lot
of things that a lot of people can’t
learn I come from the hood where the
birds are so huge they look like
helicopters I come from the hood for
Christmas
cars with red and blue lights park our
neighborhood I come from the hood
they make art with one color I come from
the hood but that doesn’t mean I need to
look or talk hood the reason why I
decided to write this piece was because
last year I decided to tell my dad how I
felt about his addiction and he
basically just laughed at me so I
decided to just reflect his addiction as
my addiction as well right now I’m able
to acknowledge his addiction and accept
him but then the other side of addiction
is denying it my father’s addiction has
painted an image of a lovable monster a
monster who conceals his addiction with
the lab he is able to give
when I express my pain about his
addiction
his addiction labs got me my father’s
addiction taught me love doesn’t always
win
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
