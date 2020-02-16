Katherine Secaida – I Come From the Hood

Words by Katherine Secaida

Video by Lexis-Olivier Ray (www.LexisOlivierRay.com)

well I am living currently on the west

00:04

side of LA in the projects I grew up in

00:08

a very difficult neighborhood where I’ve

00:10

seen a lot of things that I children

00:12

shouldn’t be able to see I’m proud from

00:15

where I’m coming from because it brings

00:17

a lot of perspectives there’s a lot of

00:19

smart people here I feel like my

00:23

neighborhood has really taught me a lot

00:24

of things that a lot of people can’t

00:26

learn I come from the hood where the

00:31

birds are so huge they look like

00:33

helicopters I come from the hood for

00:36

Christmas

00:37

cars with red and blue lights park our

00:39

neighborhood I come from the hood

00:42

they make art with one color I come from

00:46

the hood but that doesn’t mean I need to

00:48

look or talk hood the reason why I

00:53

decided to write this piece was because

00:56

last year I decided to tell my dad how I

01:00

felt about his addiction and he

01:03

basically just laughed at me so I

01:07

decided to just reflect his addiction as

01:10

my addiction as well right now I’m able

01:12

to acknowledge his addiction and accept

01:15

him but then the other side of addiction

01:17

is denying it my father’s addiction has

01:21

painted an image of a lovable monster a

01:24

monster who conceals his addiction with

01:27

the lab he is able to give

01:30

when I express my pain about his

01:33

addiction

01:33

his addiction labs got me my father’s

01:37

addiction taught me love doesn’t always

01:39

win

01:40

[Music]

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

@popstheclub and on Facebook Visit Popstheclub , or find them on Twitterand on

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

The Essence of POPS the Club.

All it Takes is One Teacher.

The Day My Life Changed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’m Not the Only One

—

What’s your take? Comment below or write a response and submit to us your own point of view or reaction here at the red box, below, which links to our submissions portal.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.