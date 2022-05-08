Keeping the Faith – Remembering Grandpa On Father’s Day

—

I grew up in a time when my Mom and Dad worked a lot. They were a young couple with a successful business that kept them busy 7 days a week, trying to make a better life for their family.

As a result, I was raised by my Grandma and Grandpa. What a great childhood I had with both of them being like best friends to me.

They have both passed now, but I am still gifted with many wonderful memories of the time we had together and the many lessons and experiences we shared along the way.

I’d like to share a story with you of one of my favorite memories with my Grandpa. He was a great fisherman and loved the sea, but he also loved taking me fishing with him and teaching me everything that he knew.

Here is my story of fishing with Grandpa.

It was all my twelve year old body could do to hold onto the long surfcasting rod, as the magnificent fish displayed its sheer brute power, putting a wide arc in the rod and nearly dragging me down the beach. My arms were shaking uncontrollably, and then the shaking began to spread to the rest of my body.

I opened my eyes and awoke to my grandfather’s prodding. The sharp features of his stern face offset by his loving blue eyes. His long, bronze forehead stretching to gray bristly hair.

“Come on son, it’s time to go fishing.” He whispered softly.

I sat up immediately, the excitement building with each tick of the old grandfather clock in the corner.

By the time Grandpa had finished filling both of the thermoses, one with coffee for himself and one with hot chocolate for me, I was fully dressed and rubbing the last bit of sleep from my eyes.

We were greeted at the beach by the soothing sound of the surf gently lapping at the shoreline, and the occasional squeak of a seagull, obviously not happy with the sudden invasion of his peaceful nighttime world.

Grandpa made the first cast and immediately hooked a fish.

“Come on over son. This one is all yours.” He said as he handed me the rod.

The great fish leapt mightily, evidenced only by the tremendous splash heard somewhere out in the darkness. The fish then began to run. The screech of the drag on the old reel shattering the early pre-dawn silence.

Ever so slowly the fish began to tire, and then I could see him in the water exerting his last bit of strength and rolling over on his side. I had beaten him.

“Grandpa, this is the best moment of my entire life!” I exclaimed proudly.

“You fought that fish like a real pro, you should be very proud son.” He encouraged.

I admired the magnificent fish as it lay on the beach, its gills slowly pulsating as it struggled to breathe.

“Grandpa, I think I would like to let him go. It took him a long time to get this big, and I think I want to see him live.”

As the words passed through my lips, I couldn’t believe I was speaking them. Was this really what I wanted to do? The more I thought about it, the more I realized that yes, this was what I wanted to do.

Grandpa helped me lift the fish as we waded into the cool water. I held the fish by the tail as we slowly moved him back and forth in the shallow water . Each time forcing fresh, life restoring water through his gills.

With one powerful burst from tail, the fish sprang forward from my hand and was free once again. This moment, I decided, was in fact, the best moment of my entire life. Never had I done something that made me feel so good and so proud.

I looked up and saw Grandpa gazing out at the brilliant hues preceding the sun’s glorious cyclic unfolding, a tear running down his weathered cheek.

Grandpa, what’s wrong?” I asked

“Just a little sand in my eye.” He replied

The end.

In today’s society, kids are constantly bombarded with cell phones, social media, and online games, hardly ever venturing outside and learning about hunting and fishing the way I did.

I feel so lucky to have grown up with a father figure that taught me to hunt, fish, and love the great outdoors.

Take the time to remember the important father figures in your life this Father’s Day. Sometimes, growing up without a father can be a gift that leads to wonderful memories with the man or woman that stepped in to replace that father figure.

