Moving Out (Of Their Head)

I will ask questions and listen.

I will let you think what you think.

I will not guess.

I will strive to achieve clarity in communications.

I will be direct and forthcoming.

I understand that my beliefs are my beliefs and yours are yours.

I will not live inside your head.

Inspired by The Third Agreement (Don’t Make Assumptions) from Don Miguel Ruiz’s The Four Agreements, A Toltec Wisdom Book

◊♦◊

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash