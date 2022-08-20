Military Man: Our Top Five Gifts for Military Fathers

—

Best Gifts for a Military Dad

Dads are very special people, aren’t they? They teach you to ride your bike, they help you explain to your mom whose fault the broken vase really is, and they teach you how to treat your partner well. Dads who are in the military are special too; they put in a lot of time, effort, hard work, and training to make sure that they can help defend your country from any threats that might come along. Sometimes, they even help other countries when they get into trouble too.

Special dads deserve extra special presents. You might want to get him a new gun safe (because if you choose to own a weapon, you have the responsibility of making sure it is stored safely) or frame some of his service photos for him. If those ideas don’t sound like they’re quite up his alley, we have a whole list of other ideas for the perfect gift for the military dad in your life. Read on for the details!

Survival Knife

A good survival knife is incredibly useful, especially if your dad likes to get outdoors a lot . If you have a high-quality survival knife with you when you go camping or hiking, you’ll be able to cut tinder to start fires, open bottles or cans, defend yourself if you need to, remove thorns or splinters, cut your way through dense undergrowth and more. Choose one that folds away for maximum carrying safety.

Personalized Flag Case

Whether your father is currently still serving or has left military service, a personalized case for his American flag is an incredibly thoughtful gift. The flag has a lot of meaning to military men; it stands for freedom, and it stands for the land that they love and want to protect. Honoring their sacrifices and their service by helping them display their flags, neatly folded in a beautiful glass and wooden case, is a way to say thank you and tell them it means a lot to you too.

Water and Shatter Proof Watch

If your dad is still in active service, chances are he’s going to see a lot of action, even if it’s just during training! Get him a good quality watch that he can wear (when regulations permit, of course) in a variety of weather conditions. Getting him a fancy timepiece is lovely, but it may be too sensitive to pressure or water; he will probably damage it before he gets a lot of wear out of it. A shock-proof timepiece will be a good choice, and why not get it engraved while you’re at it? Ask the jeweler to put a message on the back of the watch from you, to remind him that you’re always thinking of him.

Spa Day

We know it sounds a little odd at first, but when you think about it, it’s the perfect gift! Your dad works really hard, and if he’s retired, you know he worked really hard for a long time. A day of relaxation is the perfect gift for a man who puts everyone else before himself. We aren’t suggesting you force him onto a face mask and a manicure if he doesn’t want one, but options like a steam room, hot tub, and massage will probably have him feeling his most relaxed.

Framed Service Photos

Your father’s time in the military was a time when he probably formed a lot of really significant relationships and some friendships that might even last well into his retirement. Why not round up some of your and his favorite service photos, and have them professionally enlarged and framed? That way, he gets to re-visit fond memories and remember his brothers and sisters in arms whenever he sees their pictures.

Rifle Decanter

This might be a little bit on the nose for some dads, but it’s so fun that we just had to include it! If your dad likes a glass of whiskey every so often, get him a glass, rifle-shaped decanter that he can keep in pride of place on his bookshelf or bar. His friends will love it when they come around for drinks!

Tactical Minimalist Wallet

Though this gift could be for any dad, we know some military dads out there never really lost their love for tactical-looking gear! A wallet is a very practical gift , and it’s one that you could have embossed. Leave a lovely message for your dad so that he knows you’re always near to his heart, no matter how far apart you are.

Wrap Up

We know that your dad will love any gift you give him, but it’s so nice to put as much thought and consideration into every gift as you can. We hope he loves them!

