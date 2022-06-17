My Father

By Kevin Powell

I forgive you

For leaving me

As a little boy

With a hole the size

Of a jumbo airplane

With no arms

Because you

Did not

Know

How to love

Yourself

I forgive you

For telling my mother

She lied

That you would

Never give her

A near nickel

For me again

Though I did not know

What a near nickel was

I forgive you

For the times

My mother yelled at me

Not to be like you

But then also screamed

I was just like you

I forgive you

For those moments

When my mother

Grabbed and shook me

When she really

Wanted to

Grab and shake you

I forgive you

For all

The graveyard moments

Where I

Wished I was being

Taught by you

How to be a man

But had to

Scan

The different angles

Of blinking eyes of

Some other male life

While they were not looking

I forgive you

For never calling me

After that day you

Bumped into my mother

Years later

And took my telephone number

And said that you would

But never did

I forgive you

For the hurt

Forever lurking there

Like a pipe bomb

In my living room

For the hurt

Forever sleeping there

Like an unwanted partner

In my bedroom

I forgive you

Because I heard how

Years later

On your death march

With a body part or two

Chopped off

Missing

You asked your other children

For me

The only one not there

The only one up North

The only one who had barely ever seen you

The only one who did not know you

The only one who never called you

Dad or pop or sir

I forgive you for dying

Without my knowing

Yet I cried a decade later

When I found out

Because the hole was still there

I forgive you

Because

I also forgive me

For all those many years

I hated myself

For having

No father

(Written by the Author on Monday, February 7, 2022, 8:32am)

—

Photo Credit: Author (with permission)