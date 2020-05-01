Social Distancing Shut Down My Teen’s High School Musical

Social distancing shutdowns amidst the current coronavirus pandemic are forcing Americans to face our collective deficiency in resilience through the eyes of our children. Our culture needs to rapidly evolve if we want to help them thrive amidst the unprecedented adversity.

In January, my teenager began preparing to perform in the next high school musical. After two months and countless hours of rehearsal, coronavirus-related social distancing protocols shut down the show just two days before opening night. The tears on stage following a final full dress rehearsal showed how crushed the entire cast felt. Cast and crew members rightly questioned whether they would ever perform the show for a full audience. The answer should not be a major factor in their collective sense of accomplishment. Sadly, our societal emphasis on result will likely diminish the perceived value of their investments of time and energy with an asterisk.

A culture that celebrates successful outcomes and devalues the efforts made despite failing to achieve an end result has difficulty overcoming community-wide crises because many, if not all, of the potential outcomes are considered failures. Serving as a cybersecurity executive and as a youth soccer coach has taught me that, just like in business, conditions outside of our control sometimes require that we help children focus on factors other than end results to build their resilience against adversity. That will help them establish a stronger foundation for a more confident pursuit of sustainable success.

For the high school musical cast, focusing only on the outcome, or lack thereof, would confirm that the cast wasted two months of extraordinary effort because they never had the opportunity to realize the return on their investment. However, resilience more accurately accounts for how cast members were enriched by the experience. Through their preparations, the cast learned how to improve their individual performance skills, to function as a team under extremely stressful conditions, and manage multiple group efforts against a unified schedule.

Be they performing artists, athletes, or academic club competitors, kids across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in realizing end results from their efforts. Our primary responsibility to them as parents, teachers, coaches, and role models is to balance their disappointments against helping them realize the value of key principles in resilience they have learned, the sort of soft skills that we celebrate in business, and reinforce their potential for future success.

Focus on what you can influence

In typical crisis situations, we lack strong positions to control countless variables. People who practice outcome-driven behaviors tend to prioritize their attention on predicting how the environment is going to change, seeking to gain control over the complexity. As the threat environment becomes more chaotic, those outcome-laden practitioners get overwhelmed by how the varying inputs change potential outcomes. The resultant loss of control often leads to panic, causing people to either shut down and accept complete failure or make impulsive decisions that can diminish confidence and cause further harm.

Resilience amidst chaos emphasizes efficiency in applied effort, prioritizing what you have the power to influence and avoiding wasted effort against external variables. When the pandemic threatened to shutdown my teen’s show, the whole cast was challenged to continue pressing forward under a blanket of extreme uncertainty. My advice was to turn off their phones and focus their attention on what they could influence, performing a successful dress rehearsal that was also meant to be a pre-opening performance for a small group of community members that exhibit behavior disorders or are sensory-impaired. By tuning out the noise and focusing on their performance, the cast was able to perform while also providing significant benefit to their community. That lesson deserves reinforcement.

Adapt to changes in your environment

Outcome-driven behavior tends to guide people down predetermined pathways to accomplish results, allowing history and tradition to drive decision-making. Though that may work a handful of times, the pathway itself will likely prove restrictive as the conditions change and rearrange the environment.

For example, as a youth soccer coach, I am all too familiar with the tendency for newer coaches to use a “kick-and-chase” strategy for winning games. When using that tactic, the coach designates the fastest and strongest players as the team’s scoring targets. Then, the coach instructs the rest of the team to routinely kick the ball far down the field to give the target players better opportunities on goal. That tactic is extraordinarily successful at young ages as players are just beginning to gain skill and coordination, but it begins to break down as opposing players learn defensive tactics and gain better control of the ball. By allowing initial success to reinforce a fixed objective, the outcome-oriented coaches promote a tactical rigidity that prevents the team from adapting to changing playing conditions.

In business, similar limitations are also apparent when an organization fixates on what it is prepared to deliver at the expense of understanding changing customer needs. Market disruption occurs when customer needs shift far enough from the initial solution that the business can no longer satisfy the need without making foundational changes.

Rather than get stuck on one pathway, resilient thinkers are mindful of current operating conditions and adjust their paths in response to change. Shortly before my teen’s high school musical cast and crew took the stage for their final dress rehearsal, the director provided a master demonstration of how to maximize invested value by adapting to sudden change. Sensing that the rapidly evolving health crisis could shut down the show, he decided to allow each cast member a pair of seats to turn the show into a limited preview performance. That gave the students an opportunity to perform the show once for their parents. The director was near tears when introducing the show, likely knowing that all of the intense effort was about to end prematurely. It wasn’t fair that the cast members were unable to get the final result that their hard work deserved, but one creative adjustment at the last moment helped them share that work with their families.

Emphasize progress over outcome

Young soccer players I coach often note how their parents will reward them if they score a goal. Then, when they finish a game without scoring — the most likely statistical outcome — they come off the field disappointed. In those cases, the players have been weighed down by an outcome-driven metric that disregards how much needs to go right to accomplish the result. A player may have made a great run off the ball to get open for a pass, successfully executed a new skill move to beat a defender, and found an opening to take a shot on goal, only for the goalkeeper to make a perfect dive and stop the ball from crossing the line. Focusing player attention on the transactional result diminishes the importance of what the player accomplished along the way. Not only is that not fair, it impedes development by making the game more important than the player.

Likewise, in times of crisis, we are often faced with making decisions that have no clear positive outcomes. Resilience in those situations means making the best decisions you can based on what you know at the time and acting with purpose to simply make positive progress. That may mean letting go of the initial success targets and accepting some level of failure so that you can maximize the value of your efforts and establish a more stable foundation for future success.

As for my teen’s high school musical, I give credit to the cast and crew for putting everything that they had into the preview show and giving a fantastic performance despite all of the external pressures that threatened to bring them down. While they were certainly disappointed to end their journey together then, they deserve to celebrate everything that they accomplished and recognize how much the experience helped them grow. No matter the final outcome, they are better now than they were back in January. That new foundation will give them confidence and strength that they can channel into the next entertainment opportunity.

It is hard to be a parent of young kids these days. They are suffering more than we can see. The best that we can do is patiently listen to them, answer their questions as best we can, and guide them through the tough lessons in resilience that the coronavirus pandemic is forcing upon them. That is the best way to give them the strength they need to get back up and thrive amidst the adversity.

