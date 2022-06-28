Taking the Family to an Amusement Park? Here are Three Things to Keep in Mind

—

Taking a family vacation is fun no matter where you decide to go, but there’s certainly something to be said about choosing an amusement park to spend a few days. Whether you go to a place like Disneyland or Universal Studios, you’re in for a real treat that not only your kids will love, but you will too! But nothing is perfect, and there are a few things you need to keep in mind if you decide to go to one.

Fight the Sun

The sun can be brutal at a theme park, especially during the summer. You’ll feel it while waiting in line, walking through the park, and even when you’re zipping through the air on a roller coaster. This heat can make you and your family sleepy, and exhausted, and can even lead to sunburns.

But not to worry, as there are several things you can do to fight back against the bright ball of gas. Wearing a hat is an excellent way to keep the sun off the top of your head and out of your eyes, and if you want to take it up a notch, bring your shades, too—just be sure it’s all hunkered down when you strap into a roller coaster. You can also apply sunscreen throughout the day and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The last thing you want when you get back to the hotel is red, sensitive skin that makes it unbearable to even move.

Take a Break

It’s natural to want to jump from one ride to another while making your way through the park. After all, when you’ve spent an hour waiting in a line only for a ride to finish in under five minutes, most people want to get in the next line for another round of waiting. However, all this walking around the park and standing in line can mentally and physically exhaust a person, especially if they aren’t wearing comfortable footwear and begin to develop blisters and other foot-related ailments. But regardless of whether you know the difference between a corn vs bunion , all of that can be eliminated by simply taking an occasional break.

By simply hopping into a restaurant and grabbing a bite to eat and a drink to rehydrate with, you’ll feel recharged and ready to venture back into the park. Remember, it’s not just about riding as many attractions as you can to get the best bang for your buck, it’s about having fun with your family, which is made more difficult when everyone is tired and grumpy.

Don’t worry, the rides will still be there when you’re done.

Practice Patience

While vacations are mostly fun and relaxation, many parents will be painfully aware that there will be a few snags along the way. Kids are prone to tantrums, getting tired and grumpy, lacking patience, and not always playing well with their siblings.

That being said, kids aren’t the only ones that can lack patience at a theme park. It’s okay to get agitated while waiting in line with the sun beating down on you and your kids arguing over who is going to sit in the front seat of the coaster. However, you’ll gain much more from practicing patience and learning to deal with those situations than from getting angry.

Just take a deep breath and relax.

Enjoy!

These tips will help you get through your trip to the amusement park without losing your mind or your temper, whether that means standing in an hour’s worth of lines or pulling your kids off each other. At the end of the day, it’s your vacation, and it’s meant to be enjoyed with your family. So have fun!

