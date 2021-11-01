The First Day of Un-school

“He’ll be fine.”

You always remember your kid’s first day of kindergarten. For my eldest son, the day was a combination of festive and wistful. Parents and kids lined up in the special area for kindergartners, and we were instructed where to place our children’s lunches and water bottles.

The kindergarten teachers walked over to greet us and meet their line of new students. The teachers handed out name tags on lanyards. We frantically applied more sunscreen on our fair-haired boy.

The teachers led us to their classrooms, where we could take a few pictures at our children’s new tables. We small talked with the parents of our child’s tablemates. Pencil boxes and supplies were stationed on each table with their names on already on them.

After the tears, the teacher asked us to leave, and so began the tug-of-war at the door, our son begging us to take him. Mr. M said, “It will be like this for the first few weeks. He’ll be fine.”

And so he was. Our son finished kindergarten, went on to first grade the following year, then on Friday, March 13, 2020, we were told to stay home until further notice. Spring Break began earlier that year.

For our youngest son, who started kindergarten in the fall of 2020, the first day of school had a different start. After breakfast, we dressed the boys in collared shirts, went for a walk around the neighborhood then took some pictures on the sidewalk.

We came back inside and logged them both into their first day of school over Zoom. For their desks, we repurposed two nightstands and positioned them against either side of the couch in the living room, their faces to the window to receive the afternoon sun.

Our sons haven’t set foot back in a classroom. I don’t know when they will. After a year of Zoom school, where they learned a fraction of what they might have in the classroom, plus, the strain it placed on us as their parents to navigate two virtual classrooms, we pulled them from the district and elected to homeschool them.

The days now feel more like that Spring Break we started in March 2020, except now there’s no end date. Time is marching on, and we are too, but in a different direction. Where we are headed, it’s still too soon to say.

Thankfully, we have moved on from the nightstands as desks, having converted a bedroom into a legitimate classroom.

If there is one memory about the last two years that really got me, it was watching my kids sit in front of a computer screen atop a piece of furniture not conducive to learning.

How their little legs didn’t quite fit in the space underneath, how they awkwardly leaned forward, drifting off as an exasperated teacher on the other side of town tried their best to teach.

