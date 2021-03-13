The Rocking Chair in the Corner

Today marks 14 years that we have had my daughter’s funny, intelligent, creative spirit in our family.

She is bright and easygoing now, but we were told that she would not live to see this day when I was pregnant.

…

Two days before Christmas

The doctor realized that my daughter’s kidneys’ measurements were off at my first ultrasound at five months of pregnancy. They scheduled weekly ultrasounds at that time but made them sound routine. And I’m sure they were.

But when I was more than seven months pregnant, the ultrasound scans showed my daughter’s kidneys growing at an accelerated rate.

After that ultrasound was concluded, the doctor, who was really a geneticist, took us into his cinderblock office.

I still remember it perfectly. A black metal desk, three office chairs, gray rug, narrow wood bookshelf in the corner. It was stifling.

In that room, my husband and I learned that our baby had Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease (ARPKD). This rare condition affects the kidneys and liver.

We could expect a stillbirth or for her to survive up to two weeks. In the best-case scenario, her lungs would develop enough to support her into childhood and rarely young adulthood.

I was given the name of a support group run by Julia Roberts. No, not that Julia Roberts. I know, that would be a whole different story.

This woman started a support group for parents of children with polycystic kidney disease.

My husband and I were told that we probably shouldn’t consider any more pregnancies because this is a genetic disease.

We had been married less than a year.

It was two days before Christmas.

…

The thrill of it all

Christmas that year was challenging, to say the least. But we had two little ones at home, and we were going to make sure they had great holiday memories.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That was the year the Nintendo Wii came out and was impossible to get in stores. We didn’t have a lot of money but had paid a ridiculous amount on auction from eBay. We wanted the kids to have something exciting.

We have a photo of that day, and the television in the background reads, “the thrill of it all.” That just about summed up that day.

I remember sitting the older children down and explaining that the baby was sick but that we would do everything possible to make it better. We told them that we wouldn’t give up. We loved this baby just as much as we loved them.

And we cried.

And I didn’t speak of it to another soul.

I instructed my husband to inform our parents of the doctor’s diagnosis and that I didn’t want to talk about it.

I was a CNA at the local hospital at the time. I didn’t tell anyone at work.

I was carrying a full, beautiful, round baby belly. I was a walking advertisement for happiness, and everyone wanted to talk about this new life that I did not think would make it.

It was too horrible to bear. Living a lie was easier. At least I knew I wouldn’t break down in tears.

So I worked. I changed bedpans and fielded questions about my baby’s name and my plans for after she was born.

I shopped with my children and swallowed the lump in my throat when strangers rubbed my belly and asked how I would possibly handle three children? Wouldn’t my hands be full?

I knew keeping it all in was emotionally unhealthy. Still, the alternative was drowning in a river of tears, so I refused baby showers too.

Well, sort of.

In my last month, I finally relented to two small celebrations in honor of the baby. The first was thrown by my oldest daughter’s Girl Scout troop. How do you say no to the Girl Scouts?

The second, a small family “sprinkle,” putting every hope out into the universe.

…

Keeping the faith

In the last month, I decided that doctors don’t know everything.

I had a rocking chair in the corner of my room. I would sit in it and imagine rocking my baby.

I felt like a failure. I was carrying this sick baby, and yet I didn’t feel like she was ill. Shouldn’t I have a mother’s intuition and just know? I would try to communicate with her.

After a pregnancy filled with stress, I was at the end of my rope. My body literally couldn’t handle it anymore. I got sick. The flu hit me hard in January, and I ended up in the hospital for fluids.

All this time, I had been reading. I knew that babies with this disease had more issues when amniotic fluid was low.

In my mind, I felt I could somehow Jedi mind control my amniotic fluid levels by increasing my water intake. I made a conscious decision to drink water like crazy and just think positive, along with all the praying we had been doing all along.

I also held tight to a commercial that played at the time of a little girl, about four years old, twirling around a backyard in rain boots and a tutu. I imagined my baby healthy enough to grow to that age.

And I let my husband build the crib.

…

Right after great-grandpa eats supper.

My water broke right around dinner time. It was weird because it didn’t happen that way in either of my other two pregnancies. My husband called my mom to come to watch the two older kids.

My grandpa was alive back then, and we had to wait for my mom to prepare his dinner. My husband has always been in awe over the kind of respect my grandpa demanded from his girls. Hang on, baby, right after grandpa finishes his turkey sandwich.

We arrived at UConn Medical Center with a team of doctors, obstetricians, and neonatal specialists waiting for us.

The next few hours were terrifying, but soon it was time to push. I remember the team assembling at the end of the bed.

With the final push, I heard her cry.

Knowing that her lungs would most likely be compromised, the sound was unexpected.

She was quickly whisked over to a side table and checked over by nurses and doctors.

And she was perfect.

Doctors are not always perfect.

Never lose faith. Miracles are everywhere.

Happy Birthday, Corinne.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Sergei Solo on Unsplash