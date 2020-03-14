Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / Top 7 Tips for New Dads | Advice on Becoming a New Dad | Dad University

Top 7 Tips for New Dads | Advice on Becoming a New Dad | Dad University

There are going to be times where you're going to doubt your ability to be a parent.

by Leave a Comment


Soon-to-be dads and new dads have got lots of responsibilities – which aren’t at all easy. There are lots of books and online materials on this, to make their task easier. I decided to take it into my own hands and speak from my own experience.

There are going to be times where you’re going to doubt your ability to be a parent.  You’re not going to be a perfect parent; realize that this is a totally normal feeling. Take a deep breath, relax and understand that you are awesome.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
in today’s video we offer seven of the
00:02
top advice tips for new dads follow
00:06
these tips and your life will be just a
00:08
little bit easier hello I’m Jason Craven
00:25
and this is dad University there are
00:28
some books out there that give new dads
00:30
or soon-to-be dads tips and advice on
00:33
what to do I’d like to talk from my own
00:37
experience of what works best for me I
00:39
have a weekly podcast for dads and in
00:41
one of those episodes we featured 55
00:44
tips for new dads we’ll put a link to
00:47
that episode in the description but for
00:50
now here’s 7 of our favorites tip number
00:53
one by but paste lots of it I don’t care
00:58
whether your baby has a rash or not use
01:00
it every single time you change your
01:03
child and they won’t get one number to
01:06
keep your baby at an angle now whether
01:10
they’re sleeping whether you’re changing
01:12
them it’s good for digestion imagine if
01:15
you ate until you were full all the time
01:18
and then somebody laid you on your back
01:20
I bet you would be a little bit fussy –
01:22
so this angling of the baby helps them
01:26
digest I mean I’m not a doctor but I do
01:29
have experience with my children two of
01:32
them both of them had great benefits
01:34
from being from an angle we saw less
01:36
fussiness better digestion less gas it’s
01:39
just something that really helps out tip
01:41
number 3 pay a little extra attention to
01:43
your wife now there’s going to be some
01:46
days where this is going to be difficult
01:47
do it anyways be a little nicer be a
01:52
little bit more empathetic try to ask
01:55
what else can you help out with
01:58
sometimes the best thing you can do to
02:00
support the baby is support her tip
02:03
number four schedule divide and conquer
02:07
assign tasks and responsibilities who’s
02:10
doing what
02:12
it makes things a lot easier not only
02:15
does the baby want to be on a schedule
02:16
but it’s going to be a lot easier for
02:18
you as well I know there’s you hippies
02:22
and go-with-the-flow kind of people that
02:24
can’t imagine being on a schedule or
02:27
assigning tasks and responsibilities
02:29
well maybe this video isn’t for you
02:32
because you have everything already
02:33
figured out number five
02:36
spend some alone time with the baby that
02:38
could be bath time going places or just
02:42
playing around one on one time is really
02:45
really special for establishing that
02:46
bond in the relationship you’re going to
02:48
look back with fond memories on that
02:51
one-on-one time that you spent number
02:53
six your baby or toddler is going to
02:56
really piss you off at some point don’t
02:59
take it personally
03:01
they really don’t know what they’re
03:03
doing they’re new to this world just be
03:06
empathetic to that and finally number
03:09
seven there’s going to be times where
03:11
you’re going to doubt your ability to be
03:14
a parent you’re not going to be a
03:17
perfect parent realize that this is a
03:20
total normal feeling take a deep breath
03:24
relax and understand that you are
03:27
awesome hopefully you’ve enjoyed some of
03:30
these tips be sure to subscribe to our
03:32
Channel and if you’d like to support Dad
03:34
University we’ve got some great t-shirts
03:37
and a half available in our merchandise
03:39
store we’ll put a link in the
03:40
description box below we’ll see you next
03:42
time

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.