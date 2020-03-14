Top 7 Tips for New Dads | Advice on Becoming a New Dad | Dad University

—
Soon-to-be dads and new dads have got lots of responsibilities – which aren’t at all easy. There are lots of books and online materials on this, to make their task easier. I decided to take it into my own hands and speak from my own experience.
There are going to be times where you’re going to doubt your ability to be a parent. You’re not going to be a perfect parent; realize that this is a totally normal feeling. Take a deep breath, relax and understand that you are awesome.
in today’s video we offer seven of the
top advice tips for new dads follow
these tips and your life will be just a
little bit easier hello I’m Jason Craven
and this is dad University there are
some books out there that give new dads
or soon-to-be dads tips and advice on
what to do I’d like to talk from my own
experience of what works best for me I
have a weekly podcast for dads and in
one of those episodes we featured 55
tips for new dads we’ll put a link to
that episode in the description but for
now here’s 7 of our favorites tip number
one by but paste lots of it I don’t care
whether your baby has a rash or not use
it every single time you change your
child and they won’t get one number to
keep your baby at an angle now whether
they’re sleeping whether you’re changing
them it’s good for digestion imagine if
you ate until you were full all the time
and then somebody laid you on your back
I bet you would be a little bit fussy –
so this angling of the baby helps them
digest I mean I’m not a doctor but I do
have experience with my children two of
them both of them had great benefits
from being from an angle we saw less
fussiness better digestion less gas it’s
just something that really helps out tip
number 3 pay a little extra attention to
your wife now there’s going to be some
days where this is going to be difficult
do it anyways be a little nicer be a
little bit more empathetic try to ask
what else can you help out with
sometimes the best thing you can do to
support the baby is support her tip
number four schedule divide and conquer
assign tasks and responsibilities who’s
doing what
it makes things a lot easier not only
does the baby want to be on a schedule
but it’s going to be a lot easier for
you as well I know there’s you hippies
and go-with-the-flow kind of people that
can’t imagine being on a schedule or
assigning tasks and responsibilities
well maybe this video isn’t for you
because you have everything already
figured out number five
spend some alone time with the baby that
could be bath time going places or just
playing around one on one time is really
really special for establishing that
bond in the relationship you’re going to
look back with fond memories on that
one-on-one time that you spent number
six your baby or toddler is going to
really piss you off at some point don’t
take it personally
they really don’t know what they’re
doing they’re new to this world just be
empathetic to that and finally number
seven there’s going to be times where
you’re going to doubt your ability to be
a parent you’re not going to be a
perfect parent realize that this is a
total normal feeling take a deep breath
relax and understand that you are
awesome hopefully you've enjoyed some of these tips
these tips be sure to subscribe to our
Channel and if you’d like to support Dad
University we’ve got some great t-shirts
and a half available in our merchandise
store we’ll put a link in the
description box below we’ll see you next
time
