Top 7 Tips for New Dads | Advice on Becoming a New Dad | Dad University

Soon-to-be dads and new dads have got lots of responsibilities – which aren’t at all easy. There are lots of books and online materials on this, to make their task easier. I decided to take it into my own hands and speak from my own experience.

There are going to be times where you’re going to doubt your ability to be a parent. You’re not going to be a perfect parent; realize that this is a totally normal feeling. Take a deep breath, relax and understand that you are awesome.

in today’s video we offer seven of the

top advice tips for new dads follow

these tips and your life will be just a

little bit easier hello I’m Jason Craven

and this is dad University there are

some books out there that give new dads

or soon-to-be dads tips and advice on

what to do I’d like to talk from my own

experience of what works best for me I

have a weekly podcast for dads and in

one of those episodes we featured 55

tips for new dads we’ll put a link to

that episode in the description but for

now here’s 7 of our favorites tip number

one by but paste lots of it I don’t care

whether your baby has a rash or not use

it every single time you change your

child and they won’t get one number to

keep your baby at an angle now whether

they’re sleeping whether you’re changing

them it’s good for digestion imagine if

you ate until you were full all the time

and then somebody laid you on your back

I bet you would be a little bit fussy –

so this angling of the baby helps them

digest I mean I’m not a doctor but I do

have experience with my children two of

them both of them had great benefits

from being from an angle we saw less

fussiness better digestion less gas it’s

just something that really helps out tip

number 3 pay a little extra attention to

your wife now there’s going to be some

days where this is going to be difficult

do it anyways be a little nicer be a

little bit more empathetic try to ask

what else can you help out with

sometimes the best thing you can do to

support the baby is support her tip

number four schedule divide and conquer

assign tasks and responsibilities who’s

doing what

it makes things a lot easier not only

does the baby want to be on a schedule

but it’s going to be a lot easier for

you as well I know there’s you hippies

and go-with-the-flow kind of people that

can’t imagine being on a schedule or

assigning tasks and responsibilities

well maybe this video isn’t for you

because you have everything already

figured out number five

spend some alone time with the baby that

could be bath time going places or just

playing around one on one time is really

really special for establishing that

bond in the relationship you’re going to

look back with fond memories on that

one-on-one time that you spent number

six your baby or toddler is going to

really piss you off at some point don’t

take it personally

they really don’t know what they’re

doing they’re new to this world just be

empathetic to that and finally number

seven there’s going to be times where

you’re going to doubt your ability to be

a parent you’re not going to be a

perfect parent realize that this is a

total normal feeling take a deep breath

relax and understand that you are

awesome hopefully you’ve enjoyed some of

these tips be sure to subscribe to our

Channel and if you’d like to support Dad

University we’ve got some great t-shirts

and a half available in our merchandise

store we’ll put a link in the

description box below we’ll see you next

time

Photo credit: Screenshot from video