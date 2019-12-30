Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

December Thoughts by Father Time, Part 5

by Leave a Comment

Equilibrium

Just before we left town to start our holiday travels, we had a mini-Christmas morning at home. We enjoyed a long syrupy breakfast, opened a couple of gifts, and spent most of the day in our pajamas.

As the boys and I were on the carpet building Legos, we turned on the TV to find Star Wars playing. That moment right there was it: the three of us guys having some true guy time. Thirty minutes into the movie however, my youngest declared he didn’t want to watch it—he’s still stretching his attention span, so, we turned it off.

Though it was brief, I keep going back to that exact moment in my mind. The three of us all in agreement, our interests and attentions aligned. It may not be like that all the time—we will certainly have different tastes and passions, but when those moments do come together, we need to cherish them.

As we close 2019, I’m looking forward to 2020 and beyond when I can savor those times when time stops. When we are all in equilibrium. Those are the times to recall when we need motivation, a jolt of energy, or just a boost to shake off the blues.

So what are you doing New Year’s Eve? Are you reflecting? Reminiscing? Looking forward? Planning? Hopefully you’re doing all of these things with those you love. Close the year out with love, and start the new one just the same.

◊♦◊

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash 

About Taylor García

Taylor Garcia lives in Southern California with his wife and two sons. In the few fleeting moments between round-the-clock child care and a full-time job as a traveling salesman for a healthcare company, Taylor writes short stories and essays. His stories have appeared in Fifth Wednesday Journal, Driftwood Press, Chagrin River Review, McSweeney's Internet Tendency and others. Read: btaylorgarcia.com, or connect on Twitter @btaylorgarcia

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.