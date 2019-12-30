Equilibrium

Just before we left town to start our holiday travels, we had a mini-Christmas morning at home. We enjoyed a long syrupy breakfast, opened a couple of gifts, and spent most of the day in our pajamas.

As the boys and I were on the carpet building Legos, we turned on the TV to find Star Wars playing. That moment right there was it: the three of us guys having some true guy time. Thirty minutes into the movie however, my youngest declared he didn’t want to watch it—he’s still stretching his attention span, so, we turned it off.

Though it was brief, I keep going back to that exact moment in my mind. The three of us all in agreement, our interests and attentions aligned. It may not be like that all the time—we will certainly have different tastes and passions, but when those moments do come together, we need to cherish them.

As we close 2019, I’m looking forward to 2020 and beyond when I can savor those times when time stops. When we are all in equilibrium. Those are the times to recall when we need motivation, a jolt of energy, or just a boost to shake off the blues.

So what are you doing New Year’s Eve? Are you reflecting? Reminiscing? Looking forward? Planning? Hopefully you’re doing all of these things with those you love. Close the year out with love, and start the new one just the same.

◊♦◊

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash