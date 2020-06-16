Get Daily Email
Home / Families / What Representing Men in Divorce Taught Me About Fatherhood

What Representing Men in Divorce Taught Me About Fatherhood

Marilyn York shares her passion for representing men in this TEDx Talk.

Attorney Marilyn York owns a Men’s Rights Family Law Firm in Reno Nevada, established in 2001. She and her ten female employees focus on representing men for two reasons: 1. As her talk explains, fathers are crucial in the upbringing and development of their children; and 2. Fathers are the disadvantaged parent in family court and society and while the laws are improving, the statistics are not. There are currently more than 17,000,000 children growing up in America without their fathers and every year this number is growing. According to the Center for Disease Control, children from fatherless homes account for 90% of homeless and runaway children; 71% of high school dropouts and 63% of youth suicides. Listen to this talk to find out how you can help America’s 17,000,000 fatherless children avoid these fates!

YouTube / TEDx Talks

