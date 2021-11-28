Get Daily Email
Home / Families / When Distance Learning Isn’t Working | From Our Family to Yours [Video]

When Distance Learning Isn’t Working | From Our Family to Yours [Video]

Learn how you can cope with making difficult decisions.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Understood

.

.

Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one. Back In July, community member Jennifer was struggling to manage her own work, while also helping her daughter with distance learning. So, we decided to follow up with her to see how she’s doing now. Tune in to find out and what new advice our expert Dr. Kristin Carothers has to share, and learn how you can cope with making difficult decisions.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
Hi, I’m Kristin from the Understood team.
00:03
Back in July, community member Jennifer shared concerns
00:06
about our daughter falling behind in distance learning.
00:10
We reminded her and other families
00:12
that we are all doing our best during a very difficult time.
00:16
So don’t feel guilty if you’re not able to teach your kids
00:19
in the same way that a trained teacher would.
00:22
Let’s follow up with Jennifer and see how she’s doing now.
00:25
She writes:
00:28
“We recently made the difficult decision
00:30
“to send our daughter back to in-person learning.
00:33
“Her virtual program was great, but because of her dyslexia,
00:37
“she needed someone to go through
00:39
“every single lesson with her,
00:41
“and we couldn’t continue with that level of support.
00:44
“The advice to not feel guilty
00:46
“has been really helpful in this situation.
00:49
“It’s a reminder that my best is good enough.”
00:54
I appreciate that you all were able to make
00:56
what was a very difficult decision
00:58
with your child’s best interest in mind.
01:01
I think one thing that’s really important
01:03
for us to remember
01:04
is that there were some children with learning differences
01:07
for whom virtual learning was just fine,
01:09
and they excelled and they enjoyed the experience,
01:13
and there were other children
01:14
for whom virtual learning was really difficult,
01:17
because they didn’t have
01:18
the same social interactions with peers,
01:20
nor did they have the same level of high-quality support
01:23
from teachers specifically trained
01:25
to help them progress academically.
01:28
What’s most important is that you’re doing what works
01:30
for your family, and more specifically, for your child.
01:34
We want our children to grow into healthy human beings
01:37
who know that their needs have been met,
01:39
and we know that not all kids are the same.
01:41
And so I think it’s really important
01:43
that you give yourself some grace and avoid feeling guilty
01:47
for doing what you know is best for your daughter.
01:51
Thanks for watching,
01:52
and don’t forget to click the subscribe button
01:54
for more helpful stories and advice.
01:57
See you next time.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

***

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

