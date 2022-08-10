Why Are Family Vacations So Stressful?

—

Family vacations are supposed to be a lot of fun, and they definitely can be, but they can also be extremely stressful. That’s particularly true if you’re traveling with kids, or if you have a newborn and a vacation with a baby sounds like a great idea.

You also may be wondering if a single parent traveling with children will be too stressful, or if children traveling with grandparents could be a good bonding experience for everyone. The more prepared you are, the easier everything can be.

The goal is to raise the amount of fun, and lower the amount of stress. Here are a few of the best ways to accomplish that, so you and your family can get out and explore.

Be Realistic About Your Expectations

If you have your dream trip planned, and things don’t go quite the way you hoped, you could end up really disappointed. In order to avoid that, it’s better to be realistic about what you expect. That’s especially true if you’re traveling with kids because they can often require changes to the plans or schedules.

Whether you’re planning an epic family road trip, or you’re all flying somewhere for a few days, understanding that things can go wrong is important. That doesn’t mean it won’t be frustrating, but being ready for the unexpected can take a lot of the stress out of your vacation.

Smart Family Vacation Budgeting

Budgeting for your family vacation is one of the things that can make that vacation stressful. Money is often tight when you’re traveling, especially if you have children with you or a large, extended family that wants to come along. If you plan ahead and budget for your trip, along with padding your budget for some unexpected expenses, you’ll feel more confident.

Keep in mind that there are a lot of great things to do and places to visit that don’t cost a lot. You can have a great vacation without breaking the bank, especially if you plan ahead and do some shopping around for relaxing vacation spots. Worrying less about money can really bring vacation stress levels down.

Choose Your Accommodations Wisely

It’s important to carefully weigh the pros and cons of different accommodation types . While a standard hotel room on the third floor might be fine for a weekend getaway, a lot of families find that they rather have extra privacy and space. With a vacation rental, your family can have the ability to cook meals and a private outdoor space. That helps everyone unwind and relax, making it easier to follow a schedule that’s closer to being at home.

Be Flexible About Food

Food is often a big part of vacation. You want to try new things and experience something you might not get to do at home. In the meantime, your kids probably want the fast food they’re used to, and might not be interested in trying a more unique dish. Staying flexible, and being able to order from a few different places for delivery, can be a good way to solve this problem.

That way, everyone gets the kind of food they like, and you can all still eat together as a family. Being together is the most important part of vacation. Sure, it’s great to see the sights and have an adventure, but what matters most is spending time with the people you care about. Making adjustments in the way you handle food choices can go a long way toward a good experience for everyone.

Ask for Help

Don’t be afraid to ask for help with your trip. If you’re traveling with children, you might want to consider hiring a travel nanny to help out. Then you and your partner can still go out to that fancy restaurant, knowing that you’re leaving your kids with a trusted professional for the evening. There are other professionals who can help make things more comfortable for you, too, such as a travel agent to help you plan your trip, or a private chef to cook for your family at their vacation rental.

Get Everyone Involved

Having everyone involved in the planning of a big vacation adventure can really make a difference in the experience for everyone involved. Getting children interested in trip planning is one of the best ways to add to the memories you’ll all be making. Kids that are old enough to look into the things they’ll want to see and do should have some say in what the family does for vacation, so they can feel included and heard.

While you might veto some of your kids ideas, or even the ideas of other adult family members, it’s important to let everyone who’s going on the trip have a say in the kinds of experiences they’d like to have. Then you can use all of those ideas to put something together that works for everyone. Trying to include at least one or two activities everyone will like helps foster a sense of belonging and togetherness that can bring your family closer, not just on vacation but for the future, as well.

