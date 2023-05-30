11 Amazing Father’s Day Gifts for the Health and Wellness-Loving Dad

—

Do you have a father who loves wellness in your life you want to celebrate this year? Why not show them how much you care by giving them something that will help them in their quest for physical and mental health?

Whether they like to stay fit through exercise, consuming a diet of healthy food or supplements, or other self-care methods, there are many exciting Father’s Day gift ideas for the dad or dads you love. Let’s explore a few of them here.

Olipop Is Changing the Soda Game

If your father loves soft drinks but doesn’t love all their unhealthy ingredients, there’s a new option for him. Olipop makes a healthy soda lower in sugar and calories than most regular sodas.

With only 35 calories per can, Olipop provides a delicious soft drink alternative for people looking to cut down on added sugars. They use stevia and erythritol to sweeten their drinks naturally, a great benefit for people who are watching their weight or just want to reduce their calorie intake.

Olipop sodas also contain prebiotic fibers, which are useful in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Prebiotic fibers help feed the good bacteria inside the digestive system, which reduces bloating, promotes regularity, and boosts the immune system. With natural ingredients like water and fruit juice,

Olipop sodas also help with hydration. Olipop also comes in several exciting flavors, making it a great choice for the active father you want to honor.

Improve Dad’s Health With the IV Doc

Is your dad someone who is always on the go? The IV Doc is a mobile service that provides an IV Drip for those looking to maintain hydration and vitamin levels. They will come to your home or office, maximizing the convenience for dads with busy schedules.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The IV Doc provides a wide range of vitamin and hydration therapies that can be customized to your dad’s individual needs. They can boost immunity, reduce inflammation, or help with recovery after a strenuous workout or even an illness. Replenishing the body with fluids, electrolytes, and other nutrients will leave your dad looking and feeling great.

Rest assured, all IV Doc employees are qualified healthcare providers who will safely administer IV therapies, so you know your loved one will be in good hands. Why not make Dad’s life easy with a healthy IV boost that he can work into his day at his convenience?

Give Him the Support He Needs With Incrediwear

An ankle sleeve from Incrediwear is a wonderful gift for active Dads who want to alleviate pain and increase circulation. The semiconductor-infused fabric creates cellular vibrations to help blood flow in the ankle joint. This lets the body spread oxygen and other important nutrients to the area as it accelerates the natural healing process.

Perhaps your dad suffers from tendonitis, arthritis, or plantar fasciitis? Incrediwear’s ankle sleeve can reduce pain and inflammation, giving your dad more comfort and mobility. The sleeve adds stability, which helps reduce injury and boost athletic performance.

It’s also made to fit comfortably without slipping. The material is breathable and moisture-wicking, so it will keep the skin dry and give your dad confidence while he wears it. He can walk, run, work out, play sports, or participate in any other activity, knowing his ankle is supported.

Keep Him Feeling Healthy Thanks To PUR Cold-Pressed

A juice cleanse , like the ones made by PUR Cold-Pressed, are a great way to help your dad boost his energy and immunity. The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants help him take a break from digesting heavy foods and let him eliminate toxins from his body. He’ll look and feel better and be well on his way to a healthier lifestyle.

The juices are made from raw fruits and vegetables and cold-pressed to maximize nutritional value. The cleanses also come in several varieties, so your dad can choose the type and length of cleanse that works best for him. Because of the reduction in calories from a regular diet, juice cleanses are excellent for weight loss.

They can also aid in digestion due to the high fiber content of many fruits and vegetables. It’s a wonderful way to help him hit the reset button on an unhealthy diet and get started in the right direction. If he’s already a healthy eater, it will give him extra support in maintaining his fitness level.

1AND1 Can Give Your Dad the Rest He Needs

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If your dad is an athlete, compression boots , like the ones seen in these reviews from 1AND1, can reduce soreness and inflammation after a workout. The boots massage and compress the legs with air, which increases oxygen and blood flow to the muscles. It’s a relaxing way to reduce tension in the legs. There are models for all types of users, from light exercisers to hardcore athletes.

Compression boots can also aid people with circulation issues or who suffer from leg swelling. They can help those who spend a great deal of time sitting, standing, or are recuperating from surgery. They also improve circulation and can decrease the risk of blood clots.

These and many other benefits of the use of compression boots will lower the overall stress of the wearer. Your father can rest and recover from his workouts, so he’ll be ready in no time to get back to the gym, track, or anywhere else he likes to exercise.

Give Him Peace of Mind With Ritual

If your dad is into wellness by taking vitamins and supplements, perhaps he is worried about the shelf-life of his products. If he’s ever wondered, “ Do vitamins expire ?” this article from Ritual can set his mind at ease and point him to some products that address this issue. The FDA doesn’t require most dietary supplements to have expiration dates on them, but Ritual does. It’s a way to let their customers know they’re committed to the highest quality in their products.

The ingredients in a multivitamin can degrade over time, so it’s important to be aware of this fact. Having a specific timeline for supplements can give the customer the confidence to know they’re taking the best care of themselves. They’re using the product as recommended and can be sure they’re not counting on a multivitamin that has lost its potency.

Energize His Life With MCT Powder from BUBS

If your dad could use a boost, the MCT Powder made by BUBS could be the way to go. Once dissolved into your dad’s preferred beverage or food and then consumed, the MCTs are converted into ketones, which can give the brain an instant jump start. They also provide mental clarity. They work fast, fueling the body with a surge of energy and focus.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For those concerned with their weight, MCTs can decrease their appetite by giving feelings of fullness. There are no more sugar cravings because the ketones are providing that energy that would normally come from snacking on sweets. MCTs also aid in digestion as they are easily absorbed by the body. They help good bacteria thrive in the gut, reducing inflammation and providing quality sleep.

Not only that, but MCT Powder from BUBS is vegan-friendly, so it can be incorporated into any diet.

Sips By Provides the Soothing Gift of Tea

For those with fathers who like to relax with a hot cup of tea, the tea gift sets from Sips By are the perfect gifts. The sets come in a large variety of flavors, from traditional to the more exotic. If your father knows what he likes, he will be pleased, but if he wants to explore something new, those options will be available to him as well.

Drinking tea has many wellness benefits, like reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, and improving digestion. The tea sets also come in convenient and portable packing and can even be personalized. They even have themed sets for those people who want to have some fun with their tea.

Sips By only uses high-quality tea, so when you give it as a gift, you know you will be giving your loved one the best in flavor.

Give Him Mental and Emotional Wellbeing With the Calm App

Is your father dealing with a lot of stress lately? The Calm App could be a great way to provide relief. They will provide your dad with access to many guided meditations and breathing exercises that can address the specific needs in his life.

They can help users who have trouble sleeping with soothing sounds, stories, or music that allows them to relax. Getting better and more restful sleep has been shown to reduce anxiety.

The Calm App also provides meditations for those who want to improve their focus. If he struggles at work or another area where wants to maintain his concentration, this could be a great benefit for your dad.

For those who want to become more mindful in their daily lives so they can practice gratitude, the app has those options too. Emotional well-being and compassion can lead to better self-awareness and increased feelings of peace and happiness. Many people use the Calm App daily, showing how effective it can be and making it an ideal way for your father to relax and recharge this Father’s Day.

Get in Shape With Planet Fitness

If your father is into fitness but doesn’t have a regular routine, a Planet Fitness gym membership might be the ideal gift. They have over 2400 locations, so finding one close by shouldn’t be too difficult. Planet Fitness caters to people of all athletic levels and prides themselves on providing an environment where their members will not be judged. There is no reason for your dad to be worried if he’s not in the shape he wants to be or is coming back from a long layoff of physical activity.

Planet Fitness is also quite affordable, so giving a membership as a gift won’t break the bank. Everything your father needs to get started is readily available, from personalized trainers to group classes and even a mobile app.

Being physically healthy can be a great way to increase one’s emotional health, so the gift of a Planet Fitness membership will be the gift that keeps on giving.

So Many Gift Options for Dad This Father’s Day

A gift of health and wellness for your father will reap benefits long past Father’s Day. Giving him the tools to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle will leave him feeling energized, focused, and grateful. Whether it’s vitamins, supplements, products to help in fitness and recovery, or just something to let him relax, you have plenty of choices.

He has made his health and well-being a priority. When you give him a gift that helps him attain that goal, he will know just how much you care and how much you appreciate him.

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

iStockPhoto