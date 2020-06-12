It’s Here: Father’s Day Gift Guide 2020!

—

Father’s Day 2020 is Sunday, June 21st. We’ve collected some of the hottest gift ideas around. Check out the list below!

Just in time for Father’s Day, Time Concepts, a watch firm known for making high-quality timepieces at remarkably affordable prices, has officially launched its newest series of watches under the Szanto brand, the Szanto ICON Roland Sands Signature Series. Roland Sands is an American motorcycle racer and designer of custom high-performance motorcycles. Sands’ namesake watch is meant to reflect his zeal for racing and love for the motorcycling community. The watch is rugged, tough, and dependable, crafted with a satin-brushed stainless case with screw case back, a scratch-resistant mineral crystal, and 100 meters water resistance. The strap is made of USA-sourced Horween leather, famous for its beauty and durability – it will quickly pick up the look of well-worn motorcycle boots and jackets and take on a vintage patina adding more character the longer it is worn. Available from www.TimeConcepts.net for $225.

Shaker 33 is the next evolution of the classic cocktail shaker. With its BPA-Free composition, Shaker33 is revolutionizing the art of mixing drinks. The patented, modern and sophisticated design features a 24-ounce large format to enable large cocktail batches to be mixed at once, an easy-to-open lockable lid, and a dual flow strainer for a slow or quick pour. Made in the USA, Shaker 33 will help Dad effortlessly create the perfect cocktail, every time. Available in clear, frosted, black, or stainless steel from www.Shaker33.com. MSRP $29.95 -$39.95

Give Dad what he really wants this Father’s Day – BEEF! In a market sphere where shrinking product size is the norm, Old Trapper recently introduced two new flavors of its 15-ounce bags of Deli-Style Beef Sticks. Jalapeno and Teriyaki seasoned are the latest options to come in the shareable bags. And because they are low in carbohydrates and sugars at only 2 grams of total carbohydrates with 9 grams of protein per serving, they are a great low-calorie snack – at home or on the go! The new Teriyaki flavor combines the delicious spice of Old Trapper’s famous smoked beef with the tangy flavor of soy sauce. The result is arguably the world’s best tasting teriyaki beef stick. The Jalapeno Deli-Style Beef Sticks start with the same wood-fire smoked beef with the added bonus of jalapeno spiciness. Available at grocery and convenience retailers and online at www.OldTrapper.com

This Father’s Day, Dad needs a drink! And a good one! NEFT is a small-batch vodka with a taste as memorable as its container- a portable, unbreakable barrel-that keeps NEFT cold for up to six hours. Made from Austrian spring water, fifty years filtered beneath the ALps and a blend of four ancient rye grains, NEFT uses a gentle, slow distillation to bring out a soft, smooth and rich flavor, with a sweetness borne of ingredients, not sugar-in an unbreakable barrel that stays cold for hours. The best cocktails are made from scratch. As is the best vodka. Available in 750 mL, 1 liter, and 100 mL barrels, as well as 750 mL bottle from select spirit retailers throughout the country and online at www.NEFTvodkaus.com

The JURA ENA 8 is a compact one-cup automatic coffee machine that impresses with 10 one-touch specialty coffees that are freshly ground, not capsuled, including espresso doppio and trendy flat white. It comes in Metropolitan Black, Nordic White, and Sunset Red, making it a focal point on the countertop. It has a remarkably small footprint (10.7-inches wide, 12.7-inches high, 17.5-inches deep) that fits comfortably anywhere. The color display screen guides the user through the brewing process for easy operation. The Aroma G3 grinder grinds fresh coffee beans to taste, and Pulse Extraction Process optimizes the aroma of a short ristretto or espresso. JURA’s fine foam technology creates airy, feather-light milk foam for cappuccino and other specialties. Compatible with JURA’s Smart Connect (sold separately) with Bluetooth® communication, allowing for use with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive free app. $1,899, jura.com

Ankarsrum Assistant Original is designed for whisking, mixing, kneading, pasta making, blending, pressing, grinding, shredding, sausage stuffing and straining, with attachments available to expand its repertoire even more. Unlike other stand mixers, it has a rotating bowl instead of something rotating in a bowl. This creates a unique way of kneading and treating the dough that simulates kneading by hand. The large capacity 7.3-quart bowl is open at the top, which makes it easy to add ingredients and see what you’re doing. Made in Sweden. $699.95 PleasantHillGrain.com

The Capresso Grind Select Coffee Burr Grinder stands out for its solid steel burr grinding disks that deliver consistent, uniform grinding for any brewing method. The 15-position grind selector makes it easy to choose the ideal grind for any type of espresso machine or for a drip coffee maker, French Press, percolator, or pour-over brewer. The cup selector dial lets you choose from 2 to 12 cups, so you grind exactly the amount you need. Fresh coffee beans can be stored in the 10-ounce bean container with lid. The see-through ground coffee container holds up to 5 ounces of freshly ground coffee, and it is tinted to protect beans from sunlight that could damage them during storage. The container is removable for easy pouring and cleaning. $59.99, Capresso.com

This kitchen appliance offers the best in fast cooking and slow cooking – plus integrated sous vide. It’s on-trend with 18 one-touch cooking programs, from steaming or sautéing to sous vide, fermenting, and many more. Use it for soups, meats, stews, poultry, eggs, grains, beans, chili, yogurt, dough, cake and more – endless possibilities. Fissler innovation enhances the multi-pot trend with the addition of integrated sous vide functionality. A technique widely used in professional kitchens, sous vide creates intense flavors, with better texture and tenderness, for reliable results and culinary perfection. The Souspreme turns sous vide into something easy to enjoy at home. $99.99, Fissler.com

MoonShade is a simple portable awning that makes getting outdoors easier and staying outdoors more comfortable. It is durable, lightweight, packable, easy to set up, and it attaches to virtually anything. The versatile MoonShade accommodates almost any outdoor lifestyle or adventure, from camping to ball games to picnics and more. Heavy-duty suction cups or magnets make assembly a breeze on almost any vehicle, and fixed mounting points allow for secure, easy setup on trees, fences, door frames and porch railings. MSRP: $315.00

Give Dad the gift of peace of mind in the 7 seas. This shark deterrent band uses patented magnetic technology developed by marine biologists to deter predatory shark species. Based on over a decade of research and verified by independent research, Sharkbanz are designed for beachgoers, swimmers, paddle boarders, spearfishermen or surfers. Sharkbanz has a long list of testimonials including a Navy Seal Diver who averted an encounter thanks to his Sharkbanz. The father/son founders created this product based on a personal experience with a shark encounter. Check out this research video:

Feature Photo: Shutterstock