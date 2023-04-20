Have you ever met someone and felt an instant connection but hesitated to pursue a romantic relationship? It can be scary to put yourself out there, especially when you’re unsure if the other person feels the same way. But like David in the story, taking a chance on love can lead to great rewards.

Here are some tips on how to recognize when you have a connection with someone, how to overcome your fears and doubts, and how to make a move towards a deeper relationship:

👀 Recognizing a Connection:

When you meet someone new, pay attention to your instincts. Do you feel drawn to them? Do you find yourself wanting to spend more time with them? Do you have similar interests or goals? These are all signs of a potential connection.

🙅 Overcoming Fear and Doubt:

It’s natural to feel scared or unsure when pursuing a romantic relationship. But it’s important to recognize that fear and doubt are often self-imposed limitations. Don’t let them hold you back from exploring the possibility of a deeper connection.

👉 Making a Move:

Once you’ve recognized a connection and overcome your fears, it’s time to move. Start by getting to know the person better. Ask them questions about their interests and passions, and share your own. Find ways to connect over shared activities or hobbies.

💕 The Rewards of Taking a Chance:

Taking a chance on love can be scary but can lead to incredible rewards. You may find yourself in a fulfilling relationship with someone who truly understands and supports you. And even if things don’t work out, you’ll have learned more about yourself and what you want in a partner.

So, if you’re connecting with someone, don’t hesitate to take a chance at love. You never know what great rewards may come from putting yourself out there.

Video created by the author

Photo credit: ian dooley on Unsplash