We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

1/6 Was a Dress Rehearsal — Let's Shut Down the Production for Good

1/6 Was a Dress Rehearsal — Let’s Shut Down the Production for Good

Only life-changing punishment will deter the next insurrection.

by

To treat people who sought to overturn an election and install a virtual dictator more leniently than someone who sells weed, or smokes it in a state where it’s still illegal to do so, is a perversion of justice.

It is a crime that seeks to undermine the very order responsible for addressing all other crimes. It is a meta-violation in that regard and should be treated as such

No, property destruction at BLM rallies was not remotely the same

Though I have never typed these words before and may never again, Kevin Williamson is absolutely correct.

They care nothing about racial justice. They’re self-indulgent, anti-social nobodies who rebelled against their parents at 13, like most kids do, but then decided rebellion for its own sake would make a great lifestyle choice.

That is categorically different than a riot in frustration over police brutality, racism, or other social inequities.

By contrast, the only way to prevent the MAGA variant is to capitulate to one-party, one-man rule.

Restorative justice is not an option — at least not yet

Easy. Democracy itself is on the line.

Fascists are worthy of more severe punishment than people who steal merchandise, rob liquor stores, sell drugs, or commit the vast majority of crimes for which people are locked up.

What’s worse, the attempted coup leaders admit no wrong at all.

They can, and should, rot in prison.

There can be no restorative justice for those with no shame or remorse.

This is war. It is time to stop bringing pool noodles to a knife fight. Treat your enemies with exactly as much compassion as they show you. None. Once the lesson is taught, and the threat is smashed, we can discuss reconciliation.

Tim Wise is an anti-racism educator and author of 9 books, including White Like Me and, most recently, Dispatches from the Race War (City Lights, December 2020)

Previously Published on Medium

Tyler Merbler on Flickr

About Tim Wise

Tim Wise is the author of seven books on racism and inequity in America, including White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son; Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority; and Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Sacrificing the Future of America. He is the host of the podcast, Speak Out With Tim Wise, tweets @timjacobwise and posts bonus audio commentaries for his podcast at patreon.com/speakoutwithtimwise

