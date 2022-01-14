1/6 Was a Dress Rehearsal — Let’s Shut Down the Production for Good

Over a thousand terroristic insurrectionists stormed the Capitol a year ago today.

Across the country, over a thousand public figures and elected officials charged with upholding the national interest and defending the Constitution were involved in seeking to undermine both.

This they did by participating in the insurrection, spreading lies that fomented the siege on the Capitol, or working to subvert or overturn the results of the 2020 election in their respective states or Congress.

But of the 700 charged in the attack so far, only a handful have been given sentences involving significant prison time.

And none of these have been those with the most power.

If we are to stave off another such violent attack, or something worse — and surely if we are to prevent Trump or someone like him from overturning a future election that fails to go their way — this will have to change.

The trend of probation and 60-day prison stints must come to an end.

It is time to inflict real consequences on those who sought to overturn the election and subvert democracy.

Only harsh, life-altering punishment will be sufficient to deter others from going down this path in the future — the kind that sends a message to those who think their actions will get them in the history books as heroes.

No, precious. It will get you:

Three hots and a cot for at least ten years, preferably 20;

The end of whatever career you had and the income you derived from it; and

The dissolution of your family if you have one.

In short, it’s like the MMA rejects in the Proud Boys say, “fuck around and find out” what the end of your life as you know it feels like.

Because that’s what such persons should face.

To treat people who sought to overturn an election and install a virtual dictator more leniently than someone who sells weed, or smokes it in a state where it’s still illegal to do so, is a perversion of justice.

Insurrection and terrorism intended to overturn a democratic system of government should be considered one of the worst crimes in our society because it strikes at the very heart of that society.

It is a crime that seeks to undermine the very order responsible for addressing all other crimes. It is a meta-violation in that regard and should be treated as such

No, property destruction at BLM rallies was not remotely the same

And seriously, do not even start with how the 2020 racial justice protests, which occasionally included violence and property destruction, were just as bad and should be viewed the same way.

This has been the standard whataboutism pivot deployed by right-wing media from Tucker to Hannity and beyond.

But the argument is such nonsense that even the folks at National Review had to call bullshit on it.

As the very conservative — and usually awful — Kevin Williamson explained, 1/6 was explicitly political and part of an attempted coup. That makes it inherently different from stealing electronics or shoes because a BLM protest gives you the cover to engage in random looting.

Williamson offers the following analogy to explain the difference between actions that, although they share some features, are made different by their context:

There were 21,570 homicides in the United States in 2020. If one of the victims had been the president of the United States, we would have made a pretty big deal about it. It would have been on the news. There might have been congressional hearings. Why? If we take Sean Hannity's view, then we should treat such a murder as one murder among the thousands of murders the United States sees in a typical year.

Though I have never typed these words before and may never again, Kevin Williamson is absolutely correct.

There are several reasons why the riot at the Capitol was fundamentally different than any of the riotous activities at BLM protests, the vast majority of which — contrary to popular perception — involved absolutely zero violence or property destruction at all.

Before explaining these differences, though, let me be very clear about something. I’m not a fan of riots. Even when I understand the sources of anger and frustration that lead to them, they aren’t usually helpful in producing positive social change.

There are some exceptions where rebellions led to specific social reforms, but these are not typical. And none of the riots which had these more salutary effects took place in the age of a 24/7 right-wing media ecosystem capable of effectively smearing any such rebellions, no matter how righteous their underlying cause might be.

As for the BLM protests, most who engaged in violence at these events were assholes, disconnected from the movement. Some were even provocateurs, including right-wing Boogaloo Bois, who plotted and carried out attacks on police.

The vast majority of the violence and property destruction was committed by nihilistic white street urchins who think spray paint makes them anarchists, not bathing is a revolutionary act, and breaking glass at a Starbucks or setting fires at the Portland courthouse is a meaningful way to support Black lives.

They care nothing about racial justice. They’re self-indulgent, anti-social nobodies who rebelled against their parents at 13, like most kids do, but then decided rebellion for its own sake would make a great lifestyle choice.

Do I need to make my contempt for them clearer?

That said, 1/6 was entirely different and worse.

First, it wasn’t in response to an actual injustice or social wrong, the way the racial justice rebellions were, or the way that many past riots and uprisings have been.

It was in response to a lie about election fraud told by a narcissistic would-be Caesar with a God complex. It was prompted by a delusion.

Second, it was aimed at subverting the Constitutional transfer of power and overthrowing an election. It was an assault on democracy itself.

That is categorically different than a riot in frustration over police brutality, racism, or other social inequities.

Third, it is different in that riots like 1/6 don’t lend themselves to policy-based solutions or deterrence the way more typical riots do.

One can prevent or significantly reduce the likelihood of traditional riots or rebellions by making progress on reducing social inequities and addressing things like racism or poverty.

By contrast, the only way to prevent the MAGA variant is to capitulate to one-party, one-man rule.

That, too, makes January 6 different. There are no policy options that might prevent such terrorism. For instance, we could institute various bipartisan protections against voter fraud, but that wouldn’t be enough.

Only handing power back to a defeated President and ensuring permanent Republican rule would deter the likes of the 1/6 insurrectionists.

That makes the only solution legal and punitive. They must simply be crushed as a political force. Their lives must end as they knew them.

Restorative justice is not an option — at least not yet

And I know this rhetoric will upset some of my compatriots on the left. “What about restorative justice?” they might insist. Since we on the left, myself included, criticize the existing prison and carceral system, how can we — how can I — advocate sending the 1/6 insurrectionists to prison for long periods?

Easy. Democracy itself is on the line.

Fascists are worthy of more severe punishment than people who steal merchandise, rob liquor stores, sell drugs, or commit the vast majority of crimes for which people are locked up.

Even most violent offenders commit crimes related to lousy impulse control, not due to a premeditated desire to harm others. I can’t say the same about people who seek to impose a quasi-dictatorial and authoritarian regime in violation of the Constitution.

And the thing is, lots of folks throw around the language of restorative justice as if it were synonymous with a get out of jail free card.

But it’s not.

For RJ to work, an offender has to acknowledge the injury they caused — to the satisfaction of the injured — and make real amends to the injured in a way that the injured determine to be appropriate.

None of the insurrectionists have done that.

Some have cried as they face prison, sure. Some have expressed remorse to judges only to turn around and brag about their actions to others in their circles, insisting they did nothing wrong. Some have said they were fooled by Donald Trump and now feel ashamed.

None of that is sufficient to meet the requirements of a restorative justice model.

The victims here were hundreds of millions of Americans, hundreds of Capitol Police, and lawmakers. And not one of these assholes has expressed remorse to any of us.

What’s worse, the attempted coup leaders admit no wrong at all.

Trump never will, Bannon surely won’t, nor Roger Stone, Giuliani, Peter Navarro, or any others in Trump’s war room strategizing how to overthrow the government.

They can, and should, rot in prison.

There can be no restorative justice for those with no shame or remorse.

This is war. It is time to stop bringing pool noodles to a knife fight. Treat your enemies with exactly as much compassion as they show you. None. Once the lesson is taught, and the threat is smashed, we can discuss reconciliation.

But for now?

They need to be fitted for their orange jumpsuits.

Kiss their kids goodbye.

And disappear.

Tim Wise is an anti-racism educator and author of 9 books, including White Like Me and, most recently, Dispatches from the Race War (City Lights, December 2020)

