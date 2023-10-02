1 in 12 Brits Are Victims of AI Phone-Call Scams: Our Top Tips to Avoid Falling Victim

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok lately you’d be forgiven for wondering whether Ariana Grande is now fluent in Korean, her voice having been all over the app singing the K-pop hit, Everytime. The only catch is that it isn’t in fact her real voice at all, but rather an AI-generated version of it. AI technology such as Voicify and Speechify has made it easy to replicate any human voice; something that hasn’t escaped the attention of scammers.

For example, the CEO of a UK-based energy firm was conned into transferring €220,000 to scammers in the belief that he was talking to senior executives from the firm’s German parent company. This wasn’t a simple fluke, as the con-artists had managed to deploy AI to replicate his boss’ slight German accent and particular intonations. AI voice scams are unfortunately becoming ever more common with the rise of remote working, and typically take two forms: as a bot that can approximate an accent and respond in an intelligent way to questions asked in real-time, or as fully-fledged voice spoof in which fraudsters use samples of real voices in order to mimic them.

It isn’t just CEOs and large companies that are being targeted: almost one in twelve Britons have already been victimised by cybercriminals impersonating their loved ones in this way, with 77% losing money as a result. The research carried out by McAfee also found that 95% of respondents are unable to differentiate between a real voice and an artificially-generated one. The truth is that when combined with generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, it is often hard to discern an artificial voice from the real thing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We at Moneyzine.com believe the best way to avoid voice-spoofing scams is to be vigilant and to take some precautionary measures.

Here are our top 12 tips to stay protected:

1. Verify Requests: If you receive a call or voice-message requesting sensitive information, or which just seems a little bit suspicious, then it’s always best to verify the request. This can be as simple as phoning back on the company’s official phone line or sending a quick email to an official address to double-check what is being asked of you.

2. Remain Sceptical of Unsolicited Calls: Very few companies will ask for sensitive information over the phone without your prior consent, so it’s entirely reasonable to remain sceptical. If a number has called you that you don’t initially recognise, run it through Who-Called.co.uk. The website will tell you how many users have searched for the same number and if their experience was ‘positive’ or ‘negative’.

3. Don’t Share Personal Information: It may seem simple enough, but you really don’t need to share personal information over the phone if it doesn’t make you comfortable. There are other ways for an organisation to get personal information from you, and this rule is even more important if you weren’t the one to initiate the contact in the first place.

4. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Arrange to set up multi-factor authentication on all your important accounts. This additional layer of security makes it more difficult for scammers to get unauthorised access to your information, and that can only be a good thing.

5. Use Strong and Unique Passwords: It can be tempting to use the same password across multiple platforms, but in the event that one of your accounts is compromised this can give fraudsters easy and immediate access to all your other accounts. Instead, use a password manager to generate and store secure and complex passwords. As memorable as your first pet was, the safest and hardest to crack passwords feature a mixture of lower and upper case letters, symbols and numbers.

6. Update and Secure Devices: Ensuring that your software and devices are kept up-to-date with the latest security patches might not be an obvious solution to stopping scammers contacting you by phone. However, installing reputable anti-virus and anti-malware software on your computer means that you are protected from the possibility of a malware attack, in which personal information, including your phone number, could be leaked to and later targeted by fraudsters.

7. Educate Yourself and Others: Stay updated by reading up on common scams and techniques employed by fraudsters. If you recognise when you’re being targeted then you are less likely to fall victim. If you have any elderly or vulnerable family members then it is a particularly good idea to make them aware of any potential scams so that they are protected too.

8. Install Call Screening Apps: Some mobile phones have the ability to screen calls, or you can download apps that flag up known scam numbers. Alternatively, Stop Scams UK is currently piloting a scheme which allows you to contact your bank if you believe that someone is trying to trick you into handing over money during a voice call. You simply need to hang up and then dial 159 to speak directly to your bank.

9. Double Check URLs and Email Addresses: It may be the case that during your phone call you are directed towards a URL to make a payment, or given an email address to send personal information to. If this is the case then ensure that you give them a check over for legitimacy. Fraudsters will often use slightly altered or fake email addresses in order to trick recipients. This may take the form of your bank’s name but with an additional letter or even something as small as an extra punctuation mark in an email address.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

10. Be Wary of Urgency or Pressure Tactics: Scammers will often create a sense of urgency to rush you into making a decision. Take your time to mull over any financial decision and don’t be afraid to verify any information or decisions independently. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

11. Report Suspicious Activity: Sometimes we can take every precaution but still the inevitable happens. If you believe that you’ve encountered a voice-spoofing spam then make sure you report it to the relevant authorities. In the UK, that could be the National Cyber Security Centre or Action Fraud. You should also report it to the company being impersonated to prevent others from being targeted by the same scam.

12. Use Verified Contact Information: If you have any doubt whatsoever then the best way to stay safe is by only using the official website or a phone number provided by the organisation directly. Do not reply to any voice mails or answer calls from unknown messages, and if messages are left for you requiring personal information simply call back on the official number and speak to a member of staff.

Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics and Jonathan Merry, personal finance expert at Moneyzine, has this advice for those who are worried about falling victim:

With artificial intelligence growing at an unprecedented rate, it is important to ensure that you stay informed and cautious. If something doesn’t feel right, then trust your instincts and take steps to verify the authenticity of the request.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock