1 in 44 8-Year-old Kids Diagnosed With Autism in the US

By Patti Verbanas-Rutgers

Researchers used a new method to estimate the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among children of various ages at 11 sites in 2018. The rate of one in 44 among 8-year-old kids was the highest estimate to date by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network since its inception in 2000.

For the study, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers analyzed information from 220,281 children, including 5,058 8-year-old children with ASD in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Boys with ASD outnumbered girls by 4.2 to 1, and differences in prevalence and median age of ASD diagnosis were evident across sites. Prevalence ranged from 1.6% (Missouri) to 3.9% (California); the median age of diagnosis ranged from 36 months (California) to 63 months (Minnesota).

ASD prevalence varied by race/ethnicity and wealth. New Jersey’s autism rate (2.8%) was higher than the network average (2.3%) and higher than the 2016 estimate from New Jersey using the new CDC methodology (2.3%).

The new findings show that autism prevalence has not plateaued.

“The 2018 ADDM autism estimates are based on a new method of case-finding. The overall ADDM numbers are minimum estimates,” says coauthor Walter Zahorodny, an associate professor of pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“The revised ADDM method is faster but less comprehensive and is likely to underestimate the actual number of true cases and may miss children from underserved communities. If autism already affects 4 to 7% of 8-year-old children in many New Jersey areas, as shown in our recent study, and 4% in California according to the new ADDM findings, understanding the factors driving the rise in ASD prevalence should be a public health priority.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“The new findings show that autism prevalence has not plateaued,” says New Jersey co-investigator and project coordinator Josephine Shenouda, a research study manager at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“We no longer see as many differences in prevalence by race. Black and Hispanic children have the same ASD prevalence as white children in multiple states, and many ADDM sites show that autism prevalence is no longer highest among children from affluent communities.”

Better strategies to improve early detection of autism are needed, as is new research to identify environmental triggers and risk factors for ASD, Zahorodny says.

Source: Rutgers University

—

This post was previously published on Futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock