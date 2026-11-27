By Jamie Gallerani for EF Go Ahead Tours

Picture golden hour at the Acropolis, a ferry gliding across the Aegean, or a herd of elephants crossing the plains beneath Mount Kilimanjaro’s snowcapped peak. For many travelers, moments like these start not on the trip itself, but months earlier, on a quiet evening spent mapping out where to go next.

The holiday shopping season is one of the best times of the year to find savings on bucket list trips, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday deals offering opportunities to plan ahead. Many travelers use these sales to secure trips for 2027 and 2028, turning a dream destination into a real plan.

EF Go Ahead Tours’ travel experts selected 10 guided tours that consistently top travelers’ wish lists and shared what makes each one worth adding to the calendar.

London, Paris & Rome: Three iconic capitals in one trip

Few guided tours pack as much history into a single journey as a trip linking London, Paris, and Rome. Each city has a distinct personality: London’s royal traditions, Paris’ timeless romance, and Rome’s ancient grandeur. Seeing all three in one trip offers an introduction to the history and culture of Western Europe. Along the way, travelers can ride the Eurostar beneath the English Channel and catch a first glimpse of the Eiffel Tower, and walk through the Colosseum, where gladiators once fought before roaring crowds.

Venice, Florence & Rome: Italy’s greatest hits

Italy’s three most celebrated cities each tell a different chapter of the country’s story, and it’s possible to do these destinations justice in just nine days. Venice is a city built on water, Florence was the cradle of the Renaissance, and Rome remains a living museum of the ancient world. Together, they make for a natural first trip to Italy. Travelers can glide along Venice’s storied canals. In Florence, they can gaze up at Florence’s Renaissance-era Duomo, and while walking Rome’s cobblestone streets, stand in the shadow of the Colosseum.

Athens, Mykonos & Santorini: Ancient Athens and two classic islands

Few destinations blend ancient history and island life quite like Greece. This trip is perfect for first-time visitors to Greece. In a single week, travelers can move from the birthplace of democracy to whitewashed villages perched above the Aegean Sea. Highlights can include golden hour at the Acropolis, a ferry ride across the Aegean, and dinner aboard a catamaran drifting through Santorini’s volcanic caldera.

Kenya: A small-group wildlife safari

Kenya remains one of the world’s premier safari destinations, and its range of landscapes is a big part of the draw. In about two weeks, travelers can move from the highlands around Mount Kenya to the open savanna of the Maasai Mara and the elephant country of Amboseli. On this trip, game drives offer chances to see wildebeest roaming the Mara and elephants grazing beneath Mount Kilimanjaro’s snowcapped peak. A boat cruise on Lake Naivasha offers an opportunity to see hippos wallowing in Lake Naivasha.

Germany, Austria & Switzerland: An Alpine fairytale

This corner of Central Europe reads like a highlight reel of storybook scenery. Medieval covered bridges, mountain lakes, castles, and coffeehouses all sit within a few hours of each other, making it possible to experience three countries in about a week. Travelers can cross Lucerne’s famous covered wooden Kapellbrücke, or Chapel Bridge, photograph Neuschwanstein Castle (the one that inspired Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle), and sip coffee in Vienna, the city of waltzes and Sachertorte. A Mozart concert in Baroque Salzburg is a great way to round out the trip.

Australia & New Zealand: Two bucket list countries in one journey

For many North American travelers, the long flight to Oceania makes a visit to the region a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Combining Australia and New Zealand makes the long journey especially worthwhile. Highlights include snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef and touring the Sydney Opera House with a local guide. In New Zealand, travelers can cruise beneath the towering cliffs of New Zealand’s Milford Sound.

England, Scotland & Ireland: Three nations by train and ferry

Few journeys showcase the diversity of the British Isles quite like one through England, Scotland, and Ireland. London’s polish gives way to Edinburgh’s stone and shadow, then softens into Ireland’s endless green. Traveling by train and ferry lets visitors move through landscapes,and feel traditions shift from one nation to the next. Along the way, travelers can walk the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle and climb 128 narrow steps to kiss the Blarney Stone. At the dramatic Cliffs of Moher they can look out over the Atlantic. .

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Mykonos, Santorini & Crete: A slower look at the Greek Islands

For travelers who want more time to experience Greece beyond its most iconic sights, budgeting two weeks for a journey across three islands offers a deeper look at the Aegean. Beyond the famous views of Mykonos and Santorini, Crete offers a deeper dive into Greek history and mythology. The journey should include boating through Santorini’s caldera with a stop to swim in its volcanic hot springs and relax on black-sand beaches. Then, travelers can explore the ruins of Knossos on Crete, where myth and history blur together. Honey-drenched loukoumades make for a sweet souvenir of the trip.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket: Thailand, from temples to beaches

Thailand is often called the Land of Smiles, and travelers tend to understand the nickname from the moment they arrive. A journey through Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket reveals the country’s many sides, from glittering temples and lush hill country to tropical island beaches. Travelers can drift past floating markets by long-tail boat or spend a morning with rescued elephants at an ethical sanctuary. They can also opt to cruise by speedboat past the limestone cliffs of Phang Nga Bay.

U.S. national parks: The Grand Canyon to Yellowstone

The Grand Canyon. Zion. Bryce. Yellowstone. For U.S. travelers, some of the most spectacular scenery on Earth requires no passport and no jet lag. A route linking the American Southwest with the Rockies strings these icons together in one trip. Highlights include taking in the Grand Canyon’s dizzying scale, watching Old Faithful erupt on schedule, and spotting bison roaming Yellowstone’s plains.

How can travelers find the best holiday travel deals?

Whether it’s exploring the ancient ruins of Rome, spotting wildlife on safari in Kenya, or taking in the natural wonders of America’s national parks, a bucket list trip often takes some planning. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday can be a good opportunity to turn those travel dreams into reality, but it’s worth knowing what to look for before booking.

When comparing holiday travel deals, look beyond the advertised savings and consider what’s included in the price. Check for hotels, select meals, guided sightseeing, and attraction entrances, as well as what’s not included, like flights to and from the trip or optional excursions. Travelers should also check available departure dates and any booking deadlines or restrictions tied to the promotion.

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Planning ahead can make all the difference when it comes to securing the trip you want. With holiday sales offering opportunities to save on travel well into 2027 and 2028, now is the perfect time to start planning your next big adventure.

This story was produced by EF Go Ahead Tours and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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Previously Published on hub.stackernewswire







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