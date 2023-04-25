10 Green Flags, or Is This New Person a Narcissist or Not?

Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters. ~Albert Einstein

Is this new person a narcissist or not? This is a question I often find myself exploring with coaching clients, particularly regarding a new potential romantic partner–or even dating in general. Many targets of narcissistic abuse feel like they don’t know how to trust their own sense of things anymore. We probably went forward in the toxic relationship because it did feel right. No one sets out to date, live with or marry an abuser. We get conned into it, but this then makes trying to choose a healthy partner confusing. Not an unexpected response when you’ve been duped!

I’ve written before about the Red Flags of narcissistic abuse, but I thought I’d take some time to look at the other side of things. What are some of the Green Flags that tell us to go ahead with a new potential relationship? As with the Red Flags, these are cumulative, and it’s not necessarily a “no-go” if one or more is missing. At the same time, one alone being present is also probably not a “go ahead!” Also, they may differ due to age, culture, and personality. Ultimately, the more Green Flags, the better.

One: They take things slow. Healthy people don’t push things. They know it takes time to get to know someone before even discussing things like exclusivity, living together, or marriage, much less doing them! Toxic people often accelerate relationships to get you “locked down” before their mask slips and you find out who they really are.

Two: They are truthful, even about “small matters.” A good potential partner will not fudge the truth or hide the ball. If you are dating online, their profile will list their true age, occupation, marital status, etc. Any excuses, such as, “well, I had to list a lower age because I am just not attracted to women my own age,” shows that this person is not trustworthy. Honesty and transparency about small things count in the Green Flags column.

Three: They stay in the present and don’t “future fake.” This relates to point number one, but worth pulling out to look at separately. Healthy people takes things step by step and enjoy the present state of the relationship without projecting into the future before you really know each other. In the early days of a relationship with a healthy person, the conversation stays more focused on the here and now.

Four: They respect your NO. Healthy people don’t have a problem with you saying no, whether this is to intimacy, a restaurant suggestion, getting together, or anything else. In fact, one narcissism expert says that saying no early on in the relationship is one of the best ways to determine whether the person is a narcissist or not. He calls it the “Smiling No Test” and you can see his explanation here. Healthy people don’t feel threatened if they don’t get their way–they understand that everyone has their own preferences and are willing to collaborate and compromise.

Five: They listen and pay attention. In a healthy relationship, there is a give and take of “air time.” They are curious about your day and your life, and do not just talk about themselves and expect you to be an appreciative audience. That having been said, they also share openly and transparently as appropriate to the stage of the relationship. (See point Eight below.)

Six: They care about your preferences. A healthy person cares about your preferences and comfort, so when you tell them, for example, that you don’t like horror movies, they don’t pressure you to go anyway.

Seven: They are fair. They don’t expect you to pay for everything and they don’t expect to make all decisions. They don’t ask for loans or financial help, and they manage their own affairs with integrity.

Eight: They are appropriate. They don’t ask too many personal questions of you or share too much about themselves at first. (These can be dangerous manipulation tactics of a toxic personality.) Personal revelations come out slowly as the relationship deepens, not on the first date. If you find yourself being uncomfortable with what you are being asked or thinking, wow, that’s a bit TMI, that flag is Red, not Green.

Nine: They manage their own emotions. Healthy people don’t pout, rage, or give you the silent treatment. Period. You can say no, you can take time for yourself, you can postpone intimacy, etc., without feeling you are going to pay for it with their emotional displeasure. Healthy people tend to make requests and use “I” statements to bring up issues or concerns in the relationship.

Ten: Your body learns to feels calm around them. This one can be a bit tricky, so bear with me. For a person who has been a target of narcissistic abuse, any new relationship may bring up anxiety and a disrupted nervous system. But a green flag is that your body goes from being activated to becoming more and more calm around this person. This is a sign you are feeling safe on a very deep level. For some targets, this may come easily, for others, it may take more time and healing, or it may not happen at all. That’s why it’s only one of the Green Flags on the list.

Again, the Green Flags are a cumulative list. Look for as many as possible in a potential relationship. You might also ask yourself, are there really any of these I can do without? Personally, I can’t.

This post was previously published on But Now I Know Your Name.

Photo credit: iStock