10 Heartwarming Love Quotes That Will Instantly Lift Your Spirits

1.“Love is not about finding the perfect person, but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly.” — Sam Keen

2. “The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller

3. “Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” — Lucille Ball

4. “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou

5. “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott

6. “The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” — Victor Hugo

7. “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

8. “Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young

9. “Love doesn’t make the world go ‘round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones

10. “Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same.” — Helen Keller

These heartwarming quotes about Love will touch your soul and remind you of the immense power of Love that can inspire and uplift you. Let these words of wisdom from renowned personalities help you appreciate the beauty of Love in all its forms. Love has an extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries, connecting people deeply and profoundly. We find solace, understanding, and a sense of belonging through Love. Embrace the transformative power of Love, for it has the potential to heal wounds, mend broken hearts, and bring light to even the darkest corners of our lives.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…if you enjoyed this or found it useful in some way, please clap, comment, follow, or share. it means a lot. thank you!

Subscribe to my exclusive email list to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox and receive a FREE welcome gift. Click here

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Cody Black on Unsplash