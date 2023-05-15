10 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate and Encourage You on #MotivationMonday

Monday is often seen as the most dreaded day of the week. It marks the end of the weekend and the start of a new workweek. But Mondays can also be a fresh start and an opportunity to set new goals and tackle new challenges. To help get your week off to a motivated start, here are ten inspirational quotes to inspire and encourage you:

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” – Christian D. Larson “Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” – Steve Jobs “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” – Wayne Gretzky “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt “It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.” – Lou Holtz “Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” – Winston Churchill “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt “If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.” – Oprah Winfrey

These motivational quotes are reminders that you have the power within you to overcome any obstacle, pursue your dreams, and live the life you desire. Take these words of wisdom with you into your week and let them fuel your motivation and determination.

