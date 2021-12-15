10 Mental Health Disorders That Can Appear During Childhood

If you’re a parent, your child’s mental health should be of utmost importance. This article will discuss some of the most common conditions that can affect kids so that you can recognize the signs, get them diagnosed, and get them the treatment they need.

1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder



ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed childhood mental health conditions. Symptoms can vary greatly between kids, but it’s usually characterized by having signs that can be categorized as inattentive or hyperactive/impulsive.

2. Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is another developmental condition that’s frequently diagnosed, mainly since it includes conditions that were once considered separate disorders, like Asperger’s syndrome or pervasive developmental disorder – not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS). Those with ASD typically have difficulties with socialization, learning, adaptation, and sensory issues.

3. Major Depressive Disorder

Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions, and while adults are more likely to be diagnosed and treated for depression, it’s still common in kids, and the condition starts at an early age for many people. In addition, children aren’t immune to the life experiences that can contribute to depression, such as neglect, bullying, and witnessing the separation or divorce of their parents.

4. Anxiety Disorders

Similar to depression, anxiety disorders can begin at a very young age, and they can take many different forms. For example, some common ones include social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and even phobias. Anxiety is also frequently associated with depression as well, and some symptoms may overlap or worsen others.

5. Bipolar Disorder

While bipolar disorder can appear at any age, this condition often affects people in their adolescent years and in early adulthood. Kids with bipolar disorder will have mood fluctuations that shift between depressive symptoms and manic ones. Therefore, during depressive episodes, they may feel sad, lethargic, and lack interest in activities, and in manic or hypomanic ones, they will feel more energetic, talkative, productive, and even impulsive.

6. Reactive Attachment Disorder

Reactive attachment disorder isn’t widespread, but it’s severe, and it stems from a weak emotional connection between their parents or guardians. For example, if a child isn’t being nurtured and cared for and their needs aren’t met, it can lead to difficulties showing and controlling emotions throughout their lives.

7. Dissociative Identity Disorder

Dissociative identity disorder is believed to be a mechanism to cope with trauma. Those affected by this will disconnect their thoughts and memories and create separate identities, altering their thinking and behavior patterns. Because of this, it used to be known as a multiple-personality disorder.

8. Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Tantrums and frustration are normal for kids, but if there is persistent anger, arguments, disruption, and contempt, oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) may be to blame. This behavior can be hard to control and can appear as early as one’s preschool years, and if it’s not caught early and treated, it can create issues at school and at home.

9. Conduct Disorder

Like oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder involves very disruptive behavior, except symptoms of this one tend to be much more aggressive, violent, and destructive. Those with conduct disorder may show behaviors such as harming people or animals, lying, stealing, destroying property and skipping school. Sometimes, conduct disorder and these signs of psychopathy can also become a precursor to antisocial personality disorder later on in life.

10. Substance Use Disorder

Whether they are legal or illegal, access to substances has always been a concern for many children, especially in their teenage years, where they might start to be exposed to peer pressure. Sometimes, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco products are also used to cope with mental health issues like some of the ones discussed in this article. But, unfortunately, this can lead to dependency and addiction.

How Kids Can Get Help

Reaching out to a professional is the best way to deal with any childhood mental health issue, but the type of counselor or therapist can differ depending on the diagnosis.

For example, a behavioral therapist may be recommended for ADHD, whereas cognitive-behavioral therapy from a general mental health counselor may be more appropriate for conditions like depression and anxiety disorders.

A psychiatrist may also be recommended because they can prescribe medication to help control the symptoms of various disorders.

To find a licensed professional who can help your child, please visit BetterHelp today to learn more and get started with online therapy. You can also see if your child’s school also offers services as well.

Conclusion

If you’re worried that your child may be struggling with one of these conditions, it’s imperative that you get assistance as soon as possible. Most disorders do not necessarily improve with age. However, by getting diagnosed and treated early on, you will significantly increase the chances of them succeeding in school, social relationships, and the rest of their lives.

Photo Credit: iStock