Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 10 Mindsets To Consider When It Feels Like Everything Is Your Fault, and God Has Forgotten You

10 Mindsets To Consider When It Feels Like Everything Is Your Fault, and God Has Forgotten You

Sometimes hardships can leave us feeling lost and alone.

by Leave a Comment

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
  1. Check In On Your Basic Needs

Have you been eating properly recently?

Are you drinking enough water?

Have you been getting enough sleep?

What are you watching and reading?

Would I say what I’m saying to myself to a child?

Would I say these things to a stranger? Or even a loved one?

Why does it matter so much what this person on social media is doing?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you enjoyed this piece and would like to support independent writers with a hot cup of coffee, check out this link!

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Ross Victory

Ross Victory is an American author, singer/songwriter, and travel enthusiast. He published his first book Views from the Cockpit in 2019.
Connect with Ross on Instagram and Facebook.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x