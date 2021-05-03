10 Mindsets To Consider When It Feels Like Everything Is Your Fault, and God Has Forgotten You

Check In On Your Basic Needs

Our physical well-being can have a dramatic effect on our mental well-being. So when you feel your mental health may be on the decline or pressured, take time to do a mental check-in on yourself. It starts with observing your essential physical human functions (Food, Water, Sex, Breathing, and Sleep).

Have you been eating properly recently?

Are you drinking enough water?

Have you been getting enough sleep?

What are you watching and reading?

If you are not answering each of those questions confidently, then it is time to do some physical self-care. You don’t have to spend money to focus in on the quality of your intake. Start with the drawing awareness and making minor improvements.

Spend some time cooking a nutritious meal. Drink more water and get an early night of sleep. Wash your sheets and bedding, and try to ritualize your sleep experience if you can.

It can also be a great idea to throw in some breathing exercises and mindfulness (if that is your cup of tea) to help you relax and enjoy life.

It’s also important to check in on your intimacy requirements. Do you have healthy (safe and clean) sexual relationships? Are you content with celibacy? The goal is focus intently on your physical requirements and well-being A-Z.

You’d be surprised how fresh water, a good meal, a thirty minute conversation with a pleasant personality, some sleep, and a nice romp can put you back on track.

2. Don’t Judge Yourself So Harshly

Often when our mental well-being deteriorates, we begin to criticize ourselves and judge our actions and abilities much harsher than we need. No-one truly cares as much about us as we do. So we put every thought and action under an unrealistic microscope.

If you’re like me, sometimes your inner talk gets really nasty.

Have you ever said these things to yourself — you’re so stupid, you’re so ugly, you will never find someone to love you, you are exactly where you need to be in the gutter! you can’t keep a job, etc., etc.

In modern-day social media, we are bombarded by images of others’ ‘perfect’ or ‘curated’ life.

Logically, we know that their lives don’t look like that all the time and there is no way to manage the upkeep of perfection. Yet, we still compare ourselves without knowing the complete picture or intent behind the person’s post.

When you find yourself being overly harsh on yourself, try mindfulness;

Would I say what I’m saying to myself to a child?

Would I say these things to a stranger? Or even a loved one?

Why does it matter so much what this person on social media is doing?

If the answer was no, then why are you saying those things about yourself? We often hear a lot about self-love. Self-love starts with acknowledging your feelings as they are felt and giving yourself space to be as you are.

It is important to treat ourselves with the same compassion that we would treat a panicked stranger asking for directions to a medical clinic. Self-talk is something we can control without any assistance from others.

3. Make A List Of Things Directly In Your Control

By identifying things within your control, it helps you ground yourself and focus on the things you can change, and let go of the things you cannot. When you write out your list and review it, you may notice that most, if not all, of your life, is beyond your control.

4. Volunteer/Give Time & Service

Volunteering is a great way to get out of your head. By helping others, we learn, grow, and meet people while also positively impacting others in different life situations.

At the end of 2019, I lost a job I had for four years. The same weekend I was laid off, I decided to volunteer with an organization called The Shower of Hope in L.A. The Shower of Hope provides mobile showers to unhoused people.

Doing acts of service and helping the homeless got me out of my head about my situation and reminded me that real-life people could not access showers to make them presentable enough for a job interview.

Getting laid off and receiving a six-month severance package was an inconvenience for me. The added awareness of others’ situations gained through volunteering enhanced my gratitude and determination.

Whether you volunteer at a shelter, with a telephone helpline, or even at a community center, there is something special about giving back when you feel low.

5. Listen To Upbeat And Pleasant Music

We all love a good song. Music is one of the only ways I partially made it through the quarantine with a dance-off nearly every night.

Listening to music has been proven to help your brain release serotonin and dopamine — two chemicals that help balance our moods. Jamming to your favorite song, turning up the bass, and dancing like no one is watching can do you a world of good, especially when you feel down.

6. Create

Letting our creative juices flow is another activity that can help us feel better.

Whether you enjoy singing and dancing or writing and painting, allow yourself the freedom to create something and love it no matter the outcome. Your art doesn’t have to be “good.” It doesn’t have to make sense. It just needs to be fun and enjoyable. Forget what other people may think and allow yourself some time to be unapologetically creative.

7. Make A Collage, Visualization, or Mood Board

Tying in with point 6, you can make yourself a mood board, collage, or scrapbook of happy memories or goals and dreams.

Print off, or assemble some photos from that time, and gather everything together, whether selfies, group photos, even receipts, and ticket stubs!

Gather pics and clips that make you happy, and remind you of these good memories, and lay them out however you like. Once they are arranged appealingly, stick them down.

The goal here is to create a collection of memories and images that bring you joy or peace to look at.

8. Cry It Out!

So, this may be my favorite. We live in a society that often shuns people who show their emotions. Things are changing, but if a woman cries, she is ‘hysterical,’ and if a man cries, he is ‘weak.’

But it is a healthy idea to ignore what other people will think and cry it out if you need to! Even privately. I know it is terrifying to cry in front of others because it reveals a pain point.

Emotional tears are one of the body’s ways to rid itself of excess hormones, whether you are crying because of stress or joy. Your tears contain the hormones belonging to those emotions.

I was one of those men who didn’t cry, at least for ten years. When my dad became terminally ill, I began to permit myself to cry. To bawl, scream, whatever I needed to do to purge the pain. Sometimes I feel that bottled-up emotions are what causes physical disease, but I cannot be sure. I was a bit resentful that I was indirectly taught not to emote. That’s wrong!

Crying can often have a cathartic effect on us, especially when we have been under a lot of pressure or felt trapped in our personal, professional, or social lives.

Crying is an excellent way to self-soothe, and frankly, all we need to do to feel much better about a situation. You have permission to cry!

9. Take A Walk In Nature/Connection with Outdoors

One of my favorite places is Sedona, Arizona. I went there a few times during the COVID-19 pandemic to relax and take in the red rocks and green trees. A visit to nature does not have to require a road trip to some far-off place. Whether taking a stroll around the local park or hiking up a mountainside — it’s essential to get outdoors. Getting active, out in the sunshine, and fresh air is a great way to lift your mood naturally (for free). Moving your body and enjoying the sun are two great ways to release serotonin, your body’s natural ‘happy’ chemical. 10. Seek Professional Guidance Sometimes, the little things we do to help ourselves aren’t enough. And that is perfectly okay! There are times when seeking help from professionals is the best course of action for your well-being. Sometimes, I wonder why the government does not make therapy and counseling mandatory. I hope for the day where it will be standard for women and men to have a therapist or counselor they seek regularly. Luckily, with the rise of technology, there are many options available (some of which are free). – Therapy/Counseling: now more accessible than ever, with options available in person, online, and through mobile apps, such as Better Help, Talk Space, Youper, and more. Getting professional help has never been more accessible (and anonymous). – Online Communities: With all the negativity which goes around online, especially within social media, it can be a big surprise that there are supportive online communities. These groups are full of people who help each other and offer support. Stress Management Apps: Many apps help you reduce your stress levels, such as Calm and Headspace. One of my favorites is Meditation Station on Youtube. These online apps can be invaluable when it comes to boosting your mood, as stress can often get us down in the dumps without us even realizing it! Lowering your stress levels can be the first step in improving your mental and physical well-being.