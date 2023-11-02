10 of My Toddler’s Favorite Toys Your Kids Will Love This Christmas

It’s the most magical time of year.

November 1st officially marks the beginning of holiday shopping, and for parents, that means figuring out on Earth what to buy our little ones for Christmas. I thought I’d help out by sharing some of my 2-year-old son’s favorite toys right now that will make great gifts for toddlers.

Many of these toys are marketed towards kids 2–4, but kids a little older or younger may also enjoy them! This list is a mixture of fun and educational toys.

1. Little Live Pets

It’s no surprise my son is obsessed with this talking parakeet (called a “cleverkeet”), who he named Blue. Blue is the perfect replica of our parakeet, Lunar, who passed away last April.

This exact parakeet is unfortunately no longer available to buy new, but Little Live Pets has many life-like pets available your little ones will love. These are the perfect presents for kids who love animals!

Check out these Little Live Pets sets:

Little Live Pets – My Puppy’s Home Interactive Plush Toy Puppy & Kennel. 25+ Sounds & Reactions…

Now your child can make a home that is truly magical! Little Live Pets – My Puppy’s Home allows kids to build a house…

amzn.to

Little Live Pets – Mama Surprise Minis. Feed and Nurture a Lil’ Mouse Inside Their Hutch so she can…

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise takes caring for your pet to a whole new level and now it’s available in a mini format…

amzn.to

Little Live Pets – Lil’ Hamster: Popmello & House Playset | Interactive Toy. Scurries, Sounds, and…

New from Little Live Pets, it’s Lil’ Hamsters! Meet Popmello. Popmello is a real Lil’ softie who always puts her…

amzn.to

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Little Live Pets – Lil’ Bird & Bird Cage: Polly Pearl, New Light Up Wings with 20 + Sounds, and…

Little Live Pets – Lil’ Birds are the sweetest birds you’ll ever meet! These adorable little birds with big beautiful…

amzn.to

2. Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Diecast Vehicles

We scored these at a thrift store a couple of months ago, and they’re my son’s favorite cars. This set comes with four diecast metal vehicles with nonremovable plastic figures. They’re the perfect size for toddler hands and great for both boys and girls.

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Diecast Vehicles 4-piece Set, Officially Licensed Kids Toys for Ages 3…

Take a spin through Hot Dog Hills and Funhouse Forest with the Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Diecast Vehicles. An Amazon…

amzn.to

3. Fisher-Price Little People Farm

Every toddler needs a farm. Toy farms are great for helping kids learn about animals and the sounds they make. My son’s really into his right now, which he got for Christmas last year.

He starts humming Old MacDonald every time he gets out his farm toys. His farm is always full of every animal, from the traditional cows and horses to dinosaurs and bugs.

Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Learning Toy Caring For Animals Farm Interactive Playset With…

Kids can discover all sorts of fun on the farm with the Little People Caring for Animals Farm playset from…

amzn.to

4. Bugs

My son was obsessed with the large bugs at daycare, so I bought him his own set for his second birthday. I’m linking the exact set I bought him, which comes with 13 large bugs, which are the perfect size for toddlers.

(I almost bought the 43-bug set, but those are much smaller and not appropriate for little ones who still put objects in their mouths.)

This set also comes with trees. We used the bugs and trees to decorate his second birthday cake!

kockuu 14 pcs Big Bugs Toys for Kids Clearance 3-5 Large Insects Toys Giant Fake Bugs Insects for…

PACKAGE: It’s a 14pcs big bugs collection, size varies from 3.15″ to 5.71″, bigger than normal real insects and what…

amzn.to

5. Dinosaurs Figures

My son loves dinosaurs, and he’s definitely shown a preference for large, realistic dinosaur figures. These are a few sets I found online that are similar to what he has (which were gifted to him).

OuMuaMua Realistic Dinosaur Figure Toys, 6 Pack 6” to 7″ Large Size Plastic Dinosaur Set for Kids…

Amazon.com: OuMuaMua Realistic Dinosaur Figure Toys, 6 Pack 6” to 7″ Large Size Plastic Dinosaur Set for Kids and…

amzn.to

FRUSE Jurassic Dinosaur Toys,12 PCS Realistic Jumbo Dinosaur Figurines,Educational Dino Figure…

Amazon.com: FRUSE Jurassic Dinosaur Toys,12 PCS Realistic Jumbo Dinosaur Figurines,Educational Dino Figure Playset…

amzn.to

PREXTEX 5 PCS Giant Dinosaur Toy Figures Set – Realistic and Large Dinosaur Toys for Kids and…

Amazon.com: PREXTEX 5 PCS Giant Dinosaur Toy Figures Set – Realistic and Large Dinosaur Toys for Kids and Toddlers …

amzn.to

6. “Thomas the Train” Trains

My husband was into Thomas the Train as a child, so he started collecting Thomas the Train merchandise when my son was a baby. Now my kid has tons of trains from the franchise, and he’s obsessed.

He has a train set in his room that he plays with every morning when he wakes up and every night before bed.

Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Toy Trains for Kids,Adventures Engine Pack,Set of 5 Push-Along…

Exciting adventures await with this set of 5 Thomas & Friends push-along train engines from Fisher-Price. Young…

amzn.to

7. LeapFrog Ice Cream Maker

My son received this ice cream maker as a gift for his second birthday from his aunt, and it ended up being his overall favorite new toy. This ice cream maker entertains him for hours as he creates different combinations of ice cream cones and hands them out around the house.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We find pieces all over the house because he takes his ice cream all over the house. My son’s also really into things he can push around, which he can with this cart.

This toy is also educational. The LeapFrog Ice Cream Maker comes with several cards that challenge kids to put together specific orders. It also helps them learn to count! He doesn’t even know he’s learning.

LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart

Learning is sweet when pretending to run your own ice cream cart! The Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart lets you create a…

amzn.to

8. Shopping Cart

My toddler doesn’t go a day without playing he got for his second birthday. I love it because he’ll go around the house and pick up all his toys with it. This cart is on the smaller side, but it comes with tons of play food.

deAO Kids Shopping Cart Trolley Play Set Includes 78 Grocery Food Fruit Vegetables Shop Accessories…

GREAT SHOPPING PLAY SET! This play set is great for a little one that always loves to help when you are shopping! You…

amzn.to

9. Kitchen

This wooden kitchen set is very close to the one we have. One of my toddler’s favorite places to be is in the kitchen, so we knew we had to get him his own kitchen. If you have a little chef in the making, gift your toddler a kitchen this Christmas! One of my earliest memories is receiving my kitchen for Christmas when I was two, almost three.

Hape Gourmet Kitchen Toy Fully Equipped Wooden Pretend Play Kitchen Set with Sink, Stove, Baking…

Hape Gourmet play kitchen for toddlers is a little Master chefs cooking dream. This real-life kitchen design will help…

amzn.to

I also bought him this 32-piece play set, which comes with many of the essentials needed for cooking a delicious meal.

Bruvoalon 32Pcs Kids Play Kitchen Toys Set, Toddlers Pretend Cooking Playset Acccessories with Pots…

Buy Bruvoalon 32Pcs Kids Play Kitchen Toys Set, Toddlers Pretend Cooking Playset Acccessories with Pots Pans, Utensils…

amzn.to

10. Rocket Bead Maze

The only reason I liked going to the doctor as a kid was to play with the bead mazes. We recently stumbled upon this rocket bead maze, and my son is obsessed. What my husband and I love most about it is how many fine motor skills my son is working on when he plays with this toy.

This is also a Montessori toy, so if you’re a parent who follows this philosophy of play, this is the perfect gift for your toddler this Christmas.

Wdmiya Space Wooden Toys for Baby，Activity Cube for Toddlers 1-3，Sensory and Montessori Toys for…

Amazon.com: Wdmiya Space Wooden Toys for Baby，Activity Cube for Toddlers 1-3，Sensory and Montessori Toys for Boy and…

amzn.to

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Final Comments

So, there you have it — my kiddo’s favorite toys that I bet your kids will love too. Thanks so much for reading, and let me know in the comments what toys your toddler is loving right now, so I can get fresh gift ideas of what to get my toddler this holiday season.

…

The links in this post are Amazon affiliate links. This means I may get a small commission should you make a purchase from one of these links at no extra cost to you. These are all toys my kid actually plays with, and I wouldn’t recommend them otherwise!

…

Follow or Subscribe to read more about writing, parenting, and whatever else pops in my head.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Eugene Zhyvchik on Unsplash