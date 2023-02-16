10 Proven Strategies for Getting That Critical First Date

The first date, I used to love them. We’ve all been there. The butterflies in your stomach, the constant questioning of what to wear, and the fear of awkward silence. First dates are crucial. They’re the stepping stones to finding that special someone and building a relationship. Sometimes, they are indeed a necessary evil. But if you want to experience the love story of a lifetime, you gotta master them.

But one thing I never really talk about is how you actually land a first date. After all, you gotta plan and show up to a first date before you actually do well on one. That’s why I’m here to help you with our 10 proven strategies for landing a first date. So, grab a pen and paper (or just save this article) and get ready to take notes. Because by the end of this, you’ll be able to get dates like a pro!

1. Develop your confidence

Look, I know, trust me, I know. People have bashed you over the head with this sentiment many a time. But it’s all within reason. Confidence is key when it comes to attracting a potential date. If you are not confident in yourself, it will be difficult for someone else to see you as a desirable partner. Everyone has insecurities, but it’s how you handle them that makes the difference. You must focus on building self-esteem.

In a study published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, researchers found that confidence is a key factor in attraction. The study found that individuals who displayed more confidence were rated as more attractive by potential partners (Feinberg et al., 2010).

Furthermore, a survey conducted by Match.com found that 90% of women said that confidence is one of the most attractive qualities in a man (Match.com, 2015). Similarly, a survey conducted by eHarmony found that confidence is the most attractive quality in a man, according to 70% of the women surveyed (eHarmony, 2018).

90%! I’M NOT KIDDING AROUND HERE!

“You have the power over your mind — not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” Marcus Aurelius

This quote emphasizes the importance of focusing on what we can control (our own thoughts and actions) rather than external factors that are outside of our control. By focusing on building self-esteem, we can take control of our thoughts and actions and become more confident in ourselves, which can ultimately help us attract potential partner.

You can’t lose here, people.

If you struggle with self-confidence, try to focus on your strengths and positive attributes. Take care of yourself, dress nicely, and practice good hygiene. This will help you feel good about yourself and project a more confident image to others. People don’t like a stinky person. Sorry.

Get the f**k out of your house!

You can’t get a date if you’re not outside. One day I was walking my dog, and he ran off the leash. A lady wrangled him in. I spoke to her and got her number in under 10 minutes. Cause I had to learn and develop number 1 of this article. I wouldn’t have gotten there by jerking off and playing video games.

Just saying.

This means being willing to meet new people and try new things. Joining a club or group that interests you is a great way to meet like-minded people who share your passions. Volunteering for a cause you care about is another way to meet people while doing something good for the community.

Here are 10 places I’ve met people to date, and you can meet them there too!

Coffee shops — coffee shops are a great place to strike up a conversation with someone over a cup of coffee. Bookstores — if you’re a book lover, bookstores can be a great place to meet like-minded individuals. Gyms or fitness classes — if you enjoy working out, gyms or fitness classes can be a great place to meet someone who shares your interest in health and fitness. Museums or art galleries — if you’re interested in art or history, museums or art galleries can be a great place to meet someone with similar interests. Parks or outdoor events — outdoor events or parks can be a great place to meet someone while enjoying the outdoors. Sports events — if you’re a sports fan, attending a sporting event can be a great way to meet someone who shares your passion for sports. Concerts or music festivals — if you enjoy live music, attending a concert or music festival can be a great way to meet someone who shares your love of music. Community events or festivals — community events or festivals can be a great way to meet new people and connect with your local community. Volunteering — if you’re passionate about a particular cause, volunteering can be a great way to meet someone who shares your values and interests. Group classes or workshops — if you’re interested in learning a new skill or hobby, attending a group class or workshop can be a great way to meet someone with similar interests.

Get off your ass and meet people. PLEASE!

Lifes is too short, and the right person will love the pants off of you. .

2. Be approachable

If you want to get a date, you need to be approachable. This means smiling, get that ridiculous scowl off your face, and stop making a face like a smacked bottom. Develop the habit of making eye contact and being open to conversation, practice small talk. If you’re at a social event, don’t be afraid to introduce yourself to people and strike up a conversation, people love talking about themselves. Just ask them about them. People are more likely to be attracted to someone friendly and outgoing. I used to be an introvert, but I had to learn this to master the art of conversation and talking to women.

Try these things:

Use open body language — Your body language can send powerful signals about your openness and approachability. To be more approachable, try using open body language, such as facing the person you’re talking to, uncrossing your arms, and maintaining eye contact. This can signal that you’re open and receptive to conversation.

Smile — Smiling is a universal signal of friendliness and warmth, and it can make you more approachable to others. When you smile, it can create a positive atmosphere and make people feel more comfortable approaching you.

Use positive language — The words you use can also impact how approachable you appear to others. Try using positive language, such as “I’m happy to meet you” or “It’s great to see you.” This can help create a positive first impression and make people feel more comfortable approaching you.

Show interest in others — To be approachable, show genuine interest in the people around you. Ask questions, listen to what they have to say, and show empathy and understanding. This can help build a connection and make people feel more comfortable approaching you.

Be authentic -Be authentic and true to yourself. People can usually tell when someone is being fake or insincere, and this can make them less likely to approach you. Be true to your values and beliefs, and let your personality shine through. This can help attract people who share your interests and values and make you more approachable overall.

3. Show interest in others

If you want to attract someone, it’s essential to show interest in them, that means pulling your heads out of your ass and letting someone have the floor for as long as they would like. Ask questions, listen to what they have to say, and show genuine curiosity about their life and experiences. This will help you build a connection with them and make them feel valued.

This is one of the biggest skills you can develop.

There are a few psychological reasons why people like talking about themselves. One of the primary reasons is that it can be pleasurable and rewarding. When people talk about themselves, it activates the same reward centers in the brain as food, money, and other pleasurable stimuli. In other words, talking about ourselves can be inherently rewarding and enjoyable.

Wow! Shut up and listen.

Another reason people like talking about themselves is that it can be a way of validating their own self-concept. When we talk about our thoughts, feelings, and experiences, we reinforce our own sense of identity and self-worth. This can be especially important when we feel uncertain or unsure of ourselves.

No skill is involved here. All you have to do is ask questions and LISTEN! In a vapid and selfish modern world, this skill alone will set you apart.

4. Be respectful

Respect is a crucial component of any healthy relationship, and it’s essential to demonstrate this from the very beginning. This means treating others with kindness, empathy, and understanding. Avoid making derogatory or offensive comments, and never make someone feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

I really shouldn’t have to indulge in this further. Just be respectful, and don’t be an asshole.

If you have to learn how to be respectful, you might have bigger problems I can’t solve for you.

5.Be clear about your intentions.

If you’re looking for a casual hookup, be honest about that.

Please! Have the balls and gumption to declare that instead of lying and leading people on. There’s a special place in hell for people like that.

If you’re looking for a serious relationship, make that clear as well. This will help you avoid misunderstandings and ensure that both you and your potential date are on the same page.

When you are honest with your intentions, it shows that you are trustworthy and have integrity. This can create a sense of security and stability, as the other person knows what to expect from you.

Being honest with your intentions also shows respect for the other person. By being upfront and clear about what you want, you are allowing the other person to make an informed decision about whether or not they want to engage in the relationship. This can be especially important in the context of romantic relationships, where people are often looking for a partner who shares their values and goals.

Ya, see? It’s far sexier than you might realize.

6. Use humor

Humor can be a great way to break the ice and make a connection with someone. Don’t be afraid to crack a joke or make a witty comment.

However, be careful not to be offensive or insensitive. I Always tell people to save humor till your face to face. It might sound weird, but humor does not always translate well over text or online. Unless you understand each other’s humor and personality, tread on the PC side of jokes. Humor should be used to make people feel comfortable and at ease, not to belittle or insult them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I like to roast people. A lot.

But I have to wait till I’ve gotten to know someone before I start letting them have it.

7. Take rejection gracefully

Rejection is a part of dating, and it’s important to be able to handle it gracefully. If someone isn’t interested in you, don’t take it personally. Instead, try to learn from the experience and move on. Remember, there are plenty of other people out there who might be a better match for you.

Many people experience anxiety about being rejected by a potential partner, especially men, cause they often have to initiate a lot of the early stages of dating. A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that men reported higher levels of anxiety about rejection compared to women. This study also found that men who experienced rejection in the early stages of a relationship were more likely to report lower self-esteem and more significant emotional distress. This can be especially tough if you’ve experienced rejection in the past and are worried about being rejected again.

Rejection and disappointment are an inevitable part of the process. But don’t let them get you down! Instead, try looking at rejection and disappointment as opportunities for growth and self-discovery. It’s okay to be rejected — it doesn’t mean you’re not good enough or that you’ll never find love. In fact, the more you put yourself out there and take risks, the more likely you are to eventually find the right person. And even if you don’t, you’ll have learned valuable lessons about yourself and what you want in a partner. So, the next time you get rejected or experience disappointment in your dating life, try to take a deep breath, let it go, and move on. You never know what amazing things are waiting for you just around the corner!

8. Be patient

Getting a first date can take time, so it’s important to be patient.

I mean that, be patient. Why worry and focus on things that will ultimately be out of your control?

I’m not saying you should just sit around and wait for your dream person to show up at your front door. But I am saying there is always time, and you just never know when that time might be. So if things are not going your way, you must exercise patience to know that, eventually, your time will come.

No one ever got anywhere in dating by being impatient about things that are simply all part of the process.

But how can you actually be patient?

Building relationships takes time — Developing relationships, including romantic ones, takes time and effort. Rushing into a first date or trying to force a first date to actually come into fruition can actually backfire, as it may create an artificial or forced dynamic. Being patient allows the relationship to develop more naturally and authentically.

Focus on personal growth — Being patient can also provide an opportunity to focus on personal growth and self-improvement. By using the time to focus on your own goals and interests, you are developing a stronger sense of self and a clearer idea of what you want in a relationship; people will gravtiate towards you and find this so sexy cause you have other focuses besides finding “ the one.” This can ultimately help you be more successful and fulfilled in your romantic pursuits.

Don’t look desperate — Being patient will help you avoid coming across as desperate or needy. When we are overly focused on finding a partner, it can sometimes lead to desperation or neediness and looking like a “sucka” which can be a turnoff for others. By being patient and taking a more relaxed approach, you can come across as more confident and attractive to potential partners.

Don’t rush things or try to force a connection with someone who isn’t interested. Take things at a pace that feels comfortable and natural for both you and your potential date. If it doesn’t work out, don’t get discouraged. Keep putting yourself out there, and eventually, you will find someone who is a good match for you.

10. Be honest and authentic

Be honest and authentic. Don’t try to be someone you’re not in order to impress your date. This is the age of inauthentic people pretending to be someone there not, just by embracing all the funny, quirky, unique, and weird things about you. You’ve already won half of the battle!

Be true to yourself and your values, and let your personality shine through. This will help you attract someone who is a good match for you and build a more meaningful connection.

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, conducted by researchers at the University of Texas, examined the role of authenticity in the initial attraction between romantic partners (Davis et al., 2010). The study involved two experiments that tested the impact of authenticity on perceived attractiveness in potential romantic partners.

In the first experiment, participants were asked to rate the attractiveness of online dating profiles that varied in levels of authenticity. The profiles either contained truthful information about the person or were manipulated to include false or exaggerated information. The results showed that participants rated the more authentic profiles as significantly more attractive and desirable than the less authentic profiles.

Oh, but there’s more.

In the second experiment, participants were asked to engage in a series of speed-dating sessions with potential partners. Before the speed-dating sessions, some participants were instructed to be authentic and genuine in their communication with their dates, while others were instructed to put on a façade and be inauthentic. The results showed that those who were more authentic were rated as more attractive and desirable by their dates than those who were less authentic.

authenticity signals a number of attractive traits in a potential partner, including confidence, self-assuredness, and honesty. When people are authentic, they are perceived as more trustworthy, which can be an important factor in building attraction and intimacy in a relationship.

It genuinely shocks me that so many people miss and don’t utilize the best weapon in their datign arsenal.

YOU!!!

They want to date you. Not the usual version of yourself you think they want.

I promise you this, if you’re truly present in your true self, you are more likely to be perceived as likable, trustworthy, and attractive to others. authenticity lets them know immediately you are confident, self-assured, and lack pretense, all of which can be attractive qualities in a potential partner.

Look, I know that getting a first date can be challenging, but it’s not impossible.

By being confident, putting yourself out there, showing interest in others, and being respectful, you can increase your chances of attracting a potential date. Use humor, accept rejection gracefully, and be patient. When you do secure a first date, plan something fun and engaging and be present and engaged during the date. Above all, be honest and authentic. With these tips and strategies, you’ll be on your way to getting that first date you’ve been dreaming of.

I would wish you luck, but you don’t need it!

…

