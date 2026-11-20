Justin Owens offers a brilliant sociological diagnosis that categorizes the propensities of people from different social classes: “Rich people buy time, poor people buy things, and middle class people buy the appearance of being rich, which is why they stay middle class… Performing wealth costs you the real thing while producing only the appearance of it.”

Would you ever admit to performing being wealthier than your bank account affords?

For those of us without infinite income, every purchase costs hours of our precious finite lives. We rarely shop for things in-themselves except basic subsistence products. When we shop for other than these essential items, we’re actually also shopping for belonging, escapism, repairing the past, justifying the present, trying to control the future, rebelling, and for many other reasons not listed on the packaging. The dopamine spike of each purchase is real enough; however, it simply doesn’t address the root causes of our consumption or recognize that each shopping victory has an expiration date that’s probably much sooner than we imagine.

Here are ten reasons we buy stuff that we don’t need:

1. Status coding and climbing: Status coding is the everyday practice of sending signals to our fellow tribe members; its anxious version is status climbing, which is when we project a class above the one we were born into in the hope that the higher status tribe we admire will recognize us as one of their own.

2. Work justification: We reward ourselves for a long and arduous workweek with something that temporarily promises to make the time-sacrifice worthwhile. Then on Monday morning we’re back on the same hamster-wheel adding value to billionaires’ stock portfolios when Friday night’s Dubai chocolate is long gone.

3. Virtue signaling: We want others to think we’re virtuous sustainability warriors and not just self-indulgent hedonists, so we buy the “right” brand or the carbon offset or donate to charity to signal to our friends that we are really decent humans.

4. Distraction: Babies are easily distracted by shiny objects and adults are just babies with larger wallets.

5. Overcoming childhood scarcity trauma: We grew up “limited” and couldn’t have everything we wanted when we wanted it, so now we feel it symbolizes success to not have to ration and budget like we did when the only money we had was what we earned from our newspaper routes.

6. Magical unrealism: We see a new object and believe it has the magical ability to make us look or feel younger. My body doesn’t naturally produce enough Quercetin, NAD, NAC, Curcumin, Fish Oils or any of the other ten million SUPPLEMENTS that promise to make me look and feel like a teenager again. But do they really work and how much is the placebo effect?

7. Impostor syndrome: We actually suffer from low self-esteem and are wary that other people might find out that we really didn’t sign up for this thing called adulthood with its thousands of responsibilities and constant crisis management, so we pad our shit-eating grins with the markers of financial happiness and the agreed-upon symbols of putative success so that others can’t see the inner doubt and misery.

8. Capitalist identity: We were thrown into an economic system that we didn’t choose yet we can’t imagine any other, which is why Burning Man or “All-inclusive” holidays where you don’t need or can’t use money are so psychologically interesting. Go 7 days without buying anything if you want some insights into who you really are when you’re not a wallet with legs.

9. Individualism and independence: Purchasing things we don’t need provides the illusion of autonomy and control. We want to feel like the masters of our destinies and clicking on Amazon buttons makes us feel like Captain Kirk commanding the Starship Enterprise.

10. Gamification: In the 1980s there was a bumper sticker that read “Whoever dies with the most toys wins.” Some people are playing capitalism as if it were a me-against-them game, which might also explain hoarding.

Bonus. A negotiation with mortality: every day we grow closer to dying and yet we don’t want to believe it. Filling our lives up with possessions that require our attention lessens the dreadful time we can spend pondering the nature of our brief existences, how we are interacting with others and impacting the earth.

Owens’s piercing insights about consumers should help raise consciousness around what we’re really trying to accomplish when we shop and especially when we impulse-buy. Have we been duped into believing magical characteristics of consuming that don’t really exist? Do we believe that each next purchase represents opening a new and potentially happier chapter of our lives?

Keeping up with the Joneses is both futile and exhausting.

A deep breath while watching a magnificent sunset doesn’t require a financial transaction.

We might want to spend less time trying to fill our lacks with consumption and more time filling them with what our souls really crave: loving relationships.

Previously Published on substack