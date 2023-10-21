By

Rock music is alive and well in 2023, with many artists and bands releasing new albums. These albums showcase their creativity, diversity, and talent. Whether you are looking for hard-hitting riffs, catchy melodies, or experimental sounds, there is something for everyone in this list of 10 rock albums released in 2023 that you need to hear.

1. Metallica – 72 Seasons

The legendary metal band Metallica returns with their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. It is a concept album based on the ancient Japanese calendar that divides the year into 72 micro-seasons. Each song represents a different season, with lyrics inspired by nature, culture, and philosophy.

The album features a mix of thrash, heavy, and progressive metal elements, as well as some orchestral and acoustic arrangements. The album is a masterpiece of musical storytelling that showcases Metallica’s versatility and maturity.

2. Black Star Riders – Wrong Side of Paradise

Black Star Riders is a hard rock band formed by former members of Thin Lizzy. Their fifth album, Wrong Side of Paradise, is a tribute to their Irish roots. The album is full of anthemic songs that blend classic rock, Celtic folk, and punk influences.

It also features guest appearances by U2’s Bono and The Edge, as well as Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May. The album is a celebration of Irish culture and history, as well as a commentary on the current social and political issues facing the country.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Sophie Lloyd – Imposter Syndrome

Sophie Lloyd is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist who rose to fame after winning the BBC Sound of 2022 poll. Her debut album, Imposter Syndrome, is also a stunning collection of songs that explore her struggles with self-doubt, anxiety, and identity.

The album showcases her powerful vocals, intricate guitar work, and honest lyrics. It also features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Halsey, and Dave Grohl. The album is a brave and vulnerable expression of Sophie Lloyd’s personal journey and artistic vision. It is one of the best rock albums to come out in 2023.

4. Rival Sons – Darkfighter

Rival Sons is an American rock band that combines blues, soul, and rock influences to create a unique and energetic sound. Their seventh album, Darkfighter, is also a concept album that follows the story of a rebel fighter who battles against a tyrannical regime in a dystopian future.

The album is full of epic songs that blend heavy riffs, soaring vocals, and cinematic orchestration. It also features guest appearances by Slash, Tom Morello, and Lzzy Hale. Furthermore, the album is a thrilling and ambitious musical adventure that showcases Rival Sons’ creativity and talent.

5. Floor Jansen – Paragon

Floor Jansen is a Dutch singer who is best known as the lead vocalist of the symphonic metal band Nightwish. Her solo debut album, Paragon, is a showcase of her diverse musical influences and abilities. The album features songs in English, Dutch, Finnish, and Latin, as well as different genres such as metal, pop, folk, and classical.

It also features guest appearances by Marco Hietala, Tarja Turunen, and Tuomas Holopainen from Nightwish, as well as Devin Townsend and Anneke van Giersbergen. The album is a stunning display of Floor Jansen’s vocal prowess and musical versatility.

6. Jethro Tull – RökFlöte

Jethro Tull is a British rock band that has been active since 1967 and has sold over 60 million albums worldwide. Their new album, RökFlöte, is their 23rd studio album since. The album features new songs written by Ian Anderson, the band’s founder and leader, as well as some reworked versions of old classics.

It also features the return of former members Martin Barre and John Evan on guitar and keyboards respectively. The album is a comeback for one of the most influential and innovative rock bands of all time. It is one of the best rock albums to come out in 2023.

7. Those Damn Crows – Inhale/Exhale

Those Damn Crows is a Welsh rock band. They have been making waves in the UK rock scene with their catchy and energetic songs. Their third album, Inhale/Exhale, is a double album that showcases their two sides: the hard-rocking Inhale and the softer Exhale.

The album features songs that deal with themes such as love, loss, hope, and fear. It also features collaborations with Phil Campbell from Motörhead, Myles Kennedy from Alter Bridge, and Hannah Wicklund from The Steppin Stones. The album is a dynamic and diverse display of Those Damn Crows’ musical range and potential.

8. Måneskin – Rush!

Måneskin is an Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with their song “Zitti e buoni”. Their second album, Rush!, is a collection of songs that showcase their eclectic and explosive style.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The album features songs in Italian, English, and Spanish, as well as different genres such as rock, funk, disco, and rap. It also features guest appearances by Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rosalía. The album is a fun and fresh expression of Måneskin’s personality and talent.

9. Riverside – ID.Entity

Riverside is a Polish progressive rock band that has been praised for their complex and atmospheric music. Their eighth album, ID.Entity, is a concept album that explores the themes of identity, technology, and society in the modern world. The album features songs that blend progressive rock, metal, electronic, and ambient elements, as well as some spoken word passages.

It also features guest appearances by Steven Wilson from Porcupine Tree, Mikael Åkerfeldt from Opeth, and Anneke van Giersbergen from The Gathering. The album is a profound and captivating musical journey that challenges the listener to question their own identity and reality. It is one of the best rock albums to come out in 2023.

10. Uriah Heep – Chaos & Colour

Uriah Heep is a British rock band that has been active since 1969. They have sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Their 26th studio album, Chaos & Colour, is a celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band. The album features new songs written by Mick Box, the band’s founder and guitarist.

It also has some covers of songs by their influences and peers such as Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath. It also features guest appearances by Robert Plant, Ian Gillan, and Ozzy Osbourne. The album is a tribute to Uriah Heep’s legacy and influence in the rock world.

The Bottom Line

These are the 10 rock albums released in 2023 that you need to hear. They are all examples of how rock music is still evolving and thriving in the 21st century. If you are a fan of rock music, you should definitely check them out and enjoy the amazing music they have to offer.

—

Previously Published on Rock Informer

iStock image