10 Signs He’s Into You That You’re Not Looking Out For

It’s impossible to know if a guy likes you unless he puts himself out there and expresses his feelings. It’s natural, though, that some men aren’t so simple. He could be shy, or he could have been burnt before and is afraid of rejection, or he could be a game player. So, what are the telltale signals that he’s interested in you?

Actually, it’s typically very evident, because guys, even when they believe they’re being subtle, aren’t that subtle. But it’s possible you weren’t looking for these signs because you didn’t realize they were there! Here are several signals he’s interested in you that you might not be aware of.

The Not So Obvious Signs He’s Into You

He always starts up a conversation

This is a good sign he likes you, whether it’s to talk about anything deep and serious or simply mindless chit chatting. He enjoys talking with you and is likely more interested in you than your physical appearance.

And the more you chat to someone about topics you both enjoy, the more likely you are to fall in love with them.

His eyes never lie

Smiling is always a positive sign, but how can you tell if he’s really smiling at you or just pretending? It’ll be etched in his mind’s eye. If he’s smiling with his eyes, it’s a clear indication that he cares about you.

He wants to impress you

He’s doing it because he likes you, whether he proudly tells you about his accomplishments or looks to you for acceptance of his jokes or stories.

He may exaggerate or embellish from time to time, but it’s merely to impress you. He wants you to see how good he is. A man only behaves in this manner with people whose opinion he cares about!

He drops the guard

Do you ever find yourself in lengthy chats with this guy, where he takes off his armor and bares his soul to you?

Most people, both men and women, are afraid of being wounded or being perceived as weak if they are vulnerable. So if a man is prepared to reveal his true self to you, chances are he doesn’t do so often, and he regards you as someone special to whom he can open up.

He checks you out

Men are mostly visual beings. That means they can’t help but stare when they’re pulled to something. It’s just the way they are.

Take it as a compliment and a strong indication that he likes you a lot if you see him staring at you longer than usual or if his eyes seem to be fixated on you all the time (not in a creepy way).

He mirrors you

To some level, we can all be influenced by other people’s actions. This can include things like laughing when someone else is laughing or witnessing someone yawn and then yawning as well. When a guy likes you, though, your body language and actions are even more likely to influence him.

When you put your hand on your face, his hand may move up to his face as well. He’ll meet you across the table if you lean in close enough. Next time you’re together, pay attention to these little motions and see if he’s reflecting you.

He doesn’t check his phone

Many of us today suffer from severe phone addiction, and it’s simple to see why, given the constant stream of notifications and emails we receive. So, if you see that while he’s in your company, he’s completely focused on you and only you, that’s a major problem!

It means he doesn’t care if his basketball team won, if his friends texted him back, or even what time it is. He’s with you, and all he wants to do is be present with you in the present moment and prioritize that.

He compliments you on things that aren’t just physical

It’s simple to see something physical in someone that attracts us, but it takes more time and effort to get to know someone on a deeper level and discover their unique gifts and charm.

If a guy compliments you on things other than your appearance, it shows he truly sees you and all of the beauty that runs through your veins.

He remembers things about you which you don’t even remember

Do you see him repeating things back to you or recalling things you told him a long time ago, or even things you don’t recall telling him at all?

This is one of the more subtle signs that a guy is interested in you. He recalls everything you say and do because it is essential to him. It may be your favorite color, a destination you’ve always wanted to visit, or your mother’s birthday.

He recalls the details because he cares about the same things you do.

What he can’t say to you, his body will say for him

He’ll find ways to gently stroke your arm or place his hand on your shoulder as an excuse to touch you in a beautiful, kind way. When you’re talking, he’ll lean in close to you and stand near to you when you speak. His eyes will be fixed on you and you alone.

His body language will tell you everything you need to know, even if he is a guy of few words.

So, if you’re not sure where you stand with a new guy, keep your eyes out for these less obvious indicators he’s into you! It’s not always easy to spot the telltale signs, but paying attention to these signals might help you figure out where you stand.

