10 Signs It’s Not Love

Love exists in many forms and everyone will have their definition of it so I am prepared for differing opinions.

Some people think they fall in love with every person they get involved with, others think that diminishes the true meaning of the word love. Some people can be in love with multiple people at once, others think that means they haven’t met the right person yet. Some people love on the surface, some people love deeply. Some think love is only real if it lasts forever, others think love is real no matter how briefly it existed.

So much dictates our views on love, but many people are largely influenced by media and social conventions that reinforce very unhealthy notions of what true, real love is. We are fed romcoms and love songs that teach us to identify love in the form of intense, fast, overwhelming feelings but we never see what happens once the movie ends. What happens after the movie, after the love song is where we can find the signs of what real love is and is not.

1. You don’t love how they treat you.

You can’t love them but don’t like how they treat you. How someone treats you is representative of how they feel and/or how they can show up for you right now. If they cross your boundaries, do things repeatedly that upset you, if they gaslight you or make you diminish and abandon yourself, that is not love. Even if in their mind they “love” you but cannot show up lovingly for you, that is not real love. Real love does not require us to accept poor treatment or to abandon ourselves and go against our boundaries.

Believe someone’s actions, believe how someone treats you.

2. You’ve only just met.

I strongly believe in lust at first sight. You can have an instant attraction to someone, an instant desire and it’s a wonderful thing to experience. But the stories of love at first sight I think are lust at first sight moments that over time became love and we have combined the two to live out our Disney fairytale dreams.

A few dates can tell you if someone is not for you but it’s not enough to tell you they are for you. The “I’m falling in love” butterflies after a few dates are likely attachment issues being activated because they feel familiar to you – note, familiar doesn’t mean good if you have a pattern of unhealthy relationships. You can certainly see the potential, or have a connection you want to explore, or have hope you will continue to deepen your relationship with them, that all makes sense, but real love at first sight or after a few dates? Adult love? True love? Not fantasy love? That takes time.

3. You’re obsessed.

The “can’t eat, can’t sleep, can’t think without you” mindset does not come from love. It’s the love we are sold in love songs but we never get the rest of the story. Checking their social media constantly, spiraling when there’s no text back after a date, imagining future scenarios before you even really know them, or clearing your schedule for them at the drop of a hat are all signs that some codependency traits are being activated rather than love.

If you can’t function without them or you obsessively think about them all the time to the point where it interferes with your own life, that does not come from love it’s coming from attachment.

4. You’re possessive.

There are the obvious signs of possessiveness that we associate with abuse like strict ultimatums around who they can see, where they can go, what they can do etc but we often overlook the socially accepted forms of possessiveness.

We normalize making our romantic relationships the only source of joy and fulfillment. Making someone solely responsible for our joy is a form of control and possession. We are putting them in a role, likey without their permission or awareness, where our satisfaction, our self-esteem, our validation fall solely on them. It can act almost like an addiction because we end up NEEDING them. Real love does not do this. Real love is a mutual choice not an addiction and supply cycle. Love contributes to our joy and self-esteem and satisfaction of life but if it is healthy it is one of several sources.

We normalize holding on tight to people we love even if it is not what is best for them or us. Love does not need a tight grip. Love means wanting the best for someone, even if that does not involve you. Love is not ownership.

5. It’s all pleasure.

Pleasure is wonderful and we should absolutely seek pleasure in our lives and in our relationships. But if you avoid the yuck to get the yum you can’t be building real love. “The connection is amazing but I’m in denial that they won’t commit”. “The sex is great so I don’t want to bring up something that upset me”. “They make me feel special so I will ignore the ways they treat me badly”.

If you are only chasing the high you feel from that person and you crash when they aren’t around then you are building addiction, not love. If your relationship is only about the feel-good stuff, sex, compliments, gifts, validation, it may *feel* like love but it’s not real love, not real adult love at least.

6. Your love is only a feeling.

Love only experienced as a feeling makes for immature and volatile relationships. Feelings change all the time, it is part of the human condition. All feelings fluctuate and often go away and sometimes come back, so what does that mean for your relationship when that “love” feeling fluctuates? Does your relationship end too? Love as only a feeling is infatuation. True love is action. True love is consistent action, continuous investments, and efforts that build something mutual and honest. I once thought love was butterflies in my stomach and huge romantic gestures, now I know love is total calmness with someone and them taking the trash out for me.

7. You lie for them/about them.

Real love is rooted in truth. If you are lying for them or about them what does that say about your relationship? At best you know something isn’t right about it, perhaps you know if you shared the truth people close to you would tell you things you don’t want to hear, or perhaps your lies are to protect yourself from facing the reality. At worst, if your partner is controlling you and asking you to lie for them then there could be abuse or intense self-abandonment. Neither ends of the spectrum reflect love. Secret love and forbidden love can seem so attractive because we might feel special, chosen, or get a rush from the secrecy but don’t let it fool you into thinking it’s true love. Lying isn’t love.

8. They change you completely.

It is natural to gradually change over time and to adopt the traits or interests of those we spend the most time with. When you date long term it is expected that interests and identities overlap more as your lives become influential to each other. But if they force you to change or want to control how you change that is a huge red flag to something unhealthy.

Similarly, if you compromise on your ideals, sacrifice future goals, drop interests they don’t like, or pick up interests only they like you are likely seeking their approval. Love is not about seeking approval. Changing for someone else is not only unsustainable it is also likely to end up in resentment. Low self-esteem, codependency/love addiction, and anxious attachment can contribute to an unstable identity where we become very good at being whoever someone else wants us to be in order to be “loved” by them. But these adaptations mean we rob people of witnessing our authentic selves and rob ourselves of authentic connection and real love.

9. You want to change them.

Real love means loving who they are NOW not who you hope they will be, think they can be, or think you will make them be in the future.

Seeing someone’s potential can be a kind trait to have but so often we “fall in love” with who we think someone could be, ignoring who they are now. That love is based on fantasy and not in reality. It is easy to think if they just did “x” then we would be great together, but a hard truth to accept is that no one owes you change. They don’t owe you growth, healing, a different career or different habits. If there are parts of their being, their life that your love does not include and accept now then is that love, or is that wishful thinking? If you love them but you want to change them how much is your love based in reality vs fantasy?

10. You don’t get through hard times.

It is easy to feel you’re in love when life is easy. Hard times in life and in a relationship will happen eventually, it is unavoidable. How you approach those times together will be how your love grows, or not. If you avoid the hard conversations, if you avoid any confrontation in order to keep the surface level good then you’re not building love. It’s surface love, it’s best behavior love, it’s butterfly-feeling love. Real love includes the messy. Real love includes mutual compromise. Real love is facing the hard conversations and getting through difficult times together. Real love is not hiding, it is revealing. Real love does not fake it. Real love exists in the easy times and the hard times.

