We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / 10 Signs of Maturity Men Achieve by Addressing Self Mistakes

10 Signs of Maturity Men Achieve by Addressing Self Mistakes

Experience shows you that maturity is a personal choice.

by

 

“Don’t be super-naughty boy, be soberness.” It is the line of my father every time I make some blunder. Everyone of us has a stupid self inside. I’m the one who respects myself. So, I call my Stupid self a beautiful, acceptable name, naughty guts.

A thought that lives inside my mind — there is no need to be serious about my life all the time.

Become fun and cheesy, get self awareness, realize that I lost my worth. Not from the perspective of others. It’s in my eyes.

The drastic change that got me to maturity was to address my mistakes by myself. At first, I blamed others for my failings, which hampered me from becoming my original version.

The following qualities became a part of me over the past two years. These qualities actually changed, not just me, but my the qualities of my father that were a part of me. My father now understands; I am mature.

1. Talk with purpose:

A mature man talks with purpose. He requires a complete reason to speak with someone.

2. Realize the worth of time:

Maturity allows you to measure your time. It helps you realize that time is a secret treasure.

3. Don’t be funny all time:

People don’t take your words seriously if you talk too much. Fewer words, summarised lines and expression of boldness is a seduction of a mature man.

4. Realization about every failure:

A mature person knows that everyone fails at his first attempt. He develops a learning mindset and takes a bold move after every failure.

5. Develop expectations with purpose:

We expect too much from others for no reason. That’s the largest cause of sadness and page. A mature mind limits expectations and nurtures values.

6. See far beyond the social norms:

Every society has various prejudices and norms. A mature person has the guts to see the truth with a brave mind. His mission is free from social norms.

7. Become a man of rules:

A mature person understands and follows clear rules. He has guiding values.

8. Prefer relationships over money, fame and luck:

He invests in relationship development. He knows that people who stay with him in bad times are more crucial than seasonal friends.

9. Create purposeful enemies:

In this era, some people have no enemies. On the contrary, others make enemies like a charm. A mature person is not skeptical and understands there will be some enemies who hamper his purpose.

10. Choose what’s right, not what’s easy:

Most of the time, it’s hard for us to choose the right thing. Perhaps, it contradicts the ideas of our beloved ones. A mature man does his best to be less wrong and stay with the ugly truth.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Shamaz Abraham

Digestible Self-development writer.

Follow me on Medium:
shamazaha94.medium.com.

