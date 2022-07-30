10 Solution-based Ideas To Help You Get Your Mental Health on Track

The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

For those that like solutions to your problems, look no further. Whether you’re looking for a solution to stop worrying, feel better mentally, or simply get your mental health back on track, there’s something you can try.

Solution-based therapy shows that there is a solution to every problem, and you are the key to solving it. Although there are people and things you can utilize as tools along the way, you have the answers inside you, and it’s just a matter of time until they come out.

Here are ten solution-based ideas for getting your mental health back on track and learning more about yourself.

See a Counselor

Did you know that there’s a whole type of therapy dedicated to solutions? It’s called solution-focused therapy, and it takes the client’s needs into account and helps them learn new ways to solve their problems. If you don’t like to beat around the bush, look for a solution-based therapist in your area. If you can’t find one, there are tons of therapists online available and ready to help in this area of expertise.

Don’t Take On More Than You Can Handle

At any point in your life, it’s not good to take on more than you can handle at a time. Even if you’re making a lot of money or getting a lot done, the mental and physical toll it can take is real.

Your nervous system impacts both your mind and your body. Since working hard requires a lot of concentration and effort, as well as a lack of focus on your basic needs, it starts to wear down your nervous system. Take on fewer tasks and see how much better you feel during your day.

If you’re unable to cut down your workload entirely, give yourself at least two days off to relax and retreat during the week. Every person needs this.

Do One Brave Thing Each Week

Part of confronting your fears means learning that they don’t control you. This fact is so true that there’s even a therapy method that was built around facing your fears to cure them (for people with severe anxiety).

Doing one brave or scary thing each week can start to condition your mind to feel safer in your environment, which can bring you more confidence and success. It can also lower anxiety levels over time.

Listen to Your Senses

Always listen to what your body has to tell you. Check in with all of your senses at least once per day. Ask yourself:

What do I smell right now?

Do I hear any sounds? Do I like them or not?

Do I taste anything on my breath?

What colors can I see in front of me?

What sensations do I feel on my skin and fingertips?

You can ask yourself a variety of different questions focused on your senses. You can even do self-soothing practices based on your senses, such as eating delicious food for taste, sitting by a fire for touch, and listening to a song for hearing. Be creative!

Start a Journal

Journaling is one way to get your emotions out during the day that can help you keep your inner thoughts from slipping into conversation or impacting your day. Your journal can be a safe place for you to process and learn more about how you feel. If you have a therapist, consider speaking to them about your journal entries when you go in.

Put Time Into Your Hobbies

A great way to feel better in your life is to push yourself to put time into your hobbies, even when you feel like you don’t have the time or don’t have the energy. You likely find time in your day for other small tasks, so try fitting in 10-30 minutes daily of doing something you enjoy. It could be art, fishing, research, writing, gaming, etc. It doesn’t matter what it is, at long as it makes you feel good.

Remember Your Hierarchy of Needs

Every human on earth has a hierarchy of needs. Our most basic needs are food, water, and shelter. When considering fixing your issues in life, know that you first need to focus on being safe, fed, and hydrated.

The next step is making sure your relationship needs are met. That includes cutting out toxic relationships, expressing your needs to your partner, and opening up about your feelings. This step can be difficult, which is where a therapist can help.

Meditate or Practice Mindfulness

Meditation and mindfulness are not for everyone, but they have been proven to work for a large majority of people. You can even practice them on the go. If you find yourself getting emotional during your day, try to spend at least ten minutes with a guided meditation or mindfulness practice.

Learn to Say “No”

Learning to set boundaries does more than tell people what you need. It shows you that you respect your own needs. Learning to say “no” when you need to is essential to your mental health. If you continuously get into situations where you don’t want to be, you’re going to hurt your mental health.

It can be hard to set boundaries, but there are many guides online, and therapists are available to help you learn how to do it.

Be the Person You Want to See in Others

Finally, the biggest solution to changing your life is being the person you want to see in others. If you find yourself frustrated with the lack of empathy and kindness in the world, you’re not alone. However, it can feel like you are.

Don’t stop being empathetic and kind. Don’t let the world shape you down into someone you’re not. Continue trying, speaking up, and being a gentle person. The best you can do is be yourself, and that effort will be noticed someday, if not by someone else, by you, yourself.

Your influence does impact the world around you, and your kindness will likely be remembered by many strangers.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock