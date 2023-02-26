10 Subtle Signs You Were Emotionally Neglected as a Child

Terry* is one of my closer friends, and he’s what most people would consider a rockstar in a figurative sense of the word. The guy is able to afford $4,500 in rent in New York City despite working in the arts.

Most people consider him to be a smashing success in life. He’s well-known in his field, had contracts that most artists dreams to get, and also happens to be engaged to a beautiful woman. Like, that’s the dream right there…especially in the Big Apple!

However, he’s not just a successful man. He’s also a human being and recently he admitted something rather shocking: as it turns out, he learned to overachieve because he is desperate for his parents’ affection.

Low-key, I kind of already knew it. After a while, I became really good at spotting subtle signs of emotional neglect. These are the ones that really stick out to me, rather than the more obvious ones.

You’re an overachiever.

Man, if I had a dollar for every overachiever I met who was emotionally neglected, I’d be a wealthy, wealthy person. There’s a certain type of neglect that happens with kids that is hard to pin down until you see it: intermittent reinforcement.

This is the type of neglect that happens when parents don’t praise the kids enough, so the kids really have to work hard in order to get any sort of positive attention from their parents. If they don’t outdo everyone around them, the parents basically ignore them.

A lot of people who experience this either turn into total burnouts (think heroin addicts or runaways) or become anxious, hyper-successful balls of desperation. Most people expect neglected kids to become addicts or jailbirds. They never expect Mr.Millionaire to be it.

I’ve had a lot of dalliances in Ivy League circles. I can’t help but notice that this is incredibly common in those upper echelons of education.

You’re stuck vying for acceptance, affection, and admiration from everyone and anyone.

So, what happens when your parents don’t show you enough love? It’s simple. You start looking for the love you should have had from your parents anywhere that you can find it.

For girls, this often means that you end up sleeping around, that you play “Pick Me” with the cool girl crowd, or that you start doing anything possible for attention. For guys…well, actually it’s kind of the same thing.

The more you see someone playing “Pick Me” with people who seem uninterested, the more likely it is that they are just reenacting the cycle they had with their parents. You end up getting stuck with this idea that you have to vie for affection and prove yourself worthy.

In reality, you should never have to prove yourself to be worthy of respect and acceptance. The people who make you feel that way never were supposed to be in your life at all.

Escapism tends to be your thing.

Maybe it’s something that I just picked up about the people who I saw around me, but a scary number of the people who I know were neglected tend to be escapism junkies.

Now, escapism can look like many different things.

For some, it’s the person who constantly hits up clubs, goes to strip bars, and pops pills like a PEZ dispenser. For others, it is cosplay and gaming. Some completely lose it and just prefer their fantasy world to reality.

The truth is that having a fantasy realm that you can run off to can be the only safe space that a person who was neglected has. There, they can feel like the main character in a story or feel like the much-loved superstar they want to be.

Understandably, this can quickly become problematic if it takes over your life.

You can’t stand the idea of being dependent on anyone…or you’re crazily codependent.

So, there seems to be two different ways that people tend to cope with being neglected as a kid.

The first is to eventually harden up and become the person who hates the idea of ever depending on someone. This is the type of person who’s been let down time after time, often by people who kept saying, “Trust me. I’ll be here for you.”

After a certain point of hearing that people are going to be there for you and seeing them bail, you stop believing it. And that’s when you get that weirdly fierce independence that makes you a loner by default. Even when people want to be there, you don’t know how to react to it.

A lot of these types of people are very averse to relationships. They can’t ever seem to get close to people, even when they are desperate for that kind of love and security.

The other group is what most people would call Stage-5 Clingers. This is a group that is so terrified of losing people around them that they never let go. They can be very possessive and needy, especially during times of uncertainty.

Many of the people in both camps tend to have a personality disorder that reflects their coping mechanisms. It’s not always the case, but it definitely explains a lot that happens in relationships.

You keep trying to feel complete but nothing really works.

A former friend of mine encapsulated this feeling really well. He had six sex partners that week. He’s in school to be a doctor. He has been losing weight and trying to give himself a makeover.

No matter how much he works to make himself feel attractive, even when it comes to random sex, it never works. It’s like there was a black hole in his heart and he kept trying to cork it up, but nothing ever fixed it.

Honestly, it’s a feeling that a lot of people who were neglected or abused get. The only way to “cork it” is to go to therapy and actually parse out your feelings alone.

People have told you that you’re too hard on yourself.

When you’re neglected, you low-key assume that there is something you did wrong that made your parents reject you. You end up being your own biggest bully and your own worst critic.

You start going, “If only I was smarter/better looking/stronger/more masculine/more feminine! Then I’d have been worthy!”

Oddly enough, you always have compassion for others. Just, you know, never yourself. Most people just say that you have very low self-esteem, but it’s a lot more than that. It’s a lot of internalized anger.

Sometimes, that internalized anger also becomes externalized. It’s not unusual to hear about people who are neglected having rage issues or having difficulties controlling their emotions.

You show your love with money.

A lot of people who are emotionally neglected as kids don’t know how to express love and appreciation through traditional means. Hugs, kind words…it just doesn’t come naturally to them.

So, they tend to look at things that make people smile and that are traditionally seen as transactional in society: money and gifts. This is where many of them have a hard time getting people to understand how they feel.

People who behave this way tend to act like sugar daddies or sugar mamas to their dates. It’s not because they like the idea of being an ATM. It’s because they literally can’t figure out how to show love otherwise or show they want you to love them.

On a similar note, some people who were neglected as kids also see love as a transaction rather than a relationship. If they don’t fix that view, they become emotionally stunted and get deeply hurt when they enter the dating world.

Speaking of, putting feelings into words can be very hard for neglected people.

Emotional neglect can actually stunt your ability to gain emotional intelligence. Did you know that? One of the easiest signs to spot is seeing how people express their anger or emotions.

A person who was cared for well will be able to say things like, “I feel conflicted about dating you. On one hand, I like how we work together. On the other, our lifestyles are really not compatible and I can’t see this going far.”

A person who was neglected may not be able to put that into words, may lie about the situation altogether, or may try to change the person into what they want them to be. But, they usually won’t be able to explain why they are hesitant about taking the next step.

If they find themselves in a situation where they need to confront someone, they’ll often ghost before they do. Confrontation and speaking up can be that scary for them.

People have told you that you seem almost robotic.

I remember one guy I used to work for who I’ll call Tony*. For the first 10 months I knew the guy, I could have sworn he was a robot in a human suit. I was half-expecting rockets to blast off the bottoms of his shoes and have him fly through a window mid-meeting.

This dude was the single most stone-faced guy I’ve ever met — and I’ve been around actual gangsters. He scared me because I couldn’t read him. I’d look at him and wonder if he actually could feel emotions at all. He was icy, cold, and had all the emotional warmth of a brick in an Alaskan shithouse.

Once in a while, you’d see a flicker of empathy in his eyes. But that was just it. It was a flicker, nothing more to see. Almost immediately after, he’d go back to Pokerface Tony. It was unsettling and surreally human all the same.

Long story short, his ex-girlfriend befriended me and we started talking. I later found out that he was a child of “distant parents,” if you get my drift. It all made sense.

For what it’s worth, this icy demeanor is found with a lot of people who are neglected. Being vulnerable is generally a no-no to parents who punish kids that cry out, so showing your emotions becomes verboten. They get that “robot” look.

Generally speaking, they don’t make the conversation about them.

Most people expect formerly-neglected kids to demand attention from others, and to a point, it can often happen. However, that tends to be more of a thing with kids who dealt with “intermittent reinforcement.”

Kids who were totally neglected won’t do that. In fact, they rarely assume that their needs or wants matter at all. They spent most of their childhoods being shown how little they matter, after all.

They’ll ask you all about yourself — where you work, what you like, what you dislike. But, they don’t talk about themselves. Trying to get this information out of them is like pulling a cow up a tree. It’s not going to be an easy fight.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When they’re at work, they’re worried about coworkers or a project. Sure, they’ll be overworked AF, but they won’t speak up about it. When they’re in a relationship, their partners may feel like they never got to connect with them.

It sucks, but there is some good news. You can always take time to unlearn what you had learned in childhood. That’s what adulthood is for, right?

