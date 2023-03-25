10 Surprising Signs You’re a More Attractive Woman than You Realize

If you’re a woman who feels unattractive, I’m honestly not surprised.

You’re bombarded with thousands of images of perfect bodies and flawless skin every day.

These digitally-altered photos aim to make you feel insecure and buy more beauty products.

You consciously know that. But when you see them so often, it’s difficult not to make comparisons and feel ugly.

This article aims to give you a morale-boosting reality check.

It features 10 surprising signs that you’re a more beautiful woman than you realize.

1. People Stare At You

Do you often notice people staring when you’re out trying to live your life?

That doesn’t happen to normies like me.

There are two main reasons why people can’t help but stare at a stranger.

They’re physically attracted to you;

You’re a pattern interrupt.

A pattern interrupt is anything different enough to change someone’s ongoing thought patterns. You’d probably be considered apattern interrupt if you were dressed like a clown, for example.

More likely though, you look so much better than the average passer-by that it catches other people’s attention.

2. Men Act Weird Around You

Most men are socially-adjusted enough to know how to act around other people.

But that all turns to shit around attractive women.

In this case, most straight men forget how to act normal.

They’ll either try too hard to impress you or to appear disinterested. Occasionally, they’ll become nervous wrecks who can’t form coherent sentences.

If this happens to you a lot, you’re probably more attractive than you realize.

3. People Are Unnecessarily Mean

You may have heard about the ‘Halo Effect’, which suggests that attractive people are treated better in society.

However, people are also unnecessarily cruel to those they consider extremely attractive.

Women can become catty and jealous. Men can act outlandish and rude because they assume it’s the only way to win your attention.

Indeed, cat-calling is rarely a genuine attempt to win a woman’s affection. More often, it’s a tactic to try and knock a beautiful woman off her pedestal. It’s similar to the pick-up artist tactic of ‘negging’ in that respect.

If you experience rude comments from men or women for seemingly no reason, it could be because they’re intimidated by your beauty.

4. People Are Surprised If You’re Intelligent Or Ambitious

There’s an unsavoury stereotype that all beautiful women are ‘bimbos’.

This stereotype is prevalent enough that beautiful women can surprise people with their intelligence or ambition.

If you’ve experienced this, you can take that as a sign that you’re more attractive than you perhaps realize.

5. You Get Attention Without Of A Ton Of Editing And Filters

Apps like Instagram expose women to unrealistic beauty standards more than ever before. Now every girl next door can easily doctor their pictures to look like a supermodel.

If you do this, there’s every chance you’ll be flooded with likes, comments and follows for a temporary self-esteem boost.

The problem is: any woman can do this. However many likes you attract on your fake picture, there will always be someone else with more. Any self-esteem you gain will be eroded if you compare yourself to other women doing the same thing.

A better measure of your true beauty is how much attention you get in the real world without filters or FaceApp.

6. You Get Attention Without Flaunting Your Sexuality

Any woman can garner attention by posting thirst traps on the internet.

There are tons of objectively unattractive women doing that and making a lot of money. Their likes and followers will shoot through the roof too.

But what type of attention are they getting? Are these men looking for a long-term relationship or short-term gratification?

A lot of men will find you a more attractive romantic prospect if they don’t see you shaking your butt cheeks for the masses on Instagram.

The amount of attention you can earn without doing this is a better indicator of your attractiveness.

7. Men Still Want You After They’ve Slept With You

A lot of women will sleep with a man too quickly in an effort to feel desirable. This shoots them in the foot when the dude decides to never call them again.

You’ll attract a lot of men by ramping up your promiscuity, but that’s no way to measure your attractiveness. Men will lower their standards for easy sex.

A better indicator is how many men stick around after you’ve given up the goods.

Give yourself some bonus points if these men are happy to organize romantic dates away from the bedroom. That’s a clear sign that they value your personality as well as your body.

8. There’s Rarely Drama In Your Relationships

A drama-free relationship is another sign that you have an attractive personality.

Either that or you’re so hot that your partner will agree with whatever you say.

9. Your Friends Are Extremely Attractive

Are your friends undeniably beautiful on the inside and out?

This might be affecting your self-esteem, as we can’t help but compare ourselves to our immediate circle.

But you should take it as a great sign that you’re more attractive than you realize.

Birds of a feather flock together. Attractive women face similar issues and often gravitate to attractive friends.

If you were ugly on the inside, these people would not want to associate with you.

So, you probably have a beautiful smile and a beautiful soul.

10. You Follow Joe Elvin On Medium

This might be personal bias, but I’d say my Medium followers are among the sexiest humans on Planet Earth.

Any random female can follow me on Instagram. Following me on Medium requires an inner beauty that even I can’t put into words.

Studies suggest that the joy of reading my articles boosts your metabolism and removes all impurities from your face.

Plus, you’ll fill your brain with the most based takes on dating, relationships and self-improvement.

