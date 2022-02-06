10 Things Guys Say After Sex That Make Them Sound Like Jerks

It was the first time I slept with this man — short blonde hair, hazel eyes, tall, about 5.6, a little bit scrawny, but a decent gentleman.

I liked him and thought maybe this could develop into a relationship.

We’ve been flirting for a while and decided we hook up. We had sex, and then we snuggled up and went to sleep.

Around three in the morning, he whispered in my ear, “you are too hot to resist. Now I know why.”

I was still trying to wrap my head around the meaning of his words when he suddenly sprang up to his feet, looked at his phone, and said, “Let’s do this again on Friday. My place.”

Was he joking? Nope!

What a dick! Anyway, whatever gave him the impression that I wanted to see him again died after that first comment.

Thankfully, I never saw him again. To think I actually thought he was a gentleman infuriated me.

Some guys can be jerks when dopamine and other hormones are released into their bodies. The things they say after sex can be depressing as fuck.

When you’re lying there together post-coitus, there are certain things you say that make your rating plummet.

The first time you have sex with a new person is not the time to vent, brag about your sexual history, or express any offensive thoughts you may have had before going down all dirty with that person.

Whether the sex was good or bad, the things guys say after sex can build insecurities in a woman, and to some extend, she may lose her trust in you.

With that said, keep in mind these 10 things women hate to hear, and guys should avoid saying after a moment of pleasure.

***

“I don’t mind if your finish off by yourself.”

The selfish ones are the worst. Good sex should have you two feeling satisfied. Women hate when guys mount them, thrust, come and leave her hanging. Do that, and you never see her again.

“Now I’m done with you; you are not gonna pee for the next two weeks.”

Excuse me, was it your mission to seal up her lady bits? Some guys think it’s sexy to act all cock after sex, but guess what, we see you as a jerk when you say shits like that. And trust me, you lose points in bedroom ratings.

“Sex was incredible, but I won’t be back.”

Even if it was a one-night stand, it still hurts. I know some people like being honest about their feelings, but why leave her with parting words that make her feel scrappy about herself.

“Now I know how you taste, call me soon.”

Be ready to have a long dream waiting. Don’t bother wasting your time on such a guy. If the only reason he sees you again is for sex, then he has already reduced your worth to nothing.

“Do you smoke pot?”

I don’t know about you, but I get turned off by smokers. So when a guy openly expresses his interest in weed or cannabis on his first day of sex with a non-smoker, that’s the last time he will see of her.

“You don’t have to shave. Can you just trim it?”

I know how uncomfortable it is to get your dick in a bushy pussy, but man, that is the wrong time to express your disgust. Women hate when you body shame them right after an intense sexual pleasure.

“Do you regret fucking me?”

Asking if someone regrets their recent action in the bedroom may sound nice on paper, but if the person feels sorry or uncomfortable after sex, they probably don’t want to talk about it.

“That was better than I expected.”

Really? What were you expecting? If you are surprised by her performance, that means you already placed her in a general group of your previous experience. Jerks think it is a compliment comparing their past and present sex. Save your observations for less vulnerable moments.

“Was this your first time?”

Even if it was, you shouldn’t ask that to women you barely know right after sex. No matter how inexperienced she may be, you don’t have to be a jerk and spit right in her face.

“I love you.”

I know it sounds sweet to hear your partner praise you after scandalous hot sex. But if it came from one nightstand, those three-letter words would sound cheesy. She doesn’t need you making fake promises immediately after sex.

—

***

Photo credit: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels