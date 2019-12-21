Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

10 Things New Dads Don't Need To Worry About | Dad University

10 Things New Dads Don’t Need To Worry About | Dad University

How to stop wasting, time, energy, and even money as the new parent worries creep up on us.

by Leave a Comment

Being a new dad brings along worries that you never imagined you would care about. But unfortunately, because everything is a new experience, we often worry about things that we really don’t need to be worrying about. We end up wasting, time, energy, and even money as the new parent worries creep up on us.

In this video, Jason reviews 10 things that new dads don’t need to worry about. He shares his own personal experiences as a new dad and goes over many of the things that he was concerned with but later realized he could have not worried so much.

 

Don’t forget to visit our website: https://www.daduniversity.com/

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

