10 Things To Boost Your Self Confidence Today

The easiest way to win at anything in life before you even start is by having confidence. But it can also be the most elusive thing to master. If you have it, you can do anything you put your mind to.

“As is our confidence, so is our capacity,” -William Hazlit

Here are 10 things you can do today to gain some self confidence.

Visualize yourself as you want to be.

If you’re out of shape, visualize yourself as having the body, health, and habits of the person you want to be. If you’re broke, imagine yourself with the amount of money that will allow you to live the lifestyle that you want to live. When you put yourself into a state of mind that is of a person who possesses the things that you desire, you’ll begin to talk, act, and feel like that person. If you can do this for long enough and do what’s necessary to attain your goals, you might just end up making more money and getting into better shape.

This might be a little obvious, but it’s actually incredible how much of a difference taking a shower and putting on some nicer clothes will make you feel. That doesn’t mean you’re wearing a $1,000 outfit, dressing nicely means something different for everyone. Just doing this could turn your whole day around.

It’s not enough to just think positively, you have to put it into action. Action is the most important thing to developing confidence for yourself. When you start acting on your thoughts, you start to change yourself one piece at a time. You are what you do, and so if you change what you do, you in turn change who you are. When you start to breathe good energy into your actions you’ll see a massive difference.

This goes right along with taking positive action, but they’re two completely different things and it’s important to recognize them for what they are. Eliminating your negative thoughts takes a good amount of self-awareness and it takes being intentional about it. For example, I started my new workout routine this morning and I found myself thinking “man, this is tough. I’d kind of rather just go back to sleep right now and hit the gym tonight instead.” I immediately recognized this as negative self talk, and replaced it with a reinforcing thought instead. I replaced it with a mental image of myself of being in the physical shape that I wanted to be in. That’s how you kill negative thoughts- you recognize it for what it is, and replace it with something positive.

Exercising can have profound effects on mental stress, anxiety, depression, ADHD, and more. It relieves tension and stress, boosts physical and mental energy, and enhances well-being through the release of endorphins. Anything that gets you moving can help, but you’ll get a bigger benefit if you pay attention instead of zoning out. So put the phone down and get focused while you’re in the gym or on the track.

You should learn to celebrate sm(ALL) wins and goals. They’re all a stepping stone to something bigger. You can generate a lot of momentum for yourself by taking things one step at a time. Believe it or not, you only really need to know three things to be successful in anything that you do when you’re starting out, including developing confidence. You need to know where you’re at now, where you want to be, and what the next step is. Once you take the first step, the next one will reveal itself to you. Don’t get caught up trying to figure everything out before you start. So set a S(pecific) M(easurable) A(chievable) R(ealistic) T(imely) goal, and go hit it.

If you’re too cool for school, then just move on from reading this. Kindness and generosity requires humility. It’s important to know that being kind to others, and generous with yourself and your time and what you have, is a tremendous way to improve your self-image. When you act in congruence with the golden rule, and you start to feel good about yourself, and to think that you are a good person. It works miracles for your self confidence.

Study and practice something new that will produce a positive outcome in your life. It might be learning something to make more money, learning a new workout routine, or even just picking up a pile of books on growing your mind. If you aren’t growing your mind or growing your skillset, then you’re dying. There’s no in between. When you’re in a growth state, confidence flows through you.

Talking about a problem without providing a solution is called complaining. I personally have a zero tolerance policy on complaining, and so should you. If you find yourself talking about something you don’t like or something that isn’t going your way, don’t let yourself finish your thought or conversation without suggesting a solution for it. Developing this as a habit will put you exponentially further in front of the crowd and give you a standard that you hold yourself to. That’s a HUGE part of self confidence.

What are your non-negotiables? What are your morals that you live by? If you don’t know the answer to that, you’re in some trouble. To me, I have a list of things that I won’t tolerate and standards that I hold myself and others in my circle to. That doesn’t mean I try to change the people in my circle to fit them- it means you have to fit that standard to be in my circle. I base mine on the golden rule.

“I judge you by not how you treat me, but by how you treat the waiter. If you respect me and disrespect the waiter, then I will never be able to trust you.”

Holding people to a higher standard doesn’t mean that you don’t hang out with people because they aren’t successful. It’s not materialistically driven. It’s based on principles. You have to decide what they are for yourself. Once you do, you might find yourself having to change the people you’re around.

“If you can’t change your circle, change your circle.”

Trust me. You’ll feel a million times better about yourself and become much more productive once you do this.

