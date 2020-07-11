Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 10 Things You Should NEVER Say to Your Pregnant Wife | Dad University

10 Things You Should NEVER Say to Your Pregnant Wife | Dad University

If you say any of these things, you do it at your own risk of being in the doghouse. Don't say we didn't warn you.

by Leave a Comment

In this video, Jason goes over 10 things you should NEVER say to your pregnant wife. While men feel all kinds of emotions and anxiety related to pregnancy, it doesn’t compare to what women have to go through. Our role is to provide support for our wives instead of criticizing or questioning them.

If you say any of these things, you do it at your own risk of being in the doghouse. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Be sure to comment and share anything that you may have said that you shouldn’t. Or if you can provide any additional advice to other men going through pregnancy on what not to say be sure to leave feedback in the comments section.

 

 

 

Previously Published on You Tube

Image: Shutterstock

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

