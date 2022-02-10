10 Tips on How To Live Your Best Life on Your Own Terms

By Bernz JP

We do have dreams, aspirations, and goals in life. We are all different in many aspects of our life, but one thing we may have in common is we all want to live our best life for this is the only life we have. A lot of us want financial freedom; some people dream of early retirement while others just want to make sure they have food on their tables every single day.

For various reasons, we tend to make things harder for us to live in this world due to our own making. We are always wondering when is it possible for you to be debt-free and possibly live your best life.

Maybe it is the mountain of debt that is bugging you every now and then. Or the life your friends are living on social media while you are living from paycheck to paycheck.

The truth is, a lot of people who have reached their goals and dreams in life are not happy.

You may ask, but why?

The answer is, they do not know how to live their best life. They may be strong, healthy, and wealthy but not totally happy.

Truth be told living life on your own terms seems like a hard thing to do. And it is, depending on how you look at it. However, with a little effort here and there and some self-care, it is possible to live the life you always dream of. And on your terms.

Live Your Best Life—Four Questions to Ask Yourself:

#1. What is it that you really want?

#2. Ask yourself what is it that makes you lighten up?

#3. What matters most to you in life?

#4. What do you want to accomplish?

Regardless of what people in your life say about you, this is a decision you will have to make on your own.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You should also not feel guilty for thinking and putting yourself first. No matter what people around you say. It’s not what they want; it’s what you want to do with your life that matters.

Living your best life starts with putting yourself first and not letting other people run your life. It is the only way you can learn to love and care for those around you without driving yourself crazy.

By the time you are done answering these questions, then you will know what you need to do. Is there something you love doing? Is there anything that you want to accomplish at a certain age? Is your circle of loved ones very important to you? Great! Then start creating more time for them.

Planning for your future and setting goals is a good thing but do not live in the future. Living your best life is about enjoying your journey, and your journey starts today.

Here Are 10 Tips So You Can Start to Live Your Best Life Starting Today:

1. Set Goals

While you are at it, refrain from setting them from a pessimistic point of view. Instead of thinking of how fat you are and that starving yourself is the option, think of the healthy life you want to lead. From there, develop a diet and an exercise routine, and stick to it.

In your notebook or diary, list down your goals. Keep it short though so that you can track them easily. It could be what you want to have in the next year, or where you want to be in the next two years. Set both short term and long-term goals and focus on them.

2. Believe in Yourself

This is very important and a pre-requisite to realizing your goals and aspirations in life. If you do not believe in yourself, then all those goals you set will just be a waste of your energy and time. If living your best life on your terms is what you are looking for then you need to let go of that self-doubt. It is the only way you will stop relying on people’s validation. You do not need it.

3. Do Not Be Obsessed With The Outcome

No matter what goals you have, do not obsess over the outcome. It will only drive you nuts, endanger your mental and physical health as well as your happiness. Once you have set your goals, focus on using the things you can control to achieve them. Things like your effort or your actions and make sure to have fun along the way.

4. Shedd Off Toxic People

Well, you have figured out what you want in life. There is one problem though- the toxic people in your life. Let them go!

All those individuals that get into your business all the time. They find faults in everything you do. They always have a negative thing to say about every plan you have.

No matter how much you know where you are headed and what you want you can never make progress with such toxicity in your life. By the end of it all, you will just be living your life on their terms. These negative people are dangerous to your dreams. They will drag you down. Stay away from these types of people. You do not need them, period!

5. Read Regularly

If successful people have time to read, so should you. Reading is your avenue to learning new things outside of the classroom. It is what extraordinary people do.

If flipping through the pages of a book is difficult, audiobooks have got your back. Listen to one on your way to work or school. Anytime you have minutes to spare, read, or listen to at least one chapter. There are many benefits other than increasing your knowledge.

By reading, you will be able to reduce your stress levels and depression and increase your life expectancy. Learning doesn’t stop, it should be the same for reading.

6. Social Media is Not a Matter of Life and Death, Limit Your Time

Every morning, before you even roll out of bed, the first thing you do is check your mobile phone. Then it starts hitting you how everyone is living their best life just from what they have posted on Facebook and other social media channels. Holiday pictures in Bora Bora. Dinner dates at high-end restaurants every now and then.

More often than not, all the happy versions of people we see on social media are fabricated. People are just putting on smiley faces just for the sake of the camera. Also, there will always be a pressing issue in the office. There is no need for you to drown in work while your life dies every single minute.

To avoid stressing yourself out based on what you see on social media and work, limit the time you spend on your devices. You can try reading a book in the morning, meditating, exercising, or even praying. The bottom line is when you get up in the morning, do something different before touching your phone.

7. Get a Good Amount of Sleep

All the talk about sleeping late and being an early riser is great but do you know what is even greater? Getting some good amount of sleep. Although the amount of sleeping hours varies from one individual to another varies, at least 6-8 hours of sleep is recommended. Not getting a good night’s sleep can be detrimental to your health.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The benefits of a healthy amount of sleep include reduced stress levels, reduce anxiety level, a longer life, an increase in energy and productivity, and overall feeling in general. Make sleep a priority.

8. Avoid Debt

Running your credit card every time that you see something you desire can only lead you to an endless pit of debt. Living in a penthouse is flashy and all, but until you are done with the mortgage, the penthouse belongs to the bank.

You miss a few payments, and you will be homeless.

Living your best life includes managing your personal finance. Avoid debt as much as possible.

Get on with the habit of paying cash if possible. Forget the Joneses, living your best life is all about you and not the people around you.

9. Learn to Say No

Not everything that is requested of you has to get your “YES”. Not when it is something you do not enjoy doing or will not benefit from. Not only will you be standing up for yourself but also avoiding unpleasant situations that do your mental and physical health no good. Not forgetting your financial health too.

By learning to say no and standing up to what you believe in, you will gain respect and admiration. Not only from your peers but as well as self-respect which is the most important.

10. Create a Bucket List

Another good way if you want to live your best life is to create a bucket list and make a point to cross off items from this list once a goal is accomplished.

If there is a place, you want to visit do your best to accomplish that goal. Then cross it off your bucket list once fulfilled. You want to learn a new language, go ahead and do it. By doing so, it will give you a sense of accomplishment and the joy of knowing you can do anything.

Whatever your life goals are, you need to build them with your ambitions in mind.

Are You Ready to Live Your Best Life Starting Today?

You are the only person who is in charge of your life. The only thing that can stand in the way of that is if you let other people decide how you live.

Living your best life is not about the things that you want to do in the future, it’s not about what you want to do during retirement years, not about when you become wealthy and being able to buy all the material things that you want in life. It’s all about living your life at the present moment; it’s all about you and the people that you care about. It’s about the journey. It’s also about letting go of the past and understanding that every moment in life is a gift. Live your best life now, don’t wait until tomorrow!

—

Previously Published on moneylogue

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock